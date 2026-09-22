When you think of autumn hair colour trends, blonde is probably not the first colour to come to mind. At this time of year, I always see people talking about deep brunette and copper tones, but as someone who has continuously bleached their hair over the years, I'm always looking for autumnal blonde hues that will see me through the cosy season. Luckily, there is actually a range of blonde shades proving popular right now, and I just got the lowdown on every single one from none other than award-winning colourist and founder of Stil Salon, Christel Barron-Hough.
If there's anyone I trust for hair colour recommendations, it's Barron-Hough. An expert in blonde hair in particular, I already knew that I'd want to try every single one of her autumn trend recommendations before even reading them.
If, like me, you went lighter in the summer months and are looking for a way to transition your blonde strands into the new season (without undergoing a full hair transformation), I highly suggest you keep scrolling.
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1. Marmalade Blonde
First up, marmalade blonde. "The ultimate autumnal blonde, [this colour] is everywhere in Scandinavia at the moment—from the streets of Stockholm, Oslo and Helsinki through to Copenhagen," says Barron-Hough. "This is a hybrid colour trend containing pure copper hues with a hint of rich golden blonde tones running through it."
"This colour is a popular choice for clients as you can be really playful with the hues, dialling them up for a maximalist expression, or down for more of a minimalist look," Barron-Hough tells me. "It’s also the perfect colour choice when you want to be gentler with the hair, as it can be created without relying on bleaching agents. Instead, we [can] infuse the hair with bright tones and lots of high shine, using a range of techniques from highlights and freehand painting to classic all-over colour, creating a look that is bright, light and playful."
Get the Look:
Dphue
Strawberry Gloss
This hair gloss will enhance your marmalade-blonde hair between appointments.
Garnier
Good Permanent Hair Colour in Spiced Cinnamon Blonde
This colour gives me all of the autumn vibes.
2. Lagom Blonde
"'Lagom’ in Swedish means 'just right'—not too much and not too little—which is a perfect description for this very understated blonde that’s really growing in popularity at the moment," explains Barron-Hough. "This trend is all about very soft, undone, natural colour with regrowth. It should appear as though the hair was coloured ages ago, or perhaps not at all."
Whether you want to give bright blonde a rest or try subtle blonde highlights, Barron-Hough says this colour will be a huge trend this autumn. "We’ve been seeing Lagom Blonde emerge recently across Stockholm, New York, Berlin and London, and it’s a key look at fashion weeks, as soft, low-maintenance hair colour allows the clothes to take centre stage."
Get the Look:
Gisou
Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask
This hair mask will add gorgeous shine to your hair colour.
In contrast, if you want to go bright and bold this season, try the 'spun sugar blonde' trend. "Spun sugar blonde is the new season super bright, white blonde—it’s a very classic Scandinavian-influenced look, which we like to think of as the cousin to Scandi blonde," says Barron-Hough. "This shade of blonde also has a sense of innocence to it, as the tone is pure white and isn't weighted in ash or gold. Instead, it has a clean, iridescent quality that can suit all complexions, and it looks great on all hair lengths, from short to long."
So, what should you ask your hairdresser for? "[This trend] is best achieved by creating seamless highlights with a double-processing technique," Barron-Hough explains. "We prefer to lighten the hair with a lightening product and avoid toning afterwards, as this helps preserve that pure white, pearly finish."
Get the Look:
Olaplex
No.4P Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo
To keep brassiness at bay, I highly recommend investing in a purple shampoo.
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Shine and Hydrating Duo
This duo from Kérastase will add serious shine to your bright blonde hair.
4. Doré Blonde
Last but not least, say hello to doré blonde. "The blonde palette for autumn is also taking a more buttery direction for fall; so in contrast to Scandi whites, we are also seeing shades which are much warmer," says Barron-Hough. "Doré [blonde] is the ultimate buttery blonde hair colour that’s light, bright and full of golden, gilded hues. This trend is all about expensive-looking blonde hair with a lot of shine."
Even if you're brunette, Barron-Hough tells me that you can layer this shade through the hair using freehand painting techniques and highlights.
Get the Look:
Christophe Robin
Shade Variation Mask Golden Blonde
Hydrate and enhance your colour thanks to this do-it-all mask.
Bumble and Bumble
Brilliantine
This oil-based cream will leave hair looking soft and shiny.
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Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.