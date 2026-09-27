If the first sight of auburn leaves inspires you to switch up your makeup routine instead of your wardrobe, then you've come to the right place. While I, too, am looking forward to trading my tank tops for funnel-necked jackets, I've slowly been transitioning my makeup looks into autumn mode with the help of my favourite It girls. As a beauty editor, it's my job to eye tastemakers as they try new looks for special outings: a kiss of lavender shadow on Zendaya, a punchy black smoky eye à la Charli XCX as she takes the stage during her ongoing Music, Fashion, Film tour… I could go on. As arbiters of taste, modern-day style icons have been slowly planting the seeds for what will soon become autumn's biggest makeup trends—and the trends emerging first are all about eyeshadow.
When the jackets and boots come back into rotation, it's only natural to want to pair leather and suede with coordinating makeup. Thanks to New York Fashion Week, movie premieres and album tours, our favourite trendsetters are out and about right now—awash in everything from autumnal smoky eyes to icy matte finishes and pops of playful colour. Keep reading for the six eyeshadow trends sweeping autumn 2026 and find out how you can re-create them all season long.
The Top 6 Autumn Eyeshadow Trends of 2026
Soft Purple
Zendaya's makeup artist Ernesto Casillas recently sculpted the actress's face in a bevvy of "tan and lavender hues" during a recent trip to New York, where the star wore a full face of Prada Beauty and instantly made us want to break out purple shadow. "We were inspired by Prada Beauty’s new Wisteria Makeup Collection to pop that beautiful lilac colour on the eyes," Casillas said in a press release. The celebrity MUA used the Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow in Portrait to achieve this soft purple look, but you can also achieve this look at home with a pigmented purple shadow from the drugstore or a creamy lilac eyeshadow stick.
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Shop Soft Purple Eyeshadows
Prada
Dimensions Multi-Effect Refillable Eyeshadow Palette in Portrait
Carolina Herrera UK
Eyeconica Eyeshadow Quad Palette
ILIA Beauty
Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in Nymph
Ivory Matte
If there's one thing we can always expect from Nara Smith, it's a serve. This sculpted matte eyeshadow look from her appearance at the S/S 27 Magda Butrym show is a perfect example of '90s glam made modern—a tight, sharply arched brow; a chiselled cut crease carved with cool tones; and matte, ivory eyeshadow on the lids. The look is equal parts classic and editorial, with the exaggerated eye shape, and the pop of white makes it oh so interesting. If you want to tell people you have taste without uttering a word, dust ivory shadow over the apex of your lids.
Shop Ivory Eye Shadows
MAC
Matte Eyeshadow in Blanc Type
Jones Road Beauty
The Eyeshadow Stick in Cream
Kiko Milano
High Pigment Long-Lasting Powder Eyeshadow in Matte White
Sepia Smoke
One of the most classic autumn eyeshadow looks is a brown smoky eye, but Charli XCX is taking this look into cool-girl territory this season. The multi-hyphenate favours a smoky, smudged look—usually fashioned by her longtime makeup artist, Yasmin Istanbouli—but this softer iteration feels like an easy way to channel Charli's rock-star glam in everyday autumnal fashion. Concentrate the product along the lash line to create the appearance of thicker lashes and eyeliner. Then blend the pigment up toward the brows for a diffused look. (This is especially easy with a brown eyeshadow stick—simply swipe and blend with your fingers.)
Shop Sepia Smoke Eye Shadows
Nars
Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick in Strip Down
Charlotte Tilbury
Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Stick in Chestnut Sculpt
L'Oréal Paris
Le Shadow Stick Cream Eyeshadow Stick in Brown Bliss
Pastel Pop
Iris Law is one of our favourite up-and-coming fashion girls, but her beauty looks are just as newsworthy. This recent snap from the model's Instagram instantly captured my attention thanks to her glistening gradient eyeshadow look that morphs from wispy grey to ballerina-pink shimmer and glistening pale green, making us rethink what an "autumn colour palette" can be. Shop a few shimmery pastels that work beautifully with browns, olive greens and other traditionally autumnal eyeshadow hues below.
Shop Pastel Pop Eyshadows
Jones Road Beauty
The Best Eyeshadow in Smoky Grey
MAC
Pro Longwear Paint Pot Cream Eyeshadow in Princess Cut
CHANEL
Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in Jade Facetté
Rock-Star Smudge
We can't help but be inspired by Charli's rock-star-inspired makeup looks, especially as we slip into darker clothes and bury ourselves inside leather jackets this autumn. While the star established the "party-girl makeup" aesthetic on her back-to-back Sweat and Brat tours (which significantly helped shift grunge beauty into the mainstream), she's tailored her look for the Music, Fashion, Film tour into something more traditionally metal. Her recent tour looks and Instagram posts feature opaque black smoky eyes and imperfect blending—an intentional choice that celebrates imperfection. With indie sleaze and "IDGAF" eyes making waves at A/W 26 shows, it's no surprise that we're seeing rock-star eyes today.
Shop Rock-Star Smudge Eyeshadows
MAC
Matte Eyeshadow in Carbon
ARMANI
Eye Tint in Ebony
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow
Cool Definition
I speak for my team of fellow beauty editors when I say that Paloma Elsesser is constantly on our inspiration boards. We know that when we see a micro-trend on the model, it's bound to get widespread attention in a matter of weeks, so consider this your sign to get on the sculpted eye trend (specifically in cool tones!) early. Chic people have been embracing "clean girl" makeup for quite some time, but cool people like Elsesser have been experimenting with angsty beauty for quite some time, and autumn is the perfect season to hop on this bandwagon.
Shop Cool Definition Eyeshadows
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Neutrals
VIEVE
The Ninetease Eyeshadow Palette
Hourglass
Hourglass Curator Eyeshadow Palette in Minimalist
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Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.