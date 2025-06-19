I'm a Beauty Editor, and I Think Hailey Bieber's Go-To Mascara Is Vastly Underrated

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is many things, and queen of internet beauty recommendations is one of them. The Rhode founder never seems to gatekeep a good beauty product, and for that, I thank her. As a beauty editor, I love knowing what products people are loving, especially if the people in question are celebrity beauty founders…

Recently, Bieber created a beauty edit for Vogue, and in it, she shared her go-to mascara. Imagine how shocked I was when I saw it and realized it's one of my favorite mascaras, too. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that it's vastly underrated and deserves way more hype. Hint: It's not designer and it's not from the drugstore.

Lash-Amplifying Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Ami Colé
Lash-Amplifying Mascara

Here it is: Ami Colé's Lash-Amplifying Mascara. It's a dual volumizing and lengthening formula. (Although, in my opinion, it gives my lashes more length and definition than anything else.) It meets Sephora's clean beauty standards, and it's formulated with shea butter and jojoba oil to soften, strengthen, and condition lashes for reduced fallout.

I think this is the perfect daily mascara. It gives my lashes a light, fluttery look that I just love. It's also long-lasting. I experience minimal flaking and virtually zero smudging when I wear it. Now, I'm trying to decide if I should restock my makeup bag before it sells out. After all, a Bieber beauty recommendation is never ignored.

Shop 5 More of Hailey Bieber's Favorite Makeup Products

Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer
Hourglass
Vanish Airbrush Concealer

This full-coverage concealer is self-setting, meaning it contains microspherical powders that blur, brighten, and keep it locked in place for up to 16 hours.

Mothership Vii: Divine Rose
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mothership VII: Divine Rose

You can never go wrong with a Pat McGrath eye shadow palette.

Pocket Blush Sleepy Girl — Default Title
rhode
Pocket Blush in Sleepy Girl

Rhode's Pocket Blushes are some of the best blushes I've ever tried. There, I said it.

Peptide Lip Shape Press — Default Title
rhode
Peptide Lip Shape in Press

I also love the Peptide Lip Shapes for plumping definition.

Brow Freeze Gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Freeze Gel

Bieber also listed this strong-hold brow gel in her beauty edit.

