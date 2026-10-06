Alix Earle is for the people. From her vulnerable social media content to her unscripted reality show, Earle Meets World, she's known for taking an honest approach to life, and that extends to her beauty routine. If you're one of her nearly 15 million combined social media followers, you know she's been incredibly open about her skincare journey and past struggles with acne—it's what led her to create her skincare brand, Reale Actives. You also know she's no stranger to a GRWM video. Whether it's for a red carpet, an event appearance, or a night out with friends, she often shares the beauty products she swears by. And there's no better time to take her recommendations than now. That's because Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days is happening now for two days only: October 6 and 7.
I caught up with Earle to discuss her desert-island Amazon beauty products—the ones she's used for years and/or that have a special place in her get-ready routine. I also asked her about her beauty evolution, the trends she's most excited about, and, on the flip side, the ones she won't be partaking in, thank you very much. Hint: She's veering more Milan than Miami these days. Keep scrolling to get all the info.
Alix Earle's Personal Amazon Beauty Picks
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Too Faced
Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
"This is the only mascara that I will use. I discovered it in high school, and I haven't switched it up since. Even when I get my makeup done or get glammed up, I'm always bringing my mascara. It's my one non-negotiable product. I feel like it does a really good job of holding the curl, which is why I love the waterproof version. But it also gives you really great volume. It makes my lashes feel full and long, and they stay all night long."
Charlotte Tilbury Eyeshadow Quad - The Uptown Girl
Charlotte Tilbury
Eyeshadow Quad - The Uptown Girl
"I love this palette because it's smaller, so it's easy to travel with. I feel like I'm not the best at doing my eyeshadow, so I like that there are just four different colors. For me, when it comes to eyeshadow, keeping it simple is better. If I have a super-big palette, I'm probably getting overwhelmed and not knowing exactly what to do. I'll usually do a little bit of a light, smoked-out, shimmery eye with it."
NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
Matte Finish Setting Spray
"I use setting spray every time I do my makeup, and multiple times throughout the makeup process. I like to do it after every layer. If I do my cream products and then my powders, I like to use setting spray in between.
I feel like [this one] just melts everything into place and makes it come together. Then, of course, you have the benefit of your makeup staying on all night, which is great for me because I'm usually having a longer night."
Shark Flexstyle Glam Ceramic+ Air Styling + Drying System
Shark
Flexstyle Glam Ceramic+ Air Styling + Drying System
"I'll do a variation of looks with the Shark FlexStyle. I really like that you have all the different tools in one, especially when I'm traveling. It's easy to have everything I need in one place and switch out the different tools.
I like to do a blowout, curled look with it. That's either using the curling iron pieces, or I'll use just the brush part to give my hair a nice, straight blowout after the shower because I have extensions. If I don't blow out my hair, they dry a little curly and crazy, so I definitely like to go through the ends of my hair after I shower."
Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum
PHLUR
Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum
"I'm not usually drawn to fruitier fragrances. I always went for more of a musky type of scent. Recently, I've upped my perfume collection, and I wanted to start playing around with different scents for different occasions or whatever I'm doing.
I really like this one because it has that fun, fruity, fresh scent to it. I wanted a different perfume for fall and something that just smelled delicious and a little bit yummier."
Q&A
Are there any beauty trends on social media or otherwise that you've been loving lately?
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Recently, I've been really liking a more matte look with my makeup, and I've been liking a matte lip. I just found EOS Lip Butter ($7). I actually just tried it out yesterday for the first time. I've been skipping lip gloss, but then my lips have been feeling so dehydrated when I go out. I wanted to find something that had a matte look but was also hydrating, and I loved it so much. That's going to be my new go-to.
On the flip side, are there any beauty trends that you'll skip?
Probably anything with straight, sleek, glossy hair. I usually like a little bit more texture and crunch in my hair. The bigger, the better for me. I've been teasing my hair a lot, too. Whatever the opposite of clean hair is, I love that.
That’s such a look. Just out of curiosity, how would you describe your current beauty aesthetic, and has it changed at all over the last few years?
I would say right now I'm really into '60s-inspired glam mixed with '90s-inspired glam. I'm loving it. Like I said, bigger hair...
I would say it's evolved over the past few years. I think I had a very Miami-inspired sense of glam. I was always very, very tan with platinum-blonde hair, and I've been trying to change it up a little bit.
I've just been loving anything that feels a little vintage-inspired. I've also been really liking curling my hair inward and toward my face. I feel like that gives a little bit more of that vintage aesthetic.
Last but not least, you recently went Bambi Bronde for fall. Has it inspired you to switch up your go-to makeup look at all?
I've really been liking a tonal, monochromatic look, which is sort of what inspired this in the first place. I wasn't sure if I was ever actually going to commit to the switch and try it out, but I figured fall was a fun time to experiment and try something new.
I've really been liking things that feel bronzy and have a mix of warm and cool tones. I would say maybe a little bit more on the cool-toned side because my hair has a sort of ashy tint to it. Overall, though, I've really been liking a monochromatic look.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.