"You Would Think I Was on Latisse": Keke Palmer on the Lengthening Mascara She Loves for Natural Lashes

As a picky beauty editor, I love to hear about the tried-and-true makeup products celebrities swear by, whether it's for a daily, minimalist look or a full-face red-carpet look. Whether it's Hailey Bieber's favorite $12 French pharmacy cream or Tate McRae's go-to foundation, I'm all ears. The latest celeb-approved item to hit my radar is courtesy of Keke Palmer.

In a recent Vogue "In the Bag" video, Palmer raved about a $20 mascara, saying, "I absolutely love, love, love, love, love this mascara." Yep, that's five "loves." It's so good, she continues, "You would think I was on Latisse." Latisse is a popular prescription eyelash growth serum that can deliver exceptional lash-lengthening results, so this is incredibly high praise for a humble mascara. Keep scrolling to see the exact one she's talking about.

Tower 28 Makewaves Mascara

Tower 28 Beauty Makewaves Mascara $20 SHOP NOW Here it is—the do-it-all mascara that lengthens, volumizes, and defines lashes. It's also vegan, humidity-proof, water-resistant, and safe for sensitive eyes. Using a proprietary "Aquaflex technology" that's usually found in haircare products, it holds curl memory while keeping lashes feeling soft and lightweight. Last but not least, it contains castor oil to condition the lashes. Even though Palmer wears false lashes in the video, she says, "When I put this on my real lashes, oh girl, you would think I was on Latisse." That's pretty much the highest praise you can give to a mascara, so yeah, I'm buying a tube immediately.

3 More of Keke Palmer's Favorite Beauty Products

LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick $21 SHOP NOW Palmer also talks about LYS Beauty's Contour Stick in the video. LYS Beauty Higher Standard Cream Glow Blush Sticks $21 SHOP NOW She shows LYS Beauty's Cream Blush Stick as well, saying, "If you don't want to do a full beat, you can put a little bit of blush on, a little bit of contour, some mascara..." LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask With Niacinamide & Squalane $32 SHOP NOW Palmer previously named this as one of her can’t-live-without beauty products that she uses the night before shooting. It infuses the skin with deep hydration.