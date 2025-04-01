Sabrina Carpenter's MUA Told Me This "Dated" Lip Trend Is Getting a Major 2025 Update

It was a cold and rainy night in New York City when I met Carolina Gonzalez at an Armani Beauty dinner celebrating the launch of the brand's new Vertigo Lift mascara (which, side note, has since become one of the best mascaras I’ve ever tried).

Following dinner, I slunk over to the esteemed celebrity makeup artist—who, if you didn’t know, has created nearly every noteworthy makeup look on Sabrina Carpenter this year—to pick her brain about the top makeup looks from award season . While I expected a good conversation about star-powered trends, I couldn’t have foreseen that I’d leave with the next big makeup trend prediction tucked into my back pocket—and I certainly didn’t expect it to sound so… dated.

Never one to question the greats, I pondered this decades-old trend and how Gonzalez expects it to get an upgrade in 2025. It feels illegal to gatekeep this info from you, so I’m detailing her prediction for the next makeup trend we’re about to see everywhere this year, and it’s surprisingly super wearable.

After dishing on the rich, Old Hollywood–inspired lips that she always paints for the red carpet, Gonzalez unveiled her prediction for the landscape of lip trends this year. “I feel like a frosted moment is on the horizon,” Gonzalez tells me in our hushed corner of the sprawling Armani Ristorante. Though she acknowledges that this trend feels like it’s already had its heyday, she sees a new way to breathe life into it.

In 2025, Gonzalez is “feeling chocolate frosted tones”—an edgier way to play up this shimmery lipstick finish that dominated the early aughts. While stars like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears popularized the frosted lip in pale pink and icy nude shades, Gonzalez sees things taking a darker turn as the year goes on.

Makeup artist and content creator Victoria Lyn recently posted an Instagram Reel detailing the return of this once-popular lipstick finish, with celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Madelyn Cline donning swipes of shimmery formulas for spring events. “I’ve been seeing it everywhere, and brands are launching new lipsticks to prove it to you,” says Lyn as she unsheathes a brand-new, shifting bronze shade from Half Magic—a welcome upgrade to the ultra-pale shades of old.

But don’t just take our word for it—models Gigi Hadid and Jasmine Tookes have also opted for dimensional, deep lips over the past few months, setting the standard for what shades we should be stocking up on as this trend gains momentum.

We know what a task it is to stay up to date on the latest trends in the beauty sphere, so we took the guesswork out of this budding lip look for you. Keep scrolling to shop the sugar-sweet products for chocolate frosted lips that will have you looking so on-trend.

Shop Products for Chocolate Frosted Lips

NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lip Liner in Cold Brew $5 SHOP NOW

Half Magic Crystal Butter Lip Balm in Cinnawitch $22 SHOP NOW

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in Hot Chocolit $25 SHOP NOW

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer in Chocoluxe $8 SHOP NOW

Isamaya Lips Metal Sheer Metallic Balm in One Penny $32 SHOP NOW

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Plumping Lip Oil in Shimmering Mulberry $26 SHOP NOW

Fashion Fair Iconic Lipstick $29 SHOP NOW

Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Lip Gloss in Bronze Venus $29 SHOP NOW

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Rumberry $10 $7 SHOP NOW

Make Up for Ever Super Boost Moisturizing and Plumping Lip Gloss in Limitless Brown $26 SHOP NOW

Opening Image: @sabrinacarpenter