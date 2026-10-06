From Miami to Milan: Alix Earle on Her Aesthetic Evolution and the On-Sale Amazon Items Worth Adding to Cart

Her 5 personal recommendations.

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Alix Earle

(Image credit: @alixearle)

Alix Earle is for the people. From her vulnerable social media content to her unscripted reality show, Earle Meets World, she's known for taking an honest approach to life, and that extends to her beauty routine. If you're one of her nearly 15 million combined social media followers, you know she's been incredibly open about her skincare journey and past struggles with acne—it's what led her to create her skincare brand, Reale Actives. You also know she's no stranger to a GRWM video. Whether it's for a red carpet, an event appearance, or a night out with friends, she often shares the beauty products she swears by. And there's no better time to take her recommendations than now. That's because Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days is happening now for two days only: October 6 and 7.

I caught up with Earle to discuss her desert-island Amazon beauty products—the ones she's used for years and/or that have a special place in her get-ready routine. I also asked her about her beauty evolution, the trends she's most excited about, and, on the flip side, the ones she won't be partaking in, thank you very much. Hint: She's veering more Milan than Miami these days. Keep scrolling to get all the info.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle pictured in Milan, Italy for Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: @alixearle)

Alix Earle's Personal Amazon Beauty Picks

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury Eyeshadow Quad - The Uptown Girl

NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray

Shark Flexstyle Glam Ceramic+ Air Styling + Drying System

Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum

Q&A

Alix Earle with &quot;Bambi Bronde&quot; hair

(Image credit: @alixearle)

Are there any beauty trends on social media or otherwise that you've been loving lately?

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Recently, I've been really liking a more matte look with my makeup, and I've been liking a matte lip. I just found EOS Lip Butter ($7). I actually just tried it out yesterday for the first time. I've been skipping lip gloss, but then my lips have been feeling so dehydrated when I go out. I wanted to find something that had a matte look but was also hydrating, and I loved it so much. That's going to be my new go-to.

On the flip side, are there any beauty trends that you'll skip?

Probably anything with straight, sleek, glossy hair. I usually like a little bit more texture and crunch in my hair. The bigger, the better for me. I've been teasing my hair a lot, too. Whatever the opposite of clean hair is, I love that.

That’s such a look. Just out of curiosity, how would you describe your current beauty aesthetic, and has it changed at all over the last few years?

I would say right now I'm really into '60s-inspired glam mixed with '90s-inspired glam. I'm loving it. Like I said, bigger hair...

I would say it's evolved over the past few years. I think I had a very Miami-inspired sense of glam. I was always very, very tan with platinum-blonde hair, and I've been trying to change it up a little bit.

I've just been loving anything that feels a little vintage-inspired. I've also been really liking curling my hair inward and toward my face. I feel like that gives a little bit more of that vintage aesthetic.

Last but not least, you recently went Bambi Bronde for fall. Has it inspired you to switch up your go-to makeup look at all?

I've really been liking a tonal, monochromatic look, which is sort of what inspired this in the first place. I wasn't sure if I was ever actually going to commit to the switch and try it out, but I figured fall was a fun time to experiment and try something new.

I've really been liking things that feel bronzy and have a mix of warm and cool tones. I would say maybe a little bit more on the cool-toned side because my hair has a sort of ashy tint to it. Overall, though, I've really been liking a monochromatic look.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.