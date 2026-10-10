Here's Every Single Makeup Product Hailey Bieber Wore on "The French Show With the Good Lighting"

Her internet-viral look has finally been declassified.

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Hailey Bieber on Quotidien

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

If you've been online lately, you've probably seen a certain photo of Hailey Bieber circulating on Instagram and TikTok. In it, her skin is luminous, her lips are blurred, and her blush is...well, blushing. The photo in question was taken during an appearance on a French TV show that's famous for its soft-focus studio lighting. It's so famous that the internet is now referring to it in plain terms as "The French show with the good lighting."

The show is actually called Quotidien, and it's a news and pop culture talk show hosted by Yann Barthès. Bieber appeared on the September 30 episode to promote the European launch of her skincare brand, Rhode, at Sephora. She's the latest celebrity bringing attention to this (admittedly niche) internet obsession. For a long time, people have been sharing old images of Margot Robbie, Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, and other A-listers on the Quotidien set, marveling at their ultra-flattering, fresh-faced appearances, and attempting to understand how it's done.

Lighting is important—there's no doubt about it, but makeup also plays a major role. Luckily for us, Bieber's makeup artist, Diane Buzzetta, just revealed the exact products she used on set. (FYI: Buzzetta also works with Kendall Jenner and Margaret Qualley, so she's an expert at creating flawless, luminous looks.) Ahead, see every single makeup product Bieber wore during this internet-viral appearance.

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.