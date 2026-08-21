Hold the Fluffy, Volumizing Mascara—This Micro Wand Somehow Makes Your Lashes Look Even Fuller

The fluffier and denser the mascara wand, the better the volume—at least that was the general consensus. Practically speaking, this makes a lot of sense, as bulkier brush fibers can hold onto more product and thus deposit more pigment onto the lashes. But somehow we as a beauty community became adamant that bigger is better, when achieving thick, fluttery, clump-free lashes has never been that simple. "Sometimes, smaller is better," makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes declares in an Instagram video promoting her new Microscara, a volumizing and lengthening tubing mascara with a—you guessed it!—precision micro wand.
I can confirm it's the tiniest brush I've ever used, and I can also confirm that it's one of the very best. Scroll ahead to snag yours today before it flies off the shelves—because trust me, this one is going to sell fast.
The mascara itself features a smudge-proof tubing formula with castor oil and shea butter to simultaneously condition the lashes and ensure a comfortable, flexible application. I'd recommend it for the smooth pigment itself; while I don't normally wear black mascara, this one is buildable enough to look natural on my light eyelashes without appearing too "done" yet is easy to layer if I'm ever craving some inky drama.
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But its main selling point is, of course, the petite wand, which allows me to coat every single lash—even the short, stubborn hairs at the inner corners. "The wand being so tiny [also] lets you hit the root of the lash even more, therefore darkening the root of your lash quicker and giving you all that drama, dimension, [and] definition," Hughes continues in her video. Those two tweaks, while they might not seem like much, make a wild difference when it comes to fluffy volume. Not only do my lashes appear fuller but my eyes also instantly appear wider and more awake.
Hughes could have a degree in less-is-more makeup hacks, so I shouldn't be surprised she's been sitting on a trick for thicker lashes that doesn't involve globbing on pigment. After all, she's the one who taught me to prime my foundation brush on the back of my hand before swiping it across my skin, which results in better coverage using less product. Her Microscara follows a similar logic: Rather than relying on dense bristles to deposit the formula (and pray that it somehow won't clump), use a precise technique to wiggle on pigment as close to the root as you can. The result ends up looking way more natural, and because the pigment is super buildable, you can coat on multiple layers without sacrificing separation.
This likely goes without saying, but the tiny wand also makes applying bottom mascara an absolute breeze. Simply sweep it back and forth across the base of your bottom lash line, and you'll wind up with the perfect amount of definition, sans smudging.
Since getting my hands on an early sample, Hughes's Microscara has become the workhorse of my makeup bag—and I'm known to skip the product entirely! There's just something about the teeny wand that makes me feel more in control, whether I'm crafting a natural, everyday beat or dialing up the drama for a highly-photographed event. I only wish I could buy it in brown (my preferred mascara shade), but according to Hughes, I won't have to wait too long for a rich, chocolatey color. "It should come shortly after," she notes in the comments. For how much I adore the jet-black hue, I can only imagine how hard I'll fall for the next micro iteration.
Shop KJH.brand Miroscara
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Microscara
More KJH.brand Products I Love
KJH.brand by Katie Jane Hughes
Precision Sculpture Stylo Contour Stick
Clearly, Hughes has a thing for precision makeup products. Her tiny contour stick is A+ for detailed looks, including soft, halo-like lip liner.
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No. 5 Dual-Ended Precision Brush
This tiny, fluffy brush diffuses lip liner like a dream.
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Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek Cream Blush Multistick
This cream-to-powder stick was practically made for romantic, windswept makeup.
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Hyper Shine Lite All Over Highlighter
Hughes's debut launch remains one of my absolute favorites. I love to dab this dewy highlighter all over: on my cheeks, lids, nose, and Cupid's bow.
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Hyper Shine Glass Skin Makeup Mixing Serum
For a high-shine "wet" look, mix one pump of this serum with the aforementioned dewy highlighter. Talk about an ethereal glow.
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Nano Set Eyebrow Gel
If you have thin, sparse arches like me, you'll obsess over Hughes's nano-bristle eyebrow brush.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.