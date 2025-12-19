Whilst most advent calendars begin on 1 December, this 12 Days of Fragrance advent calendar actually starts on Christmas Day itself, taking you all the way up to 5th Jan with a brand new perfume every single day. And you can still get it in time for Christmas if you order today, making it the best last-minute beauty gift for the fragrance lover in your life, or even as a gift for yourself (which I'm planning to do myself).
The £40 saving makes it even better, and knowing I'll have a new perfume every day between Christmas and the New Year is even better. It's a great way to discover your new signature perfume going into 2026.
What's Inside?
Without ruining too many of the surprises, you can expect £558 worth of scented surprises, including two full-sized perfumes, 11 travel-sized vials and even a candle. I'm seriously impressed with the curation of brands, which include Diptyque, Byredo and Glossier scents. If you want the full list, scroll on ahead, but if you don't want to ruin the surprise, you can shop the advent calendar below.
