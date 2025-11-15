One thing you need to know about me is that when it comes to my hair, I'm incredibly lazy. You will never catch me waking up early to wash and blow-dry my strands. Instead, I'm more of a dry shampoo and shove it up into an updo kind of gal. In fact, I would say that a slicked-back bun has become my signature hairstyle over the past few years. At least that was the case until I realised how good a humble ponytail can look.
One look at Instagram lately, and you'll notice that all of the fashion-forward thinkers are opting for this stylish updo hairstyle. Don't get me wrong, a bun still looks incredibly chic, but there's something effortlessly cool and laidback about a ponytail, especially when paired with a chunky knit and a funnel-neck jacket (IYKYK).
The best thing about a ponytail (aside from how easy it is)? Just how versatile it can be. Whether you want a side part, a middle part, a high ponytail, a low ponytail, a statement accessory or a slicked-back finish, there is something for everyone.
Below, I've rounded up what I believe to be the very best ponytail ideas to wear this winter, courtesy of some of the most stylish people on the internet. These winter hairstyles are simple to recreate and will make you look polished and put together in seconds.
11 Best Ponytail Ideas 2025
1. Statement Scrunchie
The easiest way to make your ponytail look super stylish in seconds? A statement scrunchie. This season, it's all about metal detailing for a cool-girl look.
Get the Look:
H&M
Shiny-Detail Hair Elastic
A very chic yet affordable option from H&M.
2. Slicked-Back Ponytail
The slicked-back bun has been in style for years, but this winter I'll be opting for this ultra-cool slicked-back ponytail. The perfect style for in-between hair wash days.
Get the Look:
JVN Hair
Perfect Stylefix Stick
This hair wax comes in an easy-to-use stick format, making slicked-back styles as simple as possible.
3. Half-Up Ponytail
If you don't want to commit to a ponytail fully, why not try this half-up, half-down style? Add some subtle waves and let a few strands fall loose around your face for an effortlessly chic finish.
Get the Look:
GHD
Chronos Curve Grand Tong
My favourite curling wand for voluminous yet natural-looking waves.
4. Plaited Ponytail
For a polished finish, I love a plaited ponytail. This trend can be achieved in no time at all, and makes me feel put together whenever I wear it.
Get the Look:
Slip
Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Ornament
I like to secure my plait in place with these small silk scrunchies, as they are kinder to the hair.
5. Short Ponytail
I think there's a common misconception that ponytails only work for long hair. However, as you can see above, whether you have a micro bob, a lob or anything in between, a short ponytail can look just as chic.
Get the Look:
Olaplex
Nº.7 Bonding Oil
Keep the ends of your short hair nourished and shiny with a hydrating hair oil, like this one from Olaplex.
6. Tousled Waves
If you want that perfectly tousled, "I just woke up like this and threw my hair up" kind of ponytail, the trick is to add soft, loose waves into the ends of your hair.
Get the Look:
Hershesons
Wavemaker
If you don't like spending hours styling your hair, I highly recommend this waving tool from Hershesons, which creates a tousled effect at the press of a button.
7. Middle Parting
Another way to make your ponytail look polished in no time is to opt for a sharp middle parting. I like to use the end of a comb to map out my parting before securing my ponytail in place.
Get the Look:
GHD
The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb
The perfect tool for sectioning the hair.
8. Bow Accessories
Seeking an updo hairstyle for the festive season? Opt for a sleek ponytail and secure it in place with a satin bow.
Get the Look:
H&M
Bow-Detail Hair Elastic
So cute!
9. Oversized Scrunchie
For any maximalists out there, an oversized scrunchie is the way to go. Bonus points if it complements your outfit.
Get the Look:
& Other Stories
Layered Tulle Scrunchie
My festive season scrunchie of choice.
10. Undone Ponytail
We all know that those perfectly "undone" hairstyles can actually take a while to recreate, but in my opinion, an undone ponytail is actually quite easy. My top tip would be to run some texturising spray through the ends of the hair and let a few strands fall loosely around your face.
