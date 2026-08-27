The Chicest People I Know Count This Makeup Brand as One of the Very Best

There are a lot of great makeup brands out there. In fact, there are so many that my friends will often ask me which ones I actually recommend. I always tell them the same thing: it totally depends on what you're after. As a beauty editor and makeup artist, I've come to learn that certain makeup brands have their own unique strengths. Take Charlotte Tilbury, for example. Whenever I know I'm going to be in front of the camera for work, this is the brand I reach for, as I can always rely on its foundation, concealer and setting powder for that blurred finish. However, on a day-to-day basis, I love a natural-looking, glowy makeup look, and there's one brand that delivers like no other. Summer Fridays.
Founded in 2018 by Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland, this brand was predominantly known for its skincare (the Jet Lag Mask is still a bestseller). However, in recent years, they've expanded the line into easy-to-use makeup formulas that perfectly align with the brand's aim to create simple, hardworking, hydrating products that effortlessly slot into your everyday routine.
And it doesn't stop there. In true Summer Fridays style, the packaging is minimal and chic, which is probably why you're used to seeing it all over your Instagram feed. It's true, some of the most stylish people I know swear by this makeup brand, so I think it's about time we break down every single product. Below, I've created a full face of Summer Fridays makeup and reviewed my ride-or-die formulas from the brand. Happy, healthy-looking skin right this way...
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Will need to use a concealer if you want extra coverage
This is, hands down, one of the best skin tints I've tried. It has this incredibly lightweight, hydrating formula that glides on, blends like a dream and never settles into dry skin. Instead, it adds this fresh, radiant finish to your complexion that always has people asking me why I look so glowy. I will say, it doesn't provide much coverage, but it does help to even out redness. I use this alongside a slightly higher coverage concealer for my perfect everyday base. Infused with soothing tiger grass, glycerin and hyaluronic acid, my skin practically laps it up.
If my complexion is looking a bit dull or lacklustre, I love mixing these bronzing drops with the skin tint above for the ultimate glowy, sun-kissed effect. Similar to the skin tint, these drops are infused with glycerin and hyaluronic acid, providing all that hydrating goodness alongside a dewy, bronzed finish. There's absolutely no shimmer, so they always look natural, and you can also mix them in with your moisturiser to add warmth to your skin on days where you want to skip makeup altogether. The product currently comes in one shade, but I'd love to see a wider range of shades from the brand in the future.
More of a natural glow compared to a shimmery highlighter
I've tried a lot of illuminating makeup products in my time, but these drops truly blew me away when I first applied them. Because Summer Fridays does natural-looking makeup so well, I naively thought they wouldn't add much glow to the skin, but oh, how wrong I was. Don't get me wrong, this isn't like a traditional highlighter, and won't add any sparkle or shimmer, but what it does do is add a hit of radiance like no other. The serum-like formula can be used in so many different ways to add a dewy, lit-from-within finish, but I personally like to mix a few drops into my skin tint before applying a small amount to the tops of my cheekbones as the last step in my routine.
This product had me at the name "butter balm". A smooth, creamy delight, this bronzer practically melts into the skin, becoming one with your makeup and adding a naturally radiant, sun-kissed effect. It's the kind of bronzer you can apply at home or on the go, as all you have to do is swipe it on for instant warmth. It's hard to get across just how creamy the formula is, but it's all thanks to skin-loving ingredients such as shea butter and mango seed butter. It's probably not for those of you who love a super sharp, contouring effect, but if you want an easy-to-use bronzer that adds a "your skin but better" finish, I urge you to try this immediately.
Alongside the bronzer is the Blush Butter Balm. Equally as hydrating and easy to blend, this dewy cream blusher adds a beautiful flush of colour to the cheeks. There are six pretty shades available, but my favourite has to be Toasted Terracotta. I've actually worn this blush every single day this summer, as the terracotta hue adds a warm, sun-kissed effect that makes it look as if I've just got back from the South of France. I'm a big fan of the brand's makeup products, but if I only had to recommend one, it would definitely be this blush.
Felt-tip applicator is really precise, so can also be used as a lip liner
Adds a buildable tint to the lips
Doesn't feel drying
Cons
Not as long-lasting as other lip stains on the market
This lip stain is a relatively new launch from the brand, but it's quickly become one of my go-to products. What I love about it is that it has a felt-tip applicator, so I can actually use it as a lip liner, too. I use the shade Almond, a soft brown hue that adds a subtle yet buildable, natural-looking flush to the lips. I line my lips with this, then pair it with the Lip Butter Balm (more on that below) for the ultimate lip combo. The best bit is, thanks to aloe vera and panthenol, this lip stain never feels drying. That said, if you prefer a traditional lip liner, I also love the Summer Fridays Softline Lip Liner in the shade Cinnamon (£21).
A lip balm that needs no introduction. I'm yet to meet anyone who hasn't fallen in love with the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. Whether it's the chic packaging, the fun range of flavours (Vanilla is my personal fave) or the hydrating formula, there are so many things to rave about. One thing in particular that always impresses me is just how glossy this lip balm looks. Forget lip gloss, as this delivers serious shine in just one swipe.
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Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.