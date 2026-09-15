When it comes to this year's makeup trends, summer was all about the blush. However, as a beauty editor and makeup artist, I have a feeling that lips are about to take centre stage this autumn. When it's warm outside, the last thing I want to do is reach for my lip liner and lipstick, but now that there's a chill in the air, I'm very ready to amp up my makeup and try one of this season's biggest lip trends.
One look on Instagram and you'll notice the likes of Hailey Bieber, Sadie Sink and Kaia Gerber all sporting this autumn's biggest looks, from high-shine lip glosses to blurred finishes and grungy '90s lip colour shades. But how can we get the look at home?
Below, I spoke with expert makeup artist Annabella Brayn about this season's most sought-after lip trends, including the best products to have in your makeup bag. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling and let your lips do all the talking...
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6 Biggest Autumn Lip Trends, Straight From an Expert
1. Blurred Lines
I love a sharp lip liner look as much as the next person, but this autumn is all about blurred finishes. "Lip edges will be blurred and diffused, creating softness and a romantic finish, stepping away from structure," explains Brayn. "Textures will be really lightweight, balmy, hydrating and super comfortable. The Hourglass Phantom Blur Balm is a perfect choice to create that blurred effect. It comes in five gorgeous autumnal shades that feel weightless and feather-light."
Get the Look:
Hourglass
Phantom Blur Balm
Brayn tells me this product blurs and smooths your lips, and after testing it myself, I wholeheartedly agree.
Rhode
Peptide Lip Shape
If you still want to use a lip liner but want a diffused finish, this Rhode pencil is perfect.
2. Butter Me Up
As someone with constantly dry lips, this trend is right up my street. "Lip oils and butters will be a really popular choice, as lips tend to dry out towards autumn and winter and need more nourishment and care," explains Brayn. "They create a glossy, dimensional finish that keeps lips looking fresh and effortless while adding immediate impact. Beauty Pie Wondercolour Glossy Peptide Lip Butters are a firm favourite for me this autumn. They’re packed with nourishing ingredients that give a beautiful wash of colour and a luminous sheen to the lips."
Get the Look:
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Glossy Peptide Lip Butter
Price shown is members' price.
Combining a high-shine finish with a nourishing formula, I can see myself reaching for this lip balm all through autumn.
I'm always taking makeup inspiration from stylish French women, and this season, we're taking inspo from "bouche mordue" lips. "[It's that] just-bitten lip, with a soft, pretty and effortless finish, says Brayn. "Violette’s Lip Nectar creates the look with a hydrating, high-shine finish that wears well, leaving the lips looking softly stained."
Get the Look:
VIOLETTE_FR
Lip Nectar
This striking red hue gives me all the autumn vibes.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Bitten Lip Tint
As the name suggests, this chic lip tint adds a gorgeous flush of colour.
4. Soft Grunge
If there's one look cool girls can't get enough of this season, it's what we're calling "soft grunge" lips. Think cool-toned, '90s brown shades. According to Brayn, this will be a huge autumn trend. The key? "Keeping dimension but making sure the lip is still softly blended," Brayn explains. "With the newest textures on the market, I think this is going to be a really good choice this season."
Get the Look:
Nars
Powermatte Lipstick
The matte finish, the deep brown shade...I love everything about this Nars lipstick.
Mac
Lip Pencil Cool Spice
Cool Spice is the ultimate cool-girl lip liner for autumn.
5. Meet Me in the Middle
As a beauty editor, one thing I've noticed in the last few months is brands launching hybrid lip products that sit somewhere between a lip balm, a gloss and a wash of colour. Maybe it's our collective desire to achieve a high-impact makeup look in as little time as possible, or maybe it's that we no longer want to carry multiple lip products in our handbag. Whatever the reason, I'm certainly not complaining about the do-it-all nature of these formulas, and I have a feeling more and more of us will be reaching for them this autumn.
Get the Look:
Westman Atelier
Hydrobalm Tinted Lipstick
Feels like a lip balm, looks like a lipstick. Westman Atelier's Hydrobalm ticks all the boxes.
Allies of Skin's plumping lip treatment delivers a sheer wash of colour and a high-shine finish.
6. Glossy & Glassy
"The glossy, glass-like finish associated with the clean-girl aesthetic will be really popular," says Brayn. "One of my go-tos is the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil. It creates an incredible glass-like, mirror finish on the lips that lasts and provides a sheer wash of colour. The shade range includes lovely browns and berries, which are perfect for this season."
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.