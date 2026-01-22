Not to go all 'breaking news' on you, but a major new beauty collab was just announced. H&M (the internet's favorite affordable fashion brand) is collaborating with E.l.f Cosmetics (the internet's favorite affordable beauty brand) to create a fragrance collection. I'll be the first to admit that I didn't see this coming, but it makes so much sense. Both brands seem to share a similar ethos and aesthetic—they're each known for offering cool, trendy items at an accessible price point.
The fragrance collection will include three scents inspired by E.l.f's iconic makeup products—namely, the Power Grip Primer ($11), Halo Glow Highlighter ($15), and Camo Concealer ($8). In a press release, the brands say the makeup products have been "interpreted" through H&M's fashion lens and thus turned into scents. H&M even created complementary limited-edition accessories to pair with each scent (more on that in a minute).
The three eau de parfums were created to be "Bold, inclusive, and joyfully disruptive." Each one will be priced at a cool $30. While they won't become available to shop until January 29, you can get a sneak peek at each one below.
Power Grip Eau de Parfum
Inspired by E.l.f's internet-viral Power Grip Primer ($11), the Power Grip: Salty Drip Eau de Parfum is a classic marine accord. Notes of eucalyptus, cedarwood, and sea salts create a "crystalline" scent that evokes the cool, clean clarity of water. Or, as the brand puts it, "Like glassy textures and teal light, it clines with a fresh, hydrating grip."
The Complementary Accessory:
Pair the eau de parfum with these Power Grip Salty Grip Gripping Socks.
Halo Glow Eau de Parfum
The Halo Glow: Luminous Cloud Eau de Parfum is inspired by E.l.f's wildly popular Halo Glow makeup collection, which gives the skin a radiant, lit-from-within glow. As such, the perfume is soft, airy, and "luminous," with notes of magnolia, vanilla, and amber—a romantic and traditionally feminine scent. As the brand puts it, "It drifts like dream creatures in shimmering pearl suits – fluffy, paradoxical, and quietly enchanting."
The Complementary Accessory:
Pair the eau de parfum with this Halo Glow Luminous Cloud bag charm.
Camo Blend Eau de Parfum
Last but certainly not least is the Camo Blend Eau de Parfum. With notes of vanilla, musk, and palo santo, this scent is warm, earthy, and even slightly animalic. It's creamy and slightly smoky, offering a "second skin" effect. "Like a forest in disguise, it’s soft yet mysterious, cloaked in warmth and illusion."
The Complementary Accessory:
This eau de parfum pairs with the Camo Blend Nude Canvas Bowling Bag + Mini Bag. I love a fashion-beauty crossover, especially when it's as cool as this one.
The new fragrance collection officially goes live on January 29. Until then, shop a Selection of editor-approved E.l.f Cosmetics and H&M Beauty Products below.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.