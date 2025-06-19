I'm a Beauty Editor, and I Think Hailey Bieber's Go-To Mascara Is Vastly Underrated
Hailey Bieber is many things, and queen of internet beauty recommendations is one of them. The Rhode founder never seems to gatekeep a good beauty product, and for that, I thank her. As a beauty editor, I love knowing what products people are loving, especially if the people in question are celebrity beauty founders…
Recently, Bieber created a beauty edit for Vogue, and in it, she shared her go-to mascara. Imagine how shocked I was when I saw it and realized it's one of my favorite mascaras, too. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that it's vastly underrated and deserves way more hype. Hint: It's not designer and it's not from the drugstore.
Here it is: Ami Colé's Lash-Amplifying Mascara. It's a dual volumizing and lengthening formula. (Although, in my opinion, it gives my lashes more length and definition than anything else.) It meets Sephora's clean beauty standards, and it's formulated with shea butter and jojoba oil to soften, strengthen, and condition lashes for reduced fallout.
I think this is the perfect daily mascara. It gives my lashes a light, fluttery look that I just love. It's also long-lasting. I experience minimal flaking and virtually zero smudging when I wear it. Now, I'm trying to decide if I should restock my makeup bag before it sells out. After all, a Bieber beauty recommendation is never ignored.
Shop 5 More of Hailey Bieber's Favorite Makeup Products
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
