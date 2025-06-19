I'm a Beauty Editor, and I Think Hailey Bieber's Go-To Mascara Is Vastly Underrated

Hailey Bieber is many things, and queen of internet beauty recommendations is one of them. The Rhode founder never seems to gatekeep a good beauty product, and for that, I thank her. As a beauty editor, I love knowing what products people are loving, especially if the people in question are celebrity beauty founders…

Recently, Bieber created a beauty edit for Vogue, and in it, she shared her go-to mascara. Imagine how shocked I was when I saw it and realized it's one of my favorite mascaras, too. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that it's vastly underrated and deserves way more hype. Hint: It's not designer and it's not from the drugstore.

Ami Colé Lash-Amplifying Mascara $19 SHOP NOW Here it is: Ami Colé's Lash-Amplifying Mascara. It's a dual volumizing and lengthening formula. (Although, in my opinion, it gives my lashes more length and definition than anything else.) It meets Sephora's clean beauty standards, and it's formulated with shea butter and jojoba oil to soften, strengthen, and condition lashes for reduced fallout. I think this is the perfect daily mascara. It gives my lashes a light, fluttery look that I just love. It's also long-lasting. I experience minimal flaking and virtually zero smudging when I wear it. Now, I'm trying to decide if I should restock my makeup bag before it sells out. After all, a Bieber beauty recommendation is never ignored.

