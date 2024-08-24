I Asked Top Hairstylists Which Short Hair Trends Will Dominate Autumn—They Said These 3
As we approach the end of summer, autumn is waiting in the wings. And with a new season comes new hair trends. For 2024, however, I'm specifically interested in what short hair trends will be big for autumn. Coupled with the back to school feeling and a wardrobe refresh, autumn is a great time to switch up your hair, whether it be with a new haircut or hair colour. And our love of shorter hair styles shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, it's a key autumn hair trend. Over the past couple of years, we've seen a number of bob hairstyle trends. From the blunt bob to the bouncy Italian bob, and the bell-bottom bob to the hydro bob, we've been nothing short of bob hairstyle inspiration to take to the salon.
So what short hair trends will be the next big thing for autumn? To find out, I asked Tom Smith, hairstylist and international artist in residence at Billi Currie salon and, hairstylist Sam Burnett, owner of Hare & Bone salon, to share the autumn short hairstyle trends that will take off next.
Short Hair Trends for Autumn 2024
1. Laser Cut Bob
The laser cut bob haircut is a sure-fire haircut to make you look polished this autumn, says Smith, explaining that this haircut is "a perfectly measured, sharp and precise, one-length bob that sit between the very top of the shoulder and the corner of the jaw," which "works best with a middle parting and can be combined with a fringe if desired."
"The length can be adjusted to suit many face shapes but for a softer result go for chin length or longer, or for a bolder alternative go above the chin," says Smith. "Best styled straight or with minimal texture, this is a great option for those with fine hair as the cut will increase the appearance of thickness and density in the hair. Its also very easy to achieve for those with naturally flat or fine hair," he says.
Even Lily Collins has opted for a razor-sharp blunt bob lately. Below are the best hairstyling products to keep the style looking sharp.
Shop The Look
A good pair of straighteners will help you achieve a super sleek result—Dyson's are by far the best around.
I've tried a lot of hair glosses, but nothing has made my hair as shiny as this one.
For extra lustre, a shine spray will add an expensive-looking lustre to lengths as a finishing step in your hairstyling routine.
2. Tucked Bob
Another short hair trend we'll see in autumn is the tucked bob, says Smith. But what is it? "A bob haircut that is either one length or lightly layered, secured behind one or both ears. This can work on all lengths and styles of bob and can be achieved by simply tucking one or both sides behind your ears," he says. "This can have an androgynous or business like energy and is great for widening a narrow or long face, or helping to improve the look of thickness in finer hair types."
"This works best on hair that has a bit of product in it, as freshly washed or
fluffy hair can be hard to secure behind the ear," says Smith. "Use a volume spray or mousse before blow-drying for extra style support and use a strong hold hair spray on the hair around the ear to secure. For a more stable result, use a small clip or slide behind the ear to hold the hair in place."
This is a great look to pair with the hydro bob (AKA, the wet look bob) if you want a sleek look for evening.
Shop The Look
A couple of pumps of this hair mousse will add instant volume as your blowdry for lift at the roots and bounce through the lengths.
To add a little volume and texture in between hair washes, enlist the help of a volumising spray to refresh roots and give the hair more texture.
Want to go for the wet look? Saturate hair in this serum, which looks ultra-glossy but won't actually feel wet to the touch like traditional hair gel.
3. Clavicut Bob
According to Smith, we're all embracing a little more length when considering a short hairstyle this year. "While bob lengths are creeping back up to chin and jaw length in the form of autumn’s trending tucked bob and laser cut bob, there is a notable lack of trending styles shorter than jaw length at the moment," he says. "This may change as we move into winter but there is such a focus on the health of the hair at the moment that many people are opting to wear their hair on the longer side and are able to do so thanks to the improved quality of their hair." As such, we're seeing the collarbone length bob haircut make a resurgence.
"The collarbone bob otherwise known as the lob (long bob) or even the R-lob (really long bob) skims the collarbone, hence the name," says Burnett. "It’s best suited to someone looking for more of a statement style and still wants the option to tie their hair back in a ponytail." So if you want a short hairstyle that you can still tie back for the gym, this is the cut to go for.
"If you have finer hair or want to make a statement, opt for a blunt cut one-length chop," says Burnett. "If you want to soften the style by releasing some natural movement or your hair is thick, ask for some long layers to loosen things up," he says.
Shop The Look
This nourishing hair oil is great to keep the ends of your hair looking and feeling healthy.
For adding volume, shape and body to your collarbone length bob haircut, this wet-to-dry styler makes it all so easy.
Revive your natural curls with this conditioning curl spray in between shampoos, which resets curls with the bounce and definition of freshly washed hair.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
