21 Eyebrow-Framing Fringe Hairstyles That Are Finally Convincing Me to Get A Fringe

If this year's hair trends are anything to go by, it's clear to see that the fringe is back with a bang (no pun intended). I've written extensively about fringes, but it was only when Daisy Edgar-Jones stepped out with her fringe earlier this year that I genuinely started to consider getting one myself. A fringe is a great way to switch up your hairstyle without doing anything drastic with the length of your hair, and it suits every hair length from long hair to those with a bob haircuts and short hairstyles. Right now, I'm considering an eyebrow-framing fringe hairstyle, so I tapped an expert hairstylist to share everything we need to know about this style of fringe, as well as researching the best eyebrow-framing fringe hairstyles to take to the salon. Scroll ahead for everything you need to know.

What is an eyebrow-framing fringe?

Unlike a blunt fringe or side-swept fringes, eyebrow-framing fringes are cut to softly graze or outline the brows, adding dimension to the face and bringing attention to your eyes. They are often referred to as curtain fringes, bottleneck bangs or Bardot or Birkin bangs. This style suits a variety of face shapes and hair types, making it a serious chic and timeless hairstyle. "For me it’s when the fringe has a break in it and isn’t heavy, more like a 70s fringe and slightly wingy," says Hershesons hairstylist, Jordan Garrett.



The great thing about eyebrow-framing fringes is that they can be styled as a messy fringe that skims the eyes, or styled neat and smooth as a curtain fringe to add shape to your face. It's a fringe that suits every face shape and has the vibe of a cool-girl, French-girl fringe.

What to consider before getting an eyebrow-framing fringe hairstyle

So, what should you consider before getting this type of fringe? The first thing is speaking to your hairstylist to "Make sure the texture blends with rest of your hair," says Garrett. "If your hair is soft and shaggy, for example, have soft shaggy fringe. If your hair heavier on the ends, you go a slightly heavier fringe," he says. According to Garrett, this is a fringe that can suit everyone. "I feel there is something for everyone or a version of it," he says.

How to style an eyebrow-framing fringe hairstyle

You're probably wondering how to style your fringe, and it can take some getting used to—especially if this is your first time getting a fringe. "It all depends what look you are going for," says Garrett. "If you going for a undone look, I would only rough dry the fringe, stretching your fringe left to right, and right to left. Or, if you going for a more polished look, you can use a round brush to get a nice high shine and shape," he says.



Ready for an eyebrow-framing fringe hairstyle? Scroll ahead for the chicest fringes we've spotted that will serve plenty of inspiration for your salon appointment.

Eyebrow-Framing Fringe Hairstyles

(Image credit: @emrata)

Emily Ratajkowski's's eyebrow-framing fringe haircut lives rent-free in my mind forever. I love the longer fringe length on her which gently sweeps over her eyes.

Curly curls can get on board with an eyebrow-framing fringe too, which can give a beautiful silhouette and frame your face.

This feathered curtain fringe is everything on Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Proof that a curtain fringe looks great with hair tied up.

This face-framing fringe on Laura Harrier is *chef's kiss*.

Sweeping a curtain fringe to the side looks so pretty.

See how good an eyebrow-framing fringe looks with hair tied up?

I'm still obsessed with Jung Ho-yeon's wispy fringe.

Curly hair with a fringe looks so stylish.

Ratajkowski's sleek eyebrow-framing fringe looks so chic styled straight too.

Note the expertly styled flicky fringe.

This fringe beautifully toes the line between a full fringe and a wispy eyebrow-framing fringe.

I'm obsessed with the eyebrow-skimming fringe on short hairstyles.

A eyebrow-framing fringe is a great choice if you have curly or wavy hair.

We can't do a round-up of eyebrow-framing fringes without talking about Sabrina Carpenter.

A fringe adds great texture and volume to curly and coily hair.

I still think about this shag haircut with an eyebrow-framing fringe on Selena Gomez.

The polished flicks of Lily Aldridge's curtain fringe need to be studied.

An eyebrow-framing fringe is a great way to add shape and volume to your lengths.

My jaw dropped when I saw this curly eyebrow-framing fringe on Taylor Hill.

How pretty is this curly wispy fringe?

Styling products for an eyebrow-framing fringe hairstyle

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream the Best Styling Cream £14 SHOP NOW This versatile cream can be used as a pomade to shape fringes into place with all-day hold.

UKLASH Hair Shampoo £12 SHOP NOW Fringes can be prone to getting greasy quickly, so look for clarifying shampoos to help avoid build-up at the roots which can leave hair looking flat.

beauty pie Super Healthy Hair™ Pro-Dry Barrel Brush ( 15mm) £15 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



The key to perfectly shaped fringes is a round brush—use it with your hairdryer to style them into place and add shape and bounce.

Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texture Mist £27 SHOP NOW Add extra oomph to flat fringes with this versatile texture mist which adds grip and volume.

Ouai Curl Crème £28 £22 SHOP NOW Ouai's curly cream leaves curls perfectly defined and hydrated without weighing a fringe down.