Bobs Aren't Over—Stylish Europeans and Celebs Are Now Into This Low-Effort, Elegant Cut

When it comes to 2025 hair trends, the bob has once again proven itself to be a timeless style that's here to stay. Over the years, we've seen so many different bob variations—from the sleek flicked bob to the statement square bob and even the revival of '60s bob cuts. However, one particular style has been taken over my Instagram feed lately, and it's set to be a dominating spring hair trend.



Enter the curtain bang bob, the effortlessly chic hairstyle that's been embraced by stylish Europeans and our favourite celebrities alike and offers the perfect balance between ease and elegance. Low-maintenance yet ultra-sophisticated, the curtain-bang bob is the style I suspect everyone will be booking for this season.

What is a Curtain-Bang Bob?

The curtain bang bob is a more undone take on the classic bob hairstyle that features soft, face-framing bangs that part in the middle (hence the name curtain). This cut combines the effortless sophistication of bangs with the chic structure of a shorter hairstyle, which creates a flattering, versatile look which will suit a wide range of face shapes and hair textures. Unlike a more prominent full fringe, curtain bangs blend in more seamlessly with the rest of your bob, allowing for easy styling as well as upkeep. Whether you choose to wear it polished or slightly more tousled, its ability to grow out gracefully makes for a low-maintenance style that you won't have to make constant trips to the salon for.

Why Should You Get a Curtain-Bang Bob?

The curtain-bang bob is the ultimate blend of style and simplicity. Not only does it frame the face beautifully and give it more structure, but the undone nature of curtain bangs also ensures that you can let them grow out for much longer than a classic fringe without your hair looking unkempt. It's also extremely versatile, suiting straight, wavy or curly hair. You can wear it tousled for a chic but low-effort everyday vibe, but this style can equally work for more formal events with the right styling techniques. I'd also argue that this is not a fleeting hair trend that will suddenly go out of style. The mix of two of the most classic cuts ensures its ability to withstand the test of time.

Still not convinced? Take a browse through the gallery below for inspiration on some of the chicest curtain-bang bob styles to copy this spring. Then, take a look at our edit of the best products to style your curtain bag bob at home.

Curtain-Bang Bob Inspiration

Thanks to the less-structured shape, this style will always look effortless, but so very chic.

Curtain bangs frame the face in such a flattering way.

How sophisticated does this ultra-short curtain bang bob style look?

This hairstyle already looks so expensive, but adding some sleek accessories will take it to the next level.

This haircut also looks incredible with curlier textures.

Even celebs are currently loving this elevated hairstyle for spring.

Shop the Best Products for Styling a Curtain Bang Bob:

GHD Hair Duet Blowdry Hair Dryer Brush Gift Set The GHD Duet Blowdry Brush gives me the bounciest blow-out.

Brushworks No Crease Clips These will help to section parts of your hair during the styling process without causing kinks.

Dyson Airwrap I.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer So many of our editors own and love the Dyson Airwrap for styling curtain bangs.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray This texturising mist is one of the best volumising hair products around.

Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Air Styler 5-In-1 This 5-in-1 multi-styler will allow you to easily switch up your look.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray This gloss-boosting spray also helps to protect your strands from heat.

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit Keep your curtain bangs looking sleek with this taming kit for stubborn flyaways.