This Fresh, Highly Polished Bob Haircut Is the Key to Looking Expensive This Autumn

With summer coming towards an end, many of us are beginning to look forward to the new season. Autumn is my favourite time for hair trends, and September in particular feels like a good time for a style reset—does anyone else like that back to school feeling? As we dig out knitwear and boots back out, many of us are also considering a hair refresh, whether that be a haircut or a new hair colour. And one haircut that is cementing its status as a key autumn haircut trend is the laser cut bob, which is quickly becoming a favourite among celebrities and the fashion set alike.

What Is the Laser Cut Bob?

Coined by Tom Smith, hairstylist and international artist in residence at Billi Currie, he expects the laser cut bob to be a key short hair trend for autumn. So what is it exactly? "A perfectly measured, sharp and precise, one-length bob that sit between the very top of the shoulder and the corner of the jaw," he says, which "works best with a middle parting and can be

combined with a fringe if desired." Imagine if your hairstylist were to use a high-tech laser beam to cut your hair—it's super precise, clean and blunt on the ends, and will require your hairstylist to use a precision cutting technique to achieve the look.

The best part about the laser cut bob (apart from looking incredibly chic)? It suits everyone. "The length can be adjusted to suit many face shapes but for a softer result go for chin length or longer, or for a bolder alternative go above the chin," says Smith. "Best styled straight or with minimal texture, this is a great option for those with fine hair as the cut will increase the appearance of thickness and density in the hair. Its also very easy to achieve for those with naturally flat or fine hair," he says.



Smith explains that this haircut requires expert precision (i.e. not a haircut you're going to want to try doing yourself) so if you're in need to some inspiration ahead of your next salon visit, below are the chicest laser cut bob haircuts we've found to inspire your next short haircut.

Laser Cut Bob Haircut Ideas

1. Blunt laser cut bob

Note the super blunt ends of Lily Aldrige's haircut.

2. Slicked back laser cut bob

Rochelle Humes shows how to style the laser cut bob for evening with this slicked wet-look.

3. Face-framing laser cut bob

The jaw-skimming length of Hailey Bieber's bob is so flattering.

4. Micro laser cut bob

Ayo Edebiri was an early adopter of the laser cut bob trend, which she wore back in Janaury.

5. Wavy laser cut bob

How chic does this hairstyle look with waves?

6. Braided laser cut bob

Braids look elevated at this shorter, jaw-grazing length.

7. Tucked laser cut bob

Ask your stylist for a longer bob, if you want to wear it tucked behind your ears (another big trend for autumn, FYI).

8. Flicky laser cut bob

I'm saving this blunt bob haircut and cap combo immediately—note the chic flicked ends.

How to style the laser cut bob

There are a few hairstyling essentials needed to keep your laser cut bob looking sharp. "Products that keep the hair smoother such as heat protecting, anti-frizz creams or serums are the best choice for blow-drying this shape into place and following with straightening irons on a low temperature will seal the style in," says Smith.

dyson Corrale Straightener £400 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Always On Leave-In Conditioning Treatment £12 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.





Shark Speedstyle Rapidgloss Finisher & High-Velocity Hair Dryer £180 £140 SHOP NOW

Colorwow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 SHOP NOW