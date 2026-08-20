Welcome to Beauty's Night Out, a series dedicated to the need-to-know beauty conversations dominating the nightlife scene. Expect a first look at the latest trends, behind-the-scenes tutorials, and loads of going-out inspiration as you get all dolled up—all you need is your favorite playlist. This time around, we're getting a glimpse into a night out with actress Madelyn Cline, who serves as a global brand ambassador for Revlon.
Wake up kids, the Pogues are back. The sun-bleached, down-on-their-luck group of gorgeous teens can't seem to escape high-stakes drama, and it's officially coming to a head for an epic Outer Banks conclusion. At the center of all the chaos: Madelyn Cline, who plays Kook turned Pogue princess Sarah Cameron in the action-adventure series. Remember when she nearly died from a gunshot wound inflicted by her brother? Or got kidnapped by her stepmother to flee the country with her father (who had faked his death)? Or fell off a boat during a massive tropical storm? Just business as usual in the Outer Banks. As we enter the show's farewell season, Cline's character is pregnant, stranded in Morocco, and searching for a crown that can supposedly resurrect the dead. I can only imagine the mayhem.
Cline's own life is a different kind of whirlwind—less treasure hunting, more "no sleep, bus, club, another club." Though, she did pocket some valuables from a luxury mansion in Sabrina Carpenter's "House Tour" music video. "I love girlhood," she says of the shoot, which had plenty of "girl-talk cuddle puddles" between takes. In addition to filming OBX's final 10 episodes, she's starring alongside Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in Day Drinker, joining Glen Powell and Cristin Milioti in Judd Apatow's The Comeback King, and somehow squeezes in campaigns for Revlon, Sanpellegrino, and Dossier.
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Still, throughout the litany of commitments, Cline cherishes a silly night out every now and then. While shooting OBX in Charleston, "we frequented a dive bar called Big Gun," she says. "Somehow, I left my sock on an antler. It perfectly sums up a fun night with the cast." It captures Cline, too: deadpan, down to clown, and someone who knows how to leave her mark.
Back home in L.A., she swaps the dive bar for a karaoke joint in West Hollywood ("I love my friends, and I love giving them a microphone," she shares), but no matter where she's headed, she's bringing a collection of beauty staples. Cline, and I say this with intense envy, can somehow do her makeup anytime, anywhere: a highlight balm in the bathroom, a lip combo between karaoke sets, an eye shadow stick at the dinner table. It's perhaps a byproduct of her perpetually on-the-go schedule, but it also helps that she's got striking material to work with. As DJ Chantel Jeffries once put it via Instagram, Cline has a face that "belongs in a museum."
"I'm pretty low-maintenance, so I like multitasking products that don't take up a ton of space," Cline says. Ahead, discover the exact products she tosses into her pink Prada tote.
"I don’t care where it is, but I do need good lighting," Cline says of her ideal glam station. So long as she has her group of friends and a solid vanity mirror, she can get dolled up in virtually any scenario. Her makeup bag is just as versatile, filled with easy-to-use, multitasking heroes she can dab on her eyelids, lips, and cheeks in one fell swoop.
As for her night-out aesthetic, "I love a freshly tanned, glowy, bronzy beat," she says. (Think: Cline's luminous makeup at the Outer Banks season 5 premiere in L.A., courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco.) "I add a smoked-out dark brown liner and maybe a wash of shimmer on my eyes, a sculpted brow, and finish with some freckles." In terms of products, she's quick to call out staples from Revlon (for which Cline has been an ambassador since 2024), such as the PhotoReady Insta-Sculpt Bronzer & Contour Stick. "[It's] great because you can add warmth and definition without it looking overdone, and I love pairing that with the Glimmer Shadow Multi-Stick for a little extra sparkle," she shares.
In her bag—a "really darling" pink Prada Moon that fits all her night-out essentials without feeling bulky—she'll toss in more multitaskers, like Revlon's Glimmer Lip Treat Balm + Mask and Super Balm. "I love having hydrated lips, and the new summer shades give that easy, sheer wash of color that feels super natural," she says of the tinted lip color before praising the Super Balm's goof-proof formula and dewy finish. "It's one of those products that can go anywhere—temples, cheeks, even a little on the eyelids. It gives you that fresh, glowy look in seconds." If she's feeling fancy, Cline will even slip an eye shadow stick (another Revlon staple) into the tote for some impromptu shimmer. After all, you never know when you're going to suddenly crave a sparkly smoky eye. "I can swipe it on my eyes and blend it with my fingers if I want to add a little drama before dinner turns into dancing," she explains.
For fragrance, she cites Dossier's Vanilla Rebel as her go-to scent, which tickles the senses with notes of saffron, ginger, brown sugar, oakmoss, and smoky vanilla. "It’s the perfect blend of sweet and spicy for a night out," Cline adds. Of the four fragrances in the Vanilla Expressions line, which features Cline as the face, it's the boldest and most long-lasting with 25% fragrance oil concentration—a marker of a good party perfume.
Finally, she'll throw in a claw clip or hair tie ("No matter how much time I spend on my hair, it’s probably going up after a couple of martinis," she quips), a digital camera to capture "imperfect" memories, and a pre-alcohol probiotic to ensure she wakes up the next day bright-eyed and bushy tailed—even if she's down a sock. "It's one of those things that helps me feel a bit more prepared, especially if the night ends up lasting longer than I planned," she adds. "Sometimes it's a Tuesday, I'm only supposed to go out for one drink, and all of a sudden it's 2:00 a.m., and I have work the next morning." But that's the thing about Pogues. They always know how to bounce back from the frenzy.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.