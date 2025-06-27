"You Would Think I Was on Latisse": Keke Palmer on the Lengthening Mascara She Loves for Natural Lashes
As a picky beauty editor, I love to hear about the tried-and-true makeup products celebrities swear by, whether it's for a daily, minimalist look or a full-face red-carpet look. Whether it's Hailey Bieber's favorite $12 French pharmacy cream or Tate McRae's go-to foundation, I'm all ears. The latest celeb-approved item to hit my radar is courtesy of Keke Palmer.
In a recent Vogue "In the Bag" video, Palmer raved about a $20 mascara, saying, "I absolutely love, love, love, love, love this mascara." Yep, that's five "loves." It's so good, she continues, "You would think I was on Latisse." Latisse is a popular prescription eyelash growth serum that can deliver exceptional lash-lengthening results, so this is incredibly high praise for a humble mascara. Keep scrolling to see the exact one she's talking about.
Tower 28 Makewaves Mascara
Here it is—the do-it-all mascara that lengthens, volumizes, and defines lashes. It's also vegan, humidity-proof, water-resistant, and safe for sensitive eyes. Using a proprietary "Aquaflex technology" that's usually found in haircare products, it holds curl memory while keeping lashes feeling soft and lightweight. Last but not least, it contains castor oil to condition the lashes.
Even though Palmer wears false lashes in the video, she says, "When I put this on my real lashes, oh girl, you would think I was on Latisse." That's pretty much the highest praise you can give to a mascara, so yeah, I'm buying a tube immediately.
3 More of Keke Palmer's Favorite Beauty Products
Palmer previously named this as one of her can’t-live-without beauty products that she uses the night before shooting. It infuses the skin with deep hydration.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
