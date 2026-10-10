If you've been online lately, you've probably seen a certain photo of Hailey Bieber circulating on Instagram and TikTok. In it, her skin is luminous, her lips are blurred, and her blush is...well, blushing. The photo in question was taken during an appearance on a French TV show that's famous for its soft-focus studio lighting. It's so famous that the internet is now referring to it in plain terms as "The French show with the good lighting."
The show is actually called Quotidien, and it's a news and pop culture talk show hosted by Yann Barthès. Bieber appeared on the September 30 episode to promote the European launch of her skincare brand, Rhode, at Sephora. She's the latest celebrity bringing attention to this (admittedly niche) internet obsession. For a long time, people have been sharing old images of Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, and other A-listers on the Quotidien set, marveling at their ultra-flattering, fresh-faced appearances, and attempting to understand how it's done.
Lighting is important—there's no doubt about it, but makeup also plays a major role. Luckily for us, Bieber's makeup artist, Diane Buzzetta, just revealed the exact products she used on set. (FYI: Buzzetta also works with Kendall Jenner and Margaret Qualley, so she's an expert at creating flawless, luminous looks.) Ahead, see every single makeup product Bieber wore during this internet-viral appearance.
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Skin Prep
rhode
Glazing Mist
It's no surprise that Buzzetta used Rhode products to prep Bieber's skin. First up? Rhode's Glazing Mist. It's a glow-boosting face mist packed with active ingredients like ectoin, ceramides, and antioxidant-rich magnolia extract.
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Glazing Milk
Next, Buzzetta used Rhode's Glazing Milk. It's a milky toner that moisturizes, smooths, and plumps the skin with ceramides, vitamin E, and a mineral complex.
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Peptide Glazing Fluid
The Peptide Glazing Fluid was used for brightening, soothing hydration.
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Barrier Restore Cream
Buzzetta applied Rhode's Barrier Restore Cream to Bieber's skin. With shea butter, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, it helps plump, moisturize, and strengthen the skin.
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Peptide Lip Boost
Last but not least, Buzzetta used this plumping lip mask to prep Bieber's pout.
Complexion
m.ph by Mary Phillips
Underpainting Face Highlight & Contour Palette
Inspired by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips’ Underpainting Technique, this palette is designed to be used before foundation and concealer to correct, contour, and highlight in the most natural-looking way. Buzzetta used shade Medium.
m.ph by Mary Phillips
Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation - 150
Buzzetta applied Mary Phillips' Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation in 150 after underpainting. The medium-coverage formula offers a fresh, natural finish.
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Pocket Bronze Long-Wearing Cream Bronzer - Sunbed
Rhode's Pocket Bronze in Sunbed gave Bieber's skin some sun-kissed dimension.
Next, Buzzetta revealed she used an unreleased shade of Rhode's Pocket Blush. I doubt we'll have to wait long to catch a glimpse of the new shade. Rhode is known for dropping a new collection each November to celebrate Bieber's birthday. Could this be part of the 2026 birthday collection? It seems likely.
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Highlight Milk Multipurpose Luminizer - 03
Buzzetta used Rhode's Highlight Milk in 03 for that now-viral luminosity.
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr
Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder - Baby Pink
Buzzetta set Bieber's complexion with this finely milled, blurring setting powder.
Gucci
Luminous Matte Powder Blush - True Pink
Gucci's Luminous Matte Powder Blush in True Pink offered an extra flush of color.
Eyes
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow - Taupe
This cream eye shadow is crease-, sweat-, and humidity-resistant.
Yves Saint Laurent
Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara - Uninhibited Brown
This volumizing and lengthening mascara provided fluttery definition.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Eyebrow Defining Pencil - Soft Brown
Buzzetta perfected Bieber's brows with this iconic, editor-favorite brow pencil.
Lips
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Peptide Lip Shape Contouring Lip Shaper - Twist
Bieber's lip combo began with Rhode's Peptide Lip Shape in Twist (warm taupe).
VIOLETTE_FR
Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick - Betise
Last but certainly not least, Buzzetta used this matte, lipstick-meets-balm. It provides a soft flush of color and a subtle blurring effect. It's the perfect lip product to achieve the coveted French "bouche mordue" effect, AKA "bitten lips."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.