I Wouldn't Say These Spring Nail Trends Are Dated, But I'm Way More Into Their 2025 Upgrades
Love it or hate it, it's impossible to ignore the speed at which trends come and go in the beauty industry these days. When it comes to nail trends in particular, it sometimes feels impossible to be able to keep on top of what's "in" and what's "out". Indeed, sometimes it feels like the cool, fresh new styles I bookmarked on Instagram a few weeks earlier already feel tired by the time it comes to my next manicure appointment.
Most of the time, this doesn't bother me—I know what lengths and colours suit me, and I often return to the same classic nail art designs I've previously worn. However, when it comes to this 2025's spring nail trends, I can't help but notice that there are a number of very cool, very chic looks that actually make their classic alternatives seem passé in comparison.
This season, we're straying from the conventional (florals and pastels) and even from more recent classics (short lengths and plain French tips). Don't believe me? You'll find all the evidence below.
Scroll down for the spring nail trends I'm hitting pause on, the new ones I'm keen to try and the products you'll need to recreate them at home.
1. Pausing: Naked Nails
Trying: High-Shine Nails
Like many of the trends on this list, this isn't a complete 180 on a trend and more an evolution of one. Natural, "naked" nails have been trending for a few years now—I love that they look clean and fresh, and that they're so low maintenance. For spring 2025, they've been upgraded with an eye-catching high-shine finish, which we're labelling "glass nails". It's super easy to recreate this one at home—just aim for a thick, glossy, clear layer over your natural nail.
Shop the Trend:
One coat of this high-shine polish is all you need to enhance your natural nails.
I've tried many a top coat and nothing gives such a glossy glass-like finish as this one.
2. Pause: Plain French Tip
Try: Cat Eye French Tip
I'm calling it—the cat eye finish is to 2025 what chrome nails were to 2022. The innovative application technique creates a sense of depth and a colour shift that catches in the light. We can expect to see this style being showcased everywhere in nails this year, and I've already spotted it being used to elevate the humble French tip.
Shop the trend:
Fancy trying a cat-eye French tip from the comfit of your own home? Thanks to Mylee, you now can.
3. Pause: Pastels
Try: Muted Brights
Thanks to "millennial pink" and "Gen Z purple" (a pale lilac), pastels really have reigned supreme in the past few years—and they always seem to rise in popularity during spring. This year I'm seeing fewer pale pastel shades being used, and more mmuted takes on bright pops of colour like lime green and coral pink. It's fun, fresh and uplifting, so I'm absolutely here for it.
Shop the Trend:
There's something about a coral hue that gives me hope for summer.
4. Pause: Floral Nail Art
Try: Minimal Nail Art
As a beauty editor I spend a lot of time combing through pro-manicurist's Instagram pages looking for inspiration. What's struck me this year is that we're halfway through March and I haven't seen a single floral design. Instead, I've spotted lots of cute minimal designs—think micro nail art in the form of love hearts, chilli peppers, smiley faces and kiss prints.
Shop the Trend:
These easy-to-use stickers are a quicker and more affordable option than a visit to the salon.
5. Pause: Short Nails
Try: Long Nails
Now I have to admit that I love short nails, they're just so much more practical and low maintenance than longer lengths. But with that said, I've noticed that longer nails seem to be increasing in popularity this spring. Gone are the short squovals shapes we've grown used to—longer, almond-shaped nails are officially back.
Shop the Trend:
If you're unaccustomed to long nails, give them a test drive with a press-on set.
This set is perfect for anyone whose natural nails won't grow long.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
