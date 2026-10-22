I dreamt about going off birth control for years. I went back and forth constantly, trying to figure out when the "right" time would be. Everyone seemed to have a story about how much better they felt after stopping the pill, and after more than a decade on it, I was curious to see what life would look like without it. My husband and I were also beginning to think about starting a family, and I wanted to give my body time to adjust before we started trying. But honestly, I was terrified (and I mean terrified) of the alleged side effects. I'd heard every version of the post-pill story: hormonal acne, weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, painful periods, etc. And I won't lie—I was delusional enough to think none of that would happen to me. Maybe a pimple here or there, sure, but nothing major. What I wasn't prepared for was hair loss.
I've never had especially thick hair, so the fact that I cut it into a bob right before going off the birth control pill feels almost comical now. A few months later, my hair started shedding like no other. Every washday, I would end up in tears while my brush collected hair. To make matters more complicated, I was also diagnosed with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS)—formerly polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—which helped explain some of the hormonal changes I was experiencing.
The good news is that the market is filled with products promising healthier, fuller-looking hair. But there are so many options that figuring out what's worth trying can feel like a full-time job. Luckily, I have access to lots of products and experts who can help me understand what's worth my time. After months of tears, trial and error, and more than a few moments of regret, I'm finally feeling better about my hair. The shedding has slowed considerably, and I've found a handful of products and habits that have become staples in my routine. Keep reading for everything I've been doing.
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Hair-Growth Products and Scalp Treatments
When my hair started shedding, I researched every hair-growth product I could find. But one product found its way into my routine a little differently. My friend and colleague Maria Sass posted on Instagram asking if anyone was struggling with hair shedding. She had just started working with a new hair-growth brand called Re:You, which hadn't launched yet and was looking for people to try its product. I don't think I've ever responded to an Instagram story faster. "MEEE," I practically screamed into her DMs. Before I knew it, I was part of the Re:You pre-launch trial, testing its Dual-Path Hair Revival Serum.
I'll admit I was skeptical. By that point, I'd heard just about every promise in the hair-growth category. But the science behind Re:You's serum interested me. The serum uses the brand's proprietary Novogro technology, designed to support both the hair follicles and the scalp. It's also hormone-free, which was especially appealing given everything my body was going through. I started using it in June, and I've noticed a real difference. For starters, my hair is shedding significantly less than it was earlier this year. I've also noticed growth. Remember that bob I mentioned? Well, my hair is now past my shoulders. But perhaps the most reassuring moment came during a recent scalp analysis, when the person examining my hair was genuinely surprised by how thick it was. Considering I'd been convinced I was losing all my hair, you can imagine how good that felt. I can't attribute every change to one product, but this one has earned a permanent spot in my routine.
I've also become much more intentional about scalp care. Korean head spas, in particular, have become one of my favorite treatments. There's something incredibly satisfying about having your scalp thoroughly cleansed, especially when you're applying treatments regularly. I'm not claiming these appointments have made my hair grow faster, but I love how clean and refreshed my scalp feels afterward.
Re:You
Dual-Path Hair Revival Serum
ROZ
Salt Scalp Scrub
dpHUE
Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
Ceremonia
Aceite De Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil
Addressing Hormonal Hair Loss From Within
Here's what I quickly realized: You can spend a small fortune on hair-growth products, but if something is going on internally, there's only so much a serum can do. To fully address my hair concerns, I needed a better understanding of my hormones. After being diagnosed with PMOS—a condition that can affect everything from your menstrual cycle to your skin and hair—a lot of my symptoms started to make sense.
I began looking beyond my beauty cabinet, researching supplements like inositol and probiotics, and paying closer attention to my overall health. I've also been making an effort to get more sleep, manage my stress, and exercise regularly. Pilates has been a particular favorite, and while I'm certainly not suggesting that a reformer class can reverse hair loss, having some consistency in my routine has helped me feel better during a time when my body has felt incredibly unpredictable. I can't say exactly how much any of these changes have affected my hair, but understanding what was happening internally has been a big part of figuring out how to care for my hair.
Arrae
Inositol Vanilla
Seed
Ds-01® Daily Synbiotic
Ritual
Prenatal Multivitamin in Citrus
Catalent
Lemme Sleep Gummies
The Haircare Habits That Help Prevent Breakage
While I was doing everything I could to encourage healthier hair growth, I also had to figure out how to take better care of the hair I already had. And when you're leaving globs of what feels like half your head of hair on the shower door, the last thing you want is unnecessary breakage.
I've never been one for extensions, but eventually I gave in. I now have a set of Bellami clip-in extensions that I reach for whenever I want to feel a little more long-haired and luxurious. I'm careful not to wear them too often since I don't want to put unnecessary tension on my hair, but for nights out or special occasions, they're my little secret weapon. And one day, I might opt for K-tips. As for my everyday routine, I've become much more careful about how I style my hair. I'm not giving up a good blowout anytime soon, but I'm being smarter about how much heat I use on my hair. That means being more diligent about heat protectant, keeping my tools on lower heat settings when possible, and investing in styling tools that make the process easier. I've been especially mindful of my Shark blow-dryer, which helps me get the finish I want without excessive styling. None of this is particularly groundbreaking, but it's made me much more conscious of how I treat my hair. And now that I'm finally seeing progress, I'm certainly not interested in undoing it.
BELLAMI
Silk Seam Clip-In Mochachino Brown #1c Natural
Shark
Flexstyle Ioncurl Air Styler & Curler With Diffuser in Lilac
This article is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to be used in the place of advice from your physician or other medical professionals. You should always consult your doctor or healthcare provider with any health-related questions.
Anneliese Henderson is a New York–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading romance novels or running around the town with her Bernese Mountain Dog, Rosie.