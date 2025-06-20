Exclusive: Sabrina Carpenter Wore This Soon-to-Be-Viral Prada Lip Balm in Her "Manchild" Music Video

If you recall, Sabrina Carpenter left a sneaky Easter egg in her "Manchild" music video. It was so quick you'd miss it with a blink. Amid her 37 (yes, 37!) outfit changes, she snacks on Prada-branded banana candies while parked on a desert road, rolling her eyes at her latest incompetent fling. Who What Wear received exclusive intel that the product placement does, in fact, allude to a secret Prada Beauty launch on the horizon—a launch in the lip category, to be exact—but the brand remained otherwise tight-lipped (pun intended) about any more clues, promising we'd learn more in early July.

Well, consider us a few weeks ahead of schedule, as the time has come to officially reveal said product. Allow me to be the first to introduce Prada's Hydrating Lip Balm in Banana Yellow, a juicy, golden veil of moisture inspired by the brand's iconic banana print from the spring/summer 2011 collection. No more gatekeeping, no more surprise references—here's everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Prada Beauty)

If you're familiar with the refillable Prada balm , then you're likely already aware it comes infused with jojoba oil and bifidus extract for a smooth, comforting glide and hydration that lasts up to 24 hours. As of now, the balm comes in five gloriously sheer shades: Universal, clear; Guava, a pinky mauve; Noisette, a warm brown; Maple, a richer brown; and Astral Pink, a pH-adaptive shade that transforms into a rosy pink that's 100% unique to your skin chemistry. Carpenter made the latter go absolutely viral when she featured it in her "Please Please Please" music video last year (in case you weren't aware, the product sold out from every single retailer within 72 hours of the video's debut), so I expect shoppers to make a mad dash for the brand-new Banana Yellow addition.

Like the other shades in this range, the Banana Balm is deliciously sheer, providing lips with just a hint of warmth. Don't fear the pastel-yellow bullet—it definitely reads more golden, adding a luminosity to the lips without any sort of shimmer. The brand compares the lustrous effect to ice particles in a smooth, creamy banana granita, in that it effortlessly catches the light.

Here's a shot from the "Manchild" set of all the Prada Beauty products Carpenter used, including the new Banana Yellow balm. (Image credit: Courtesy of Prada Beauty)

The new Banana Yellow balm also comes infused with a fruity—you guessed it—banana scent. The juicy aroma certainly screams summer, but if it's anything like the sweet Prada-branded candies (which I was lucky enough to taste but are sadly not available for purchase), then it won't overwhelm your senses with banana flavor. Trust Carpenter, who famously called bananas the "most conceited fruit" while on set for our November 2023 cover shoot. "Everything that a banana is in, you taste it more than anything else," she shared. If she's on board with the balm—enough to wear it throughout the "Manchild" shoot—then it's clearly something special.

Alas, we'll all have to wait just a beat longer to finally get our hands on the Banana Yellow balm, which officially launches on July 8. The Sephora notify link is currently live , though, so I suggest tossing your name on the list so you can snag it once it lands. After all, the glowy, golden Prada formula is poised to become the ultimate balm of the summer. It's elevated, a bit avant-garde, and so damn fun—much like its accompanying pop hit.

Check Out Prada's Banana Yellow Balm

Prada Beauty Hydrating Lip Balm in Banana Yellow $50 SHOP NOW

More Prada Lip Products I Love