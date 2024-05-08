Michelle Pfeiffer Gave Me a Genius (and Unexpected) Fragrance Layering Tip I'll Be Wearing All Summer
Leave it to Michelle Pfeiffer to completely unravel everything I knew about fragrance layering. The actress and founder of Henry Rose—a gender-free, EWG-verified luxury perfume collection—recently gave me a personal layering lesson on the brand's pop-up truck (a clear glass vehicle representing the brand's commitment to ingredient transparency and safety) where we tinkered with the scent combinations she's been loving as of late, including one unexpected blend she created on a whim. And readers, it is delicious.
I've received countless perfume layering tips as a beauty editor, but I never would have thought to pair these two types of scents. Now, it's officially my go-to combination for summer. Keep reading—your new signature blend awaits.
Michelle Pfeiffer's Most Recent Fragrance Combo: Flora Carnivora and Menace
Pfeiffer instantly reaches for Flora Carnivora and Menace, two of the lightest, freshest scents in her collection. "I wouldn't normally pick Flora and Menace together," Pfeiffer reveals, since the two perfumes have a similar scent profile. The former is a delicate, earthy floral with hints of jasmine and neroli, the latter a crisp marine aroma grounded by musk. "They're both fresh," she adds, which doesn't make them the most obvious layering pair. Typically, you'd want to select contrasting combinations that create an interesting harmony (say, gourmands with citrus or woods with florals).
But one day, Pfeiffer chose to play with these two similar picks—and in doing so, she created something magical. Imagine catching a whiff of freshly laundered linens swaying in the summer afternoon breeze. That's exactly what this mixture smells like, only imagine said linens are air-drying in the Italian countryside while you lounge nearby in a breezy button down, sipping on a glass of crisp white. I repeat: magical.
If you, too, have a dreamy, European holiday on your summer mood board, you'll surely fall in love with this fresh fragrance duo. Call it a summer romance.
More Pfeiffer-Approved Layering Pairs
Char and Windows Down
This is usually Pfeiffer's go-to layering pair. The smokiness of Char blends beautifully with the bright citrus notes in Windows Down.
Torn and Flora Carnivora
Torn has a creamy vanilla base that takes a bit to shine through the woody top notes (usually 30 minutes post-spritz). If you add Flora, however, Pfeiffer tells me you can reach the richness quicker.
Queens & Monsters and Windows Down
Amber and sandalwood meet light, juicy citrus—a classically gorgeous pair.
Sheep's Clothing Body Cream and Last Light
For those new to perfume layering, here's my personal favorite tip: Pair a scented body cream or lotion with your perfume du jour. It results in a subtler scent that still gives the juice a little something extra, such as this combination of soft rose and woody musk.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
