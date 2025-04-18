Alert Your Hairstylist: The '90s-Inspired Heartthrob Bob Is Making A 2025 Comeback

It's the most nostalgic bob trend of the year.

Eleanor Vousden
By
published
News

If there’s one hair trend currently sweeping my feeds as a beauty editor, it’s the “heartthrob bob”. The charmingly androgynous, delightfully floppy style is equal parts ‘90s boy band member and modern, cool-girl short hair trend. Think Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet, Nick Carter in his Backstreet Boys era, or a young Brad Pitt with his tousled, middle-parted locks.

Yes, the latest bob hair trend takes from the dreamboats of a '90s teenager's bedroom wall. Given our current obsession with ‘90s beauty aesthetics that has welcomed the return of skinny brows and lip liner, this boy-band bob was arguably on the cards for a comeback too.

What Is the Heartthrob Bob?

Leonardo DiCaprio in the nineties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At its core, the heartthrob bob is a cropped, chin-skimming bob haircut with soft layers and a curtain fringe that effortlessly swoops across the face. It boasts volume without being fussy, and sits somewhere between a grown-out pixie cut and a breezy shag haircut. The look oozes low-maintenance effortlessness, like you’ve just stepped off the set of a 1997 Calvin Klein campaign.

While we've seen razor sharp bob silhouettes of late (such as the blunt bob and laser cut bob) the heatthrob bob is deliberately undone. It’s all about movement and texture and doesn’t try too hard. It’s playful, it’s soft. The comeback hair trend has been given a modern update for 2025, with celebrities such as Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Chamberlain and Taylor Hill flirting with variations of the trend by each adding their own twist, whether it’s with a swooping fringe or choppy layers.

How To Style the Heartthrob Bob

Ariana Greenblatt with heartthrob bob haircut

(Image credit: @ariana_greenblatt)

The beauty of the heartthrob bob is that it’s incredibly versatile. Air-dry it for that slept-in, skater-boy feel. Or, use a round brush and mousse for a retro blowout. Or scrunch in some texture spray for a lived-in, post-concert vibe. The key is to keep it soft—think natural bends over poker-straight strands. And don’t forget the fringe. Whether you go full curtain fringe or a subtle side-swoop, it’s the face-framing detail that brings the look together.

Ready to embrace the heartthrob bob? Scroll ahead for all the inspiration you could need to take to the salon.

Heartthrob Bob Haircut Ideas

Taylor Hill with heartthrob bob haircut

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

The effortlessly tousled hair and fringe combo makes me want to take this picture of Taylor Hill straight to my hairdresser.

Emma Chamberlain with heartthrob bob haircut

(Image credit: @emmachamberlain)

Emma Chamberlain's bob is so boy-band coded.

Woman with heartthrob bob haircut

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

The modern take keeps the trend feeling fresh with a choppy curtain fringe and layers.

Alyssa Coscarelli with heartthrob bob haircut

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Those with curly hair textures can get in on the action by working with your hair's natural texture.

Loïcka Grâce with heartthrob bob haircut

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Proof that this trend can look incredibly chic—I love Loïcka Grâce's cropped heartthrob bob-pixie hybrid with that iconic face-framing swoosh.

Woman with heartthrob bob haircut

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Adding a curtain fringe is the easiest way to update your bob and lean into the '90s look.

Chloe Miles with heartthrob bob haircut

(Image credit: @chloehelenmiles)

I'm swooning over this wavy bob and curtain fringe combo.

Shop the Trend:

Larry King Haircare My Nanna's Mousse 150ml
Larry King Haircare
My Nanna's Mousse

A good hair mousse is key to getting volume and hold in your bob hairstyle.

New Dyson Airwrap I.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer - Straight+wavy (vinca Blue/topaz)
Dyson
Airwrap I.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer

The curling barrels and round brush attachments of the Dyson Airwrap are perfect for styling a curtain fringe to channel the heartthrob bob.

Jvn Hair Complete Air Dry Cream 147ml
JVN Hair
Complete Air Dry Cream

If you're blessed with natural curls or waves, then this air-dry cream is a great way to enhance your hair without resorting to heat.

Pro-Dry Barrel Brush
Super Healthy Hair
Pro-Dry Barrel Brush

A good round brush is key for styling curtain fringes into shape—Beauty Pie's is one of our favourites.

Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

