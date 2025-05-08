"Frolicking Spring Fairy" Is My Aesthetic RN—15 On-Sale Perfumes That 100% Fit the Bill

New York City is notorious for soft-launching spring, but after a roller coaster of warm to frigid temperatures, I think we can safely assume the balmy weather is here to stay. Cherry blossom plumes scatter the sidewalks, sunsets linger well past 8 p.m., and birds are chirping outside my window as I type this sentence. It's spring, baby! I don't know about you, but the thrill of the new season makes me want to embody my inner garden fairy and frolic in a grassy plain Julie Andrews style.

As such, all my spring beauty staples must ladder up to this springy aesthetic—think ethereal eye shadows, enchanting hair clips, and the dreamiest perfumes around. Nordstrom just launched a 15%-off fragrance sale (ending May 11) to help me secure the latter, and the picks are simply too good not to share. Keep scrolling if you, too, wish to enter every room like a gentle meadow breeze.

The 15 Best "Frolicking Spring Fairy" Scents From Nordstrom's Fragrance Sale

BYREDO Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum $320 $272 SHOP NOW Consider this your sign to snag a Byredo best seller. Trust me—Mojave Ghost really is worth the hype. Its blend of violet, magnolia, sandalwood, and cedarwood is at once bright, woodsy, and completely irresistible. I have the hand-cream, bodywash, and body-lotion versions too, if that tells you anything about my scent obsession.

PHLUR Golden Rule Eau de Parfum $99 $84 SHOP NOW Confidence and power are at the forefront of this warm, fruity-floral fragrance, which makes sense given its "beast mode" quality. (Translation: It lasts all day long.) This is a fragrance that boldly announces its arrival with a trail of mandarin, golden pear, pink pepper, coconut milk, and vanilla.

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum $235 $200 SHOP NOW I'm a proud Delina girl. It's a gorgeous, delicate scent (although, Snoop Dogg is reportedly a fan) that combines Turkish rose, lily of the valley, peony, bergamot, nutmeg, and musk for a floral, subtly spicy dry-down. Not to mention, the bottle is a piece of décor in and of itself.

Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum $173 $147 SHOP NOW Barénia is the ultimate cool-girl (cool fairy?) perfume. It's classified as a chypre, which is arguably the most sophisticated olfactory family out there given how it's fresh, floral, and woody all at once. As I shared in a previous review, Barénia is how I'd imagine a forest nymph with impeccable French taste would smell in real life.

By Rosie Jane Leila Lou Eau de Parfum $80 $68 SHOP NOW Pear-forward perfumes are so dreamy, and this one, combined with jasmine and freshly cut grass, will always have a place in my heart. It's inspired by "lazy mornings in bed and fields of flowers," which pretty much embodies my spring and summer vibe.

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Cedrus Eau de Parfum $262 $208 SHOP NOW Oh my god, this fragrance. I was enamored by the cedarwood-, cardamom-, bergamot-, pink peppercorn–infused potion at first spritz. It gives "earthy frolicking fairy" in the most elegant way… if said fairy was frolicking in the expansive Versailles gardens.

Creed Wind Flowers Eau de Parfum $445 $378 SHOP NOW Supermodel Pritika Swarup once told me that this Creed fragrance "feels like a breath of fresh air," and I've been thinking about it ever since. The powers that be were clearly reading my mind since it's now tagged at 15% off.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray $120 $102 SHOP NOW Is there a more spring fairy–coded fragrance than Daisy by Marc Jacobs? Not in my book!

BYREDO Blanche Absolu de Parfum $385 $327 SHOP NOW I couldn't help but include another Byredo number on this list. When the cult-favorite brand goes on sale (which, ahem, rarely happens), you take advantage! While Blanche doesn't exactly scream spring floral, it's a soft, stunning blend that evokes fresh linen sheets softly drying in the breeze, and that feels quite springy, if you ask me. The Absolu version also amps up the heart of rose absolute, violet, and jasmine so you do get your floral fix.

Jo Malone London Sakura Cherry Blossom Cologne $88 $75 SHOP NOW The name speaks for itself! The petal-pink bottle alone (a limited-edition design) makes me want to snag this delicate and bright scent.

Maison Margiela Replica Springtime in a Park $165 $140 SHOP NOW With lily of the valley, green currant, and pear, this fruity-floral scent evokes the "memory of walking through a park in spring." Swoon.

Perfumehead Moon Flower Extrait de Parfum $395 $336 SHOP NOW Allow me to sell you on one of the most seductive floral perfumes I've ever tried. The blend of gardenia, moonflower, night-blooming jasmine, and orange flower is somehow moody and romantic yet bright and fresh. It's worn best on a summer date night, IMO.

HENRY ROSE Windows Down Eau de Parfum $120 $102 SHOP NOW Like its name suggests, this blend of grapefruit, bergamot, honeyed neroli and Earl Grey tea evokes the fresh breeze kissing your face on a windows-down drive. It's a stunning pick for spring and summer, and it's bound to earn you tons of compliments. (I'm speaking from experience here.)

Ellis Brooklyn Dear Sky Eau de Parfum $115 $98 SHOP NOW Even the bottle is ethereal! I keep Dear Sky on my desk (it's too pretty not to display) and give myself a spritz whenever I'm craving an instant mood lift. The honeydew melon, strawberry leaf, white peony, and galbanum invigorate my senses every time.

Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Parfum Spray $295 $251 SHOP NOW Whenever Portrait of a Lady goes on sale, we must alert the masses. I don't make the rules! It's the most expensive-smelling scent you'll own—I guarantee.