Professionals Agree—These At-Home Gel Polishes Rival a Salon Manicure

There’s no feeling quite like walking out of the salon with a fresh set of glossy nails. However, as someone with very expensive beauty taste on a significantly more modest budget, I’m well aware that constant bespoke manicures are not exactly the wisest way to spend my money. But with the majority of regular polishes smudging and chipping away within the first few days of application, I’ve always found it impossible to get my nails looking polished and put together at home.
That was before, of course, the rise of gel nails. With a shiny, durable finish that can last for weeks on the nail. And whilst they were previously a salon-only situation, there are an array of at-home gel nail polishes that mean you can create your go-to gel nail looks at home (providing you have the skill and patience).
The initial investments in the polishes, lamps and tools can be rather expensive, but the result is having your own mini salon at home that can end up saving you thousands of pounds in the long run. So as someone who works in beauty (and who takes their job very seriously), I decided it was time to save some cash and learn how to do my own gel manicures at home. But with this came its own dilemma: which products will actually give me that sleek salon look?
Well, before making an impulsive purchase (and inevitably regretting it), to help me out, I decided to make good use of my industry contact book and find out first-hand which gel polishes professional nail artists would actually use at home. So if you too are ready to kick-start your own gel manicure journey, keep scrolling to see the polishes that manicurists recommend for getting that salon look without having to splurge the extra money.
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Who What Wear UK's beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden wears Manucurist's Green Flash LED Gel Polish in Prune.
Unlike traditional nail polish that air-dries and can chip within days, gel polish often needs to be “cured” under a UV or LED lamp to create that hard, glossy finish that will then last for up to three weeks. It’s important to note that there are now a number of gel polishes that don’t require a UV or LED lamp, making them much easier to use at home.
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Who What Wear UK's beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden using Manucurist's Green Flash LED Gel UV lamp.
Experts say: When looking for the best gel nail polish, there wasn’t a single brand that was mentioned quite as much by professionals as Manucurist's Green Flash collection. Celebrity nail artist Chaira Ballisai states that, “Manucurist is a brand I genuinely love, and their Green Flash range is definitely one of my favourites for at-home manicures. What I particularly love is that the formula is vegan and made with up to 84% plant-based ingredients, while still giving you that beautiful, glossy, long-lasting gel finish. It's a brilliant option for anyone who isn't a professional nail technician but still wants to achieve a beautiful, salon-quality finish at home. With the right application and LED lamp, it's really easy to get a lovely, polished result. I particularly love their nude shades, and the fact that you can enjoy a long-lasting manicure without such a complicated removal process makes it even better!”
And she wasn’t the only one. Professional nail artist Hang Nguyen adds, “Beyond its gorgeous shades and focus on cleaner formulas, what really sold me is the gel removal process. In my experience, after wrapping each nail with cotton soaked in remover for about seven to ten minutes, the polish lifts off without scraping. It’s one of the gentlest gel removal experiences I’ve had, and that makes all the difference to me.”
Experts say: If you’re looking for a good gel polish kit that will give you salon-like results at home, look no further than Mylee’s The Main gel polish kit. Session manicurist Sabrina Gayle says, “Mylee is a great option for anyone looking to achieve a professional-looking gel manicure at home. It delivers beautiful shine, an impressive range of colours and cures in approximately 60 seconds under its LED lamp. I particularly like that Mylee offers its own lamps and complete starter kits, allowing consumers to use one compatible system rather than mixing different brands and products. Its gel range is also HEMA-free and TPO-free, which is an added benefit. It’s an accessible, easy-to-follow option for anyone wanting a salon-style gel finish at home.”
Experts say: If you’re a low-maintenance beauty lover, going through the stress of using a UV lamp at home might not sound too appealing. But luckily, Essie has you covered with their Gel Couture polish collection as the ultimate gel-nails alternative. Professional nail tech Ashleigh Bamber agrees, stating, “Now, this one isn't technically a gel polish, but it's a great alternative for anyone who can't wear gel or wants that glossy, gel-like finish without the commitment. I particularly love the darker shades in this range as they're so rich and pigmented, really easy to apply and layer beautifully for a gorgeous, even finish. It's also my go-to recommendation for a last-minute DIY pedicure, especially around Christmas when you want your toes looking good without booking a salon appointment!”
Experts say: A tried-and-tested brand that has stood the test of time in both salons and at home, OPI’s pre-cured Infinite Shine collection has gained a cult following due to its high-quality results. And the best part? It comes pre-cured, meaning you can get salon-level results yourself without the need for a UV or LED lamp. Celebrity pedicurist and nail artist Milly Mason often uses this product in her own bespoke sessions and states, “OPI’s Infinite Shine Range not only includes some of the brand’s most iconic nail shades (think Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath), but I love the formula’s pre-cured gel technology, which gives a beautiful, smooth, gel-like finish without needing a lamp. It has amazing options for achieving a long-lasting, chip-resistant manicure at home without needing a UV lamp and can be removed without all the fuss, just like a regular nail polish.”
Experts say: You don't have to splurge out loads for an expensive-looking gel manicure. In fact, lots of professionals, including celebrity nail artist Nina Nguyen, love Nails.INC’s affordable GelLED collection, which starts at just £9. Nguyen says, “Nails.INC gelLED is a good option for anyone wanting to achieve a salon-style gel manicure at home. It's a complete system, so you have everything you need, including the LED lamp and gel polish. You get that super glossy, long-lasting finish associated with gel nails, without having to visit a salon, and without the hefty cost that often comes along with this. It's also a nice introduction for anyone wanting to start doing their own gel manicures.”
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.