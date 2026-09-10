There's an unmistakable chill in the air, and the evenings are drawing in. Autumn is mere days away. Even as an incredibly summer-pilled person, I can't resist the allure of warm, cosy nights and the "back-to-school" reset that happens around this time. Whilst I may no longer be studying, there's something about September that makes me want to shake up my routine, from purchasing unnecessary stationery to re-thinking my beauty rotation.
Yes, with the change of seasons comes the familiar urge to chop off my split ends, and of course, brave a bob. It's the quintessential short autumn hairstyle—I mean, what looks better with a trench and a chunky knit? And of course, there's no dearth of inspiration this AW26. "Bobs are definitely back this autumn with a myriad of ways to wear them," notes TONI&GUY Global Creative Director, Cos Sakkas. "We’ve had structured, smooth and high-shine finishes, and are moving to more lived-in, effortless styles that are easy to achieve if you’re short on time and skill."
So, whether you're partial to an undone shag, or want something that complements your features beautifully, there's something for everyone ahead.
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1. The Bixie
Eva Goulding at Nicola Clarke Salon has hailed the "bixie" as the bob of the season. As the name suggests, it's a mix between a pixie and a bob. "It's a little more daring than your below-chin bob, so it’s perfect for those who are contemplating a pixie cut, but want to test it out first," the hairstylist explains. "Think of it as a short bob with graduation, but not in the way we've seen before. This shape is a lot less structured, and the length lifts up to the lips, rather than falling triangularly."
Get the Look:
GHD
Hair Straightener Mini
A mini hair straightener is the best way to style this micro cut for a precise finish.
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
This multi-purpose balm is perfect at smoothing flyaways and keeping details in place.
2. The Butterfly Bob
If you're a fan of the wolf cut, which was everywhere last autumn, then you'll probably be keen on the butterfly bob too. It's a softer, more whimsical evolution of that movement, explains award-winning hairstylistGustav Fouche. "Rather than strong, solid lines, you have much more texture here. There are lots of layers around the face to emphasise the cheekbones and jawline, and the overall length sits somewhere between the jaw and collarbone. You can think of it as a more modern, layered version of the bob."
The kicked-out bob continues to reign supreme for AW26. This time around, though, it's a little longer, but still all one length with minimal layering. As Gouldingexplains: "Your hairstylist will focus on graduation to encourage the hair to naturally kick outwards." Plus, it's very easy to style and great for most hair types, as you can wear it wavy, curly or straight."
Kérastase
Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil With Wild Rose
Smooth down any frizz with these shine drops.
K18
Heatbounce Conditioning Heat Protectant
Don't forget your heat-protectant! We love this one from K18.
4. The Boyfriend Bob
This season's androgynous boyfriend bob is a slightly shorter, sharper take on the style. "This isn't a heavily layered bob," notes Fouche. "You want to retain a strong line through the bottom to give it that androgynous feel, but personalise it through the front with subtle layering around the cheekbones and movement around the face. It’s often worn with a centre parting, although it can easily be flicked to the side." Of course, if you prefer, it can sit anywhere from below the ear to more of a lob length.
Get the Look:
Davines
Momo Shampoo
This lightweight moisturising shampoo hydrates without weighing strands down.
JVN Hair
Air Dry Volumizing Wave Spray
This wave spray works excellently on all hair textures.
5. The Overgrown Shag Bob
The shag has been sported by everyone from Jenna Ortega to Selena Gomez and Alexa Chung. It's not hard to see why it's so popular; it's endlessly versatile, and this season, it's grown out a tad more.
"It's slightly longer and sits between the jaw and collarbone," explains Sakkas. "It comes to life when worn tousled, and is the anti-glass hair finish. The trick is to style it like you're not trying—use product for texture and hold rather than smoothness and shine. The undone finish makes it perfect for square and heart shapes with fine and medium naturally textured hair."
Cloud Nine
The Airshot Pro
The volumising attachments on Cloud Nine's Airshot Pro make it easy to create the the shag's signature shape.
Olaplex
Shapeset Hairspray
Hold the style in place with this hard-working hairspray.
6. The Curved Bob
Perhaps the most flattering for those with round and oval faces, the curved bob is a rounded, jaw-skimming blunt cut, which is softened with a subtle curve. "The curves keep it strong, but its softer corners are more wearable, making it ideal for people with medium to thick hair," notes Sakkas. "It’s less messy than the French bob but looks more expensive and fashion-forward."
Color Wow
Money Masque
This nourishing hair mask keeps strands in tip-top condition.
Olaplex
°.7 Shine Serum Oil Mist
Add shine with this lightweight oil mist.
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Nessa Humayun is an award-winning freelance beauty journalist and the former beauty editor of Marie Claire UK. With a decade of editorial experience across beauty, fashion and lifestyle, Nessa has written for publications including British Vogue, The Times, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, Dazed, The Independent and The London Standard.