Is it just me, or do Christmas nails get a bad rep? I know that we're all loving simple nail designs at the moment, from chic French tips to subtle milky white shades, but December is definitely the time to have fun with your manicure. No, this doesn't mean that you have to ditch the more elegant aesthetic all together, instead, it's about carefully choosing a Christmas nail design that still looks sophisticated while bringing some festive cheer.

You might be thinking, do these Christmas nail designs even exist? Sometimes, with clashing bright colours and the encouragement of our techs to embrace lots of sparkle, they can wind up looking a little tacky, despite our best intentions. But, as a matter of fact, they do.

I've been spending the past few days searching high and low for some of the most elegant Christmas nail ideas out there, and I think that I've found some absolute gems. I've scrolled through the Instagram pages of some of the best nail artists I know, and have found a wide range of festive nail ideas that will add a chic finishing touch to your winter wardrobe.

From merry French tips to dustings of glitter and hints of red and green, there are so many manicures to choose from. So, if you're thinking of getting your nails done before the festivities commence, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

13 Elegant Christmas Nail Ideas to Try This December

1. Hot Cocoa Nails

Neutral shades always look so chic, and I'm obsessed with this hot chocolate hue for the festive season. Add a chrome finish for even more of a Christmassy touch.

2. Subtle Snowflakes

Nail art doesn't have to be super bold. Case in point, this elegant, subtle snowflake manicure.

3. Gold Glitter

I'm not a fan of glitter nail polishes, however this chic design with a dusting of gold glitter on the tip of the nail is right up my street.

4. Festive French Tips

Nothing says sophistication like a French tip manicure, and this December I will be giving mine a fun, festive twist.

5. Classic Red

If nail art isn't your thing, you simply can't go wrong with a classic red nail polish this Christmas.

6. Chrome

Chrome nails are timeless, and the shiny finish is the perfect finishing touch to any festive party outfits.

7. Simple Stars

How chic is this star design? I like the fact that the stars have been placed on top of a nude polish for a more minimal finish.

8. Snowy Shades

Milky white shades will make your nails look so polished, and they always remind me of a fresh dusting of snow.

9. Bows

Bows are so fun for this time of year, and this deep red shade makes this nail design look ultra elegant.

10. Embellishment

Nail embellishments are a chic alternative to glitter, and in my opinion, these more minimal designs make even more of an impact.

11. Red Velvet

Velvet nails are trending, and what I love about this look is that it won't go out of style once the festive period is over.

12. Sparkly French Tips

Sorry but how stunning is this sparkly French tip design? I'm taking this picture straight to the salon.

13. Gorgeous Greens

I didn't think festive green nails could look elegant, but this shimmery design has just proved me wrong.

Products You Need for Christmas Nails

Dior Vernis 999 Rouge £29 SHOP NOW The perfect red nail polish.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 £12 SHOP NOW This nail art brush will help with all of your festive nail art needs.

Nailberry L'oxygéné Nail Lacquer To the Moon and Back £17 £13 SHOP NOW Get that chrome finish with Nailberry.

Manucurist Glitter Duo Rose Gold & Glazed £19 SHOP NOW Nail glitter? Yes please!