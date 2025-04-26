I've Put in the Research—These Summer Hair Trends Should Be on Your Radar

Summer is almost here, and with the warmer weather set to hit London next week, I'm in full prep mode. The pedicure has been booked, the SPF has been applied, and now it's time to tackle the hair. I've been fancying a change for a while now, and when better to switch things up than the start of a new season?

As you may be aware, the new season often welcomes an influx of fresh hair trends. From haircuts to hairstyles and even hair colours, it's a pivotal time for beauty editors like me to report on all the new looks. So, like any good journalist, I've been busy reaching out to the experts to find out what trends we can expect to see everywhere this summer.

I spoke to Cos Sakkas, three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY global creative director, to get the full lowdown on what to ask for at my next salon appointment. I even caught up with Michela Bazzoli and Charley Henery, British Colour Technicians of the Year, to find out all about this season's most exciting colouring techniques. After writing this piece, I've suddenly got so much inspiration, so keep on scrolling for the best summer hair trends, from bobs to shags...

The 6 Biggest Summer Hair Trends 2025, According to Experts

1. The Supermodel Cut

First up, let me introduce you to the supermodel cut. "[This is] a modern hairstyle for long hair that effortlessly frames the face," explains Sakkas. "This look features softly lifted layers for natural, glossy movement, adding thickness and body throughout."

As explained by Sakkas, this is the perfect hairstyle for those of you who want to keep your longer layers this summer, but want to give your hair a fresh, modern feel for 2025.

Shop the Trend:

Bondiboost Blowout Brush Pro £68 SHOP NOW This hot brush will help add lots of body and bounce to your layers. It's like having a salon-worthy blow-dry in the comfort of your own home.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray £44 SHOP NOW Add even more movement with a volumising spray. I'm really enjoying this one from K18 at the moment.

2. The Luxe Bob

If you're thinking of going shorter this summer, you can't go wrong with a bob hairstyle. However, with so many different bob hair trends out there, it can be hard to know which one to go for. According to Sakkas, this season is all about the luxe bob. "It's a timeless, tailored style that works effortlessly for the summer," he says. "The luxe bob leaves hair looking expensive and full, making it the perfect cut for finer hair textures."

Similar to above, this style is all about volume and bounce, so make sure to have some good styling products to hand.

Shop the Trend:

GHD Rise Professional Hot Brush £179 SHOP NOW GHD's hot brush is great for dry styling, and the smaller size makes it ideal for styling bob hairstyles.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 SHOP NOW Don't forget a spitz of texture spray to finish your look off.

3. Lumi Blush

This summer, we will see a big focus on wearable hair colour trends. In fact, Bazzoli and Henery have shared lots of incredible summer hair colour trends with me. One that I'm particularly interested in is the 'lumi blush' trend.

"Lumi Blush uses a balayage technique to add soft, blush-toned accents to frame the face, while creating a subtle play of light and shadow throughout," they explain. "This technique enhances facial features while adding depth and dimension to the haircut." This is definitely a little more technical than your typical balayage, but the results will be totally tailored to suit you.

Shop the Trend:

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask £33 £28 SHOP NOW We all know that colouring your hair can leave your ends looking (and feeling) a little bit dry, so make sure to include a conditioning hair mask in your weekly hair wash routine.

Label.M Rejuvenating Radiance Oil £42 SHOP NOW This hair oil will nourish ends and add beautiful shine to your hair.

4. The Shag

We've written a lot about the shag hairstyle in the last few months, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down this season. "The shag cut is full of serrated and seamless textures, with feathered layers and retro choppy waves," explains Sakkas. "This versatile style has multiple versions to suit almost every hair type and texture, making it one of the most popular cuts for the summer."

Yep, this style looks incredible on straight hair, wavy hair and curly hair types and is the perfect low-maintenance option for the warmer months.

Shop the Trend:

Ouai Curl Crème £28 SHOP NOW Enhance your curls with this lightweight cream from Ouai.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist £28 SHOP NOW This is the ultimate cool-girl hairstyle, so this really is the perfect product for it.

5. The Chic Crop

"The chic crop is a fresh take on the classic short haircut," Sakkas tells me. "It’s a softer, slightly grown-out version with wispy edges that give it a relaxed, lived-in vibe—perfect for those who don’t want a freshly cut, super-polished look."

Similar to the style above, this trend would look amazing on wavy or curly hair, and the relaxed finish is giving me all of the summer vibes.

Shop the Trend:

Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray £29 SHOP NOW This surf spray will add laid-back, beachy texture to your crop hairstyle.

Curlsmith Curl Defining Styling Soufflé £10 £5 SHOP NOW This gel-like cream will define your hair texture while adding volume and shine.

6. Luxe Lights

Another hair colour trend that is set to dominate this summer is 'luxe lights', a modern take on your typical highlights. "A perfect blend of a lived-in look and bold foiling techniques, this colour is crafted to illuminate the hair with a luxurious, polished finish," explains Bazzoli and Henery. "It works equally well for creating high-impact, seamless highlights or a softer, rooted effect."

So, what should you ask your hairdresser for to get this look? "Techniques like foilayage combined with microlights at the hairline or classic full-head highlights with back-to-back foiling at the hairline can be used to achieve the look you want," the experts tell me.

Shop the Trend:

Olaplex No.4P Purple Toning Shampoo £28 £22 SHOP NOW If you opt for blonde highlights, a purple shampoo will help to banish brassy tones in between appointments.

Philip Kingsley Daily Damage Defence Leave-In Conditioner £21 £18 SHOP NOW As mentioned above, colouring your hair can make it feel more dry, but this leave-in conditioner will help to improve the condition of your hair and protect against breakage.