So Long, Slicked-Back Bun—This Is the Lazy-Girl Hairstyle I'll Be Wearing All Winter

One editor shares the most stylish ponytail ideas for winter and beyond.

A collage of stylish ponytail hairstyles
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @poppyalmond, @alllisonho)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

One thing you need to know about me is that when it comes to my hair, I'm incredibly lazy. You will never catch me waking up early to wash and blow-dry my strands. Instead, I'm more of a dry shampoo and shove it up into an updo kind of gal. In fact, I would say that a slicked-back bun has become my signature hairstyle over the past few years. At least that was the case until I realised how good a humble ponytail can look.

A woman wearing a silky shirt with an effortlessly undone ponytail

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

One look at Instagram lately, and you'll notice that all of the fashion-forward thinkers are opting for this stylish updo hairstyle. Don't get me wrong, a bun still looks incredibly chic, but there's something effortlessly cool and laidback about a ponytail, especially when paired with a chunky knit and a funnel-neck jacket (IYKYK).

The best thing about a ponytail (aside from how easy it is)? Just how versatile it can be. Whether you want a side part, a middle part, a high ponytail, a low ponytail, a statement accessory or a slicked-back finish, there is something for everyone.

Below, I've rounded up what I believe to be the very best ponytail ideas to wear this winter, courtesy of some of the most stylish people on the internet. These winter hairstyles are simple to recreate and will make you look polished and put together in seconds.

11 Best Ponytail Ideas 2025

1. Statement Scrunchie

A woman wearing a shearling coat with a ponytail and a metal silver hair tie

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

The easiest way to make your ponytail look super stylish in seconds? A statement scrunchie. This season, it's all about metal detailing for a cool-girl look.

Get the Look:

2. Slicked-Back Ponytail

A woman wearing a green jacket with a slicked-back ponytail hairstyle

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

The slicked-back bun has been in style for years, but this winter I'll be opting for this ultra-cool slicked-back ponytail. The perfect style for in-between hair wash days.

Get the Look:

3. Half-Up Ponytail

A woman in a barn jacket holding a puppy with a half-up, half-down ponytail hairstyle

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

If you don't want to commit to a ponytail fully, why not try this half-up, half-down style? Add some subtle waves and let a few strands fall loose around your face for an effortlessly chic finish.

Get the Look:

4. Plaited Ponytail

Sofia Grainge taking a mirror selfie with a plaited ponytail

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

For a polished finish, I love a plaited ponytail. This trend can be achieved in no time at all, and makes me feel put together whenever I wear it.

Get the Look:

5. Short Ponytail

A woman in Paris wearing a bandeau top with her short hair tied up in a ponytail

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

I think there's a common misconception that ponytails only work for long hair. However, as you can see above, whether you have a micro bob, a lob or anything in between, a short ponytail can look just as chic.

Get the Look:

6. Tousled Waves

A woman picking apples with a tousled ponytail hairstyle

(Image credit: @mobinapeiman)

If you want that perfectly tousled, "I just woke up like this and threw my hair up" kind of ponytail, the trick is to add soft, loose waves into the ends of your hair.

Get the Look:

7. Middle Parting

A woman sitting in the sun with a middle-parted ponytail hairstyle

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

Another way to make your ponytail look polished in no time is to opt for a sharp middle parting. I like to use the end of a comb to map out my parting before securing my ponytail in place.

Get the Look:

8. Bow Accessories

A woman taking a selfie with a ponytail and bow accessory

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Seeking an updo hairstyle for the festive season? Opt for a sleek ponytail and secure it in place with a satin bow.

Get the Look:

9. Oversized Scrunchie

A woman with braided hair styled in a ponytail with an oversized scrunchie

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

For any maximalists out there, an oversized scrunchie is the way to go. Bonus points if it complements your outfit.

Get the Look:

10. Undone Ponytail

A woman wearing a strapless dress with an &quot;undone&quot; ponytail hairstyle

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

We all know that those perfectly "undone" hairstyles can actually take a while to recreate, but in my opinion, an undone ponytail is actually quite easy. My top tip would be to run some texturising spray through the ends of the hair and let a few strands fall loosely around your face.

Get the Look:

11. Side-Parting Ponytail

Zoe Kravitz wearing a side-parted ponytail

(Image credit: @ninapark)

For a stylish look, I highly recommend pairing a side parting with a low ponytail. Add some shine spray to the hair for a glossy, elegant touch.

Get the Look:

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸