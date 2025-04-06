Mark My Words—The "Collegiate Bob" Will Dominate Salons This Spring

If you’ve ever wanted a short haircut that feels right on trend yet simultaneously effortlessly polished and timeless, then allow me to introduce you to the "collegiate bob". This new bob hair trend has been taking off with both Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk adopting the look in recent weeks. If you want an A+ in looking extremely chic, then this is one bob hairstyle you should consider trying next.

What Is the Collegiate Bob?

Kendall Jenner with collegiate bob haircut

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

This sleek, classic style is the perfect balance of preppy and cool. Think a straight bob silhouette with sharp lines and just a touch of flicked texture at the ends. It has all the benefits of a blunt bob, but the slightly tousled ends make it ideal to channel a polished yet "undone" bob. It's one part collegiate and one part model off-duty, which gives it a cool, modern twist.

Whether styled sleek and straight or tousled with piecey waves through the lengths— or even slicked-back—the collegiate bob is undeniably versatile in how it can be styled. I've seen it with a clean middle part on Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk, but you could also style it with a middle part if you want more volume and lift at the roots.

Inspired to try the collegiate bob for yourself? Scroll for more inspiration and the best hair products to get the look.

Collegiate Bob Hair Ideas

Kendall Jenner with collegiate bob haircut

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

I love how Kendall has tucked her bob behind her ears to enhance the sharp silhouette even more. Top marks for the cap, too.

Elsa Hosk with collegiate bob haircut

(Image credit: @@hoskelsa)

How chic is Elsa Hosk's collegiate-inspired bob? I love how the soft bend in her hair frames her face.

Laura Harrier with collegiate bob

(Image credit: @cervandohair)

Want to pair a curtain fringe with your collegiate bob? Laura Harrier's haircut is a great look to take to the salon if you want a bob with curtain bangs.

Hailey Bieber with collegiate bob haircut

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

I still think about Hailey Bieber's blunt bob cut, which has just a whisper of a flick through the ends.

Gigi Hadid with collegiate bob haircut

(Image credit: @gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid shows how to work the collegiate bob with waves and I'm in love.

Ryan Destiny with collegiate bob

(Image credit: @patrickwilson)

While the collegiate bob has a centre parting, you can easily flip to a middle parting for more volume and shape.

Elsa Hosk with collegiate bob haircut

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Another Elsa Hosk example—slightly curl your hair inwards for a face-framing effect.

Kelly Rowland with collegiate bob

(Image credit: @kiyahwright1)

This kind of haircut lends itself to being slicked-back with a wet-look effect for a razor-sharp silhouette.

Gracie Ambrams with collegiate bob

(Image credit: @bobbyeliot)

I love this preppy, tousled bob on Gracie Abrams which doesn't look too "done".

How To Style The Collegiate Bob

Ghd Chronos Professional Hair Straightener (26mm Plate) Black
GHD
Chronos Professional Hair Straightener

A good hair tool such as GHD's hair straighteners will allow you to create smooth and sleek looks while giving the option of adding 'S' waves or a soft flick at the ends.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

For a smooth, sleek result, it doesn't get better than Color Wow Dream Coat. It leaves hair weather-proof and ultra-sleek.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist 250ml
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist

A quick spritz of this gives your lengths that effortlessly undone texture that makes you look and feel like an off-duty model.

Ouai Hair Oil
Ouai
Hair Oil

Create a sleek finish with a couple of drops of Ouai's hair oil to leave an expensive-looking polish and keep your bob looking expensive and glossy.

Jvn Hair Complete Air Dry Cream 147ml
JVN Hair
Complete Air Dry Cream

An air-dry cream is a great pairing with your bob to help enhance your hair's natural texture without stepping foot near styling tools—easy!

Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish 55ml
Color Wow
Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses this hair serum on many of his A-list clientele to create a wet-look finish without the stickiness of gel. By saturating your bob, you can create wet-look and slicked-back styles with a high-shine finish.

