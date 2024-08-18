This Fresh, Highly Polished Bob Haircut Is the Key to Looking Expensive This Autumn
With summer coming towards an end, many of us are beginning to look forward to the new season. Autumn is my favourite time for hair trends, and September in particular feels like a good time for a style reset—does anyone else like that back to school feeling? As we dig out knitwear and boots back out, many of us are also considering a hair refresh, whether that be a haircut or a new hair colour. And one haircut that is cementing its status as a key autumn haircut trend is the laser cut bob, which is quickly becoming a favourite among celebrities and the fashion set alike.
What Is the Laser Cut Bob?
Coined by Tom Smith, hairstylist and international artist in residence at Billi Currie, he expects the laser cut bob to be a key short hair trend for autumn. So what is it exactly? "A perfectly measured, sharp and precise, one-length bob that sit between the very top of the shoulder and the corner of the jaw," he says, which "works best with a middle parting and can be
combined with a fringe if desired." Imagine if your hairstylist were to use a high-tech laser beam to cut your hair—it's super precise, clean and blunt on the ends, and will require your hairstylist to use a precision cutting technique to achieve the look.
The best part about the laser cut bob (apart from looking incredibly chic)? It suits everyone. "The length can be adjusted to suit many face shapes but for a softer result go for chin length or longer, or for a bolder alternative go above the chin," says Smith. "Best styled straight or with minimal texture, this is a great option for those with fine hair as the cut will increase the appearance of thickness and density in the hair. Its also very easy to achieve for those with naturally flat or fine hair," he says.
Smith explains that this haircut requires expert precision (i.e. not a haircut you're going to want to try doing yourself) so if you're in need to some inspiration ahead of your next salon visit, below are the chicest laser cut bob haircuts we've found to inspire your next short haircut.
Laser Cut Bob Haircut Ideas
1. Blunt laser cut bob
Note the super blunt ends of Lily Aldrige's haircut.
2. Slicked back laser cut bob
Rochelle Humes shows how to style the laser cut bob for evening with this slicked wet-look.
3. Face-framing laser cut bob
The jaw-skimming length of Hailey Bieber's bob is so flattering.
4. Micro laser cut bob
Ayo Edebiri was an early adopter of the laser cut bob trend, which she wore back in Janaury.
5. Wavy laser cut bob
How chic does this hairstyle look with waves?
6. Braided laser cut bob
Braids look elevated at this shorter, jaw-grazing length.
7. Tucked laser cut bob
Ask your stylist for a longer bob, if you want to wear it tucked behind your ears (another big trend for autumn, FYI).
8. Flicky laser cut bob
I'm saving this blunt bob haircut and cap combo immediately—note the chic flicked ends.
How to style the laser cut bob
There are a few hairstyling essentials needed to keep your laser cut bob looking sharp. "Products that keep the hair smoother such as heat protecting, anti-frizz creams or serums are the best choice for blow-drying this shape into place and following with straightening irons on a low temperature will seal the style in," says Smith.
Price shown is member price.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
