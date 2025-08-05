From Ibiza to Nice: 11 Perfumes That Instantly Whisk You Away on a European Vacation

It may feel as if summer is almost over (I’m sorry, I hate to say it), but to New Yorkers, “Euro summer” has just begun. Lengthy PTO requests have been approved, every email bounces back with a “Re: OOO” subject line, and your Instagram feed looks insufferable (that is, unless you’ve booked a ticket overseas yourself).
There’s something so aspirational about summering abroad. From the bucketlist destinations to the historical architecture and colorful wardrobes, there are boundless supplies of vibrant culture to appreciate in Europe. They say that scent is one of the most powerful senses surrounding memory and emotion—meaning the right perfume can sensorially teleport you overseas if it reminds you of your favorite (or future) destination.
Whether your end destination is France, Italy, Spain, or Greece, I’ve tapped our chic, world-traveling editors to sound off on the best perfumes they packed—or wish they did—to summer abroad. Below, 11 fragrances that will transport you across the globe, no passport necessary.
Best for Saint-Tropez: Chanel Chance Eau Splendide
Chanel
Chance Eau Splendide
Key notes: Raspberry, fruit, violet, rose geranium, cedar, white musk
Market director Bobby Scheussler has his sights set on the shimmering waters of coastal France when he spritzes this Chanel fragrance. An enchanting elixir of fresh berries and florals, this lavender-colored bottle contains the essence of a summer bouquet. The elegant profile consists of rose geranium and raspberry—rounded out with cedar and white musk—and hinted with mint from the French Chanel fields. Trés chic, non?
Editor review: “Okay, so I'm not heading to Europe this summer, but I'm manifesting the spirit as I spritz my new go-to fragrance—Chanel's Chance Eau Splendide. It has a fruity-floral scent, but also feels refined and sophisticated—very "I'm lounging on a yacht in the South of France" vibe.” — Scheussler
Best for Nice: Noyz Salty Hair + Body Fragrance Mist
It’s the summer of body mists, and nothing feels more fitting for a leisurely coastal French stay than this marine-inspired mist from Noyz. Its tropical makeup includes notes of sea salt, coconut, pineapple, and wood—creating a summery olfactory experience that transports you mentally to the white sand, umbrella-peppered beaches of Nice. All you need is a cute bikini and lots of sunscreen.
Editor review: “While I don’t have a European vacation on the books this summer, I am dreaming of one for my honeymoon next year—and believe me, Noyz’s new Salty Hair + Body Fragrance Mist will be at the top of my packing list. With notes of pink sea salt, coconut water, pineapple, golden waterlily, and sea moss, it instantly transports me to the Côte d’Azur. I also love that it’s housed in an aluminum bottle, which means I don’t have to be too precious about tossing it into my checked bag. Perfect for a long, two-week getaway with multiple destinations on the docket.” — Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor
Best for Paris: Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Orchidée de Minuit Eau de Parfum
Chloé
Atelier Des Fleurs Orchidée De Minuit Eau De Parfum
For your city stays (ahem, Paris), Schneider recommends packing this sophisticated scent from Chloé. Concocted to emulate nocturnal flowers, this fragrance cosplays as sweet during the day but really blooms once the sun sets. This amber floral is powered by notes of orchid, rum, patchouli, and vanilla—with benzoin accenting the elixir with a hint of warm spice.
Editor review: “This Chloé perfume is inspired by night-blooming white orchids, which enhance the warmth from the sun all day, only to release a new, intoxicating scent after dark. The metamorphosis reminds me of my very first trip to Paris; wandering through iconic landmarks was certainly magical, but there’s nothing like watching the city come alive at night.” — Schneider
Best for Majorca: Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn
Salt Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Ylang ylang, Tahitian tiare, ambergris
If you’re unsure which perfume to pack for a beach vacation, Ellis Brooklyn’s Salt is always a solid option—take it from fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, who marked her breezy Majorca trip with this fresh solar scent. As if charged by the sun, this elegant, undeniably summery scent is infused with sweet ylang ylang and Tahitian tiare for a floral kick, while salt accords emulate sun-kissed, sea-soaked skin.
Editor review: “I’ll never forget the fragrance I packed for my first Euro summer after the pandemic. As an avid perfume collector, I’m rarely in the market for something new, so the memory of wandering through Sephora, testing dozens of scents, and landing on the one still lingers. I chose Salt by Ellis Brooklyn, and to this day, whenever I look back at photos from that trip, I can instantly smell it—clean, breezy, and sun-warmed, like the perfect seaside day. Since then, I’ve made it a tradition to bring one specific fragrance on each trip. There’s something about tying a scent to a place that makes the memories even richer. Highly recommend.” — Mayhew
Best for Ibiza: Phlur Solar Power Eau de Parfum
Phlur
Solar Power Eau De Parfum
Key notes: Bergamot, solar musk, orange flower
I’ve not yet had the pleasure of summering in Ibiza, but I have it on good authority that Phlur’s Solar Power is the scent worth spritzing under the setting Spanish sun. Comprised of sunny bergamot, solar musk, and neroli, this summery scent captures the essence of sunscreen-smothered skin, salt-tangled hair, and sparkling Aperol spritzes—perfect for days spent lounging on the beach, or perhaps a day party. Though this solar floral blossoms during the daytime, it still wears beautifully in warm-weather locations like Ibiza once the sun goes down.
Customer review: “With a name like Solar Power, this one is definitely looking to evoke summer and sunshine, and it works particularly well because it doesn’t try to do the same thing other summer fragrances try. Phlur classifies it as a floral, and that’s true, but it has a beautiful balance with the citrus and the driftwood and solar notes. It’s a light and refreshing more intimate scent. It all combines really well to evoke summer without trying to smell like a beach or like you’re applying sunscreen. No coconut, not overly tropical. It stands out.”
Best for Rome: Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum
Perfumes that fit city life are a bit bolder and more sophisticated than your typical beach fragrance, and this warm floral embodies the rich spirit of Rome to a T. Infused with jasmine, blackcurrant, and a tantalizing mixture of woods accords and vanilla, this alluring scent sparkles in the summertime—adding a touch of elegance to your billowing Roman holiday wardrobe. Plus, its long-lasting formula will stay on your skin and clothes after long days of city strolls.
“Rome is one of my favorite cities, ever. I love the history, the food, and the architecture. It's not a stretch to say that I think about moving there at least once a week. Last year, I was lucky enough to spend a week exploring The Eternal City, and I packed Valentino's Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum to wear while doing it. It's an ode to its resident city and features three simple notes—blackcurrant, jasmine grandiflorum, and bourbon vanilla. It's elegant, alluring, and utterly timeless, just like Rome itself.” — Kaitlyn McLintock, beauty editor
Best for Puglia: Diptyque Ilio Eau de Toilette
Diptyque
Ilio Eau de Toilette
Key notes: Bergamot, jasmine, prickly pear cacti
Now, Puglia is a region in Italy, not a city—but the laid back, enchanting atmosphere transcends the entire stretch of this coastal area. To bottle its essence is impossible, but if McLintock had to, she would have to assign this fruity floral from Diptyque to her experience along its shores. A fresh blend of pear, jasmine, and bergamot illustrate a scene of sunbathers, beach umbrellas, crystal waters and Mediterranean sun.
Editor review: “I once had an Italian cab driver who A) shared his wedding photos with me, B) debated the philosophical differences between people from different American cities, C) voice-texted his wife a long grocery list, and D) invited me to stay with his family in Puglia—all while driving me an hour to the nearest airport. It was one of the most entertaining cab rides I've ever had. When he was talking about Puglia, he precariously pulled up a slideshow of pictures on his phone, while careening down the highway (it wasn't safe, but it was informative), and I've been dying to go ever since. The turquoise water! The rocky coast! The sepia-tinged sunlight! While I haven't been yet, I know the exact perfume I'd pack for the trip—Diptyque's Ilio Eau de Toilette. With notes of prickly pear, bergamot, jasmine, and iris, it's a fruity-floral scent that feels fresh, green, and sun-kissed. It's as sparkling as the Adriatic Sea.” — McLintock
Best for Lake Como: Acqua di Parma Buongiorno Eau de Parfum
Acqua di Parma
Buongiorno Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Lemon, spearmint, mandarin, cedarwood
Lake Como is one of the most beautiful areas I’ve ever touched down in, and one of the most memorable characteristics of this dreamy destination is the array of lush lemon trees dotting its effervescent coast. A scent like Acqua di Parma’s Buongiorno brings me right back to my breezy balcony overlooking the deep blue water—its citrus-forward top notes like a shot of limoncello, with twangs of spearmint, rosemary, mandarin, and basil infusing the fragrance like a carefully crafted Italian cocktail. If there were ever an Italian perfume to invest in for your summer travels, let it be this bottled ray of sunshine.
Customer review: “After a few weeks with Acqua di Parma Buongiorno Eau de Parfum, I’m hooked. It opens with vibrant citrus that instantly wakes me up but stays soft and pleasant all day. It strikes a perfect balance between casual and refined, making it easy to wear anytime. The scent lingers nicely without being overpowering, and the elegant bottle adds a touch of luxury to my collection. If you’re after something fresh yet classy, this fragrance is definitely worth checking out.”
Best for Santorini: Josie Maran Bohemian Fig Body + Hair Fragrance Mist
Josie Maran
Bohemian Fig Body + Hair Fragrance
Key notes: Vetiver, vanilla orchid
Got a Greek adventure ahead? Make sure to pack this body mist before heading to the airport. Inspired by the contrast of soft and edgy fashion elements (“like slipping a leather jacket over a silk dress,” the brand says), this Josie Maran body mist completes every Euro summer outfit with a unisex, earthy cool factor.
Editor review: “I made my way to Greece a few years ago, and man, do I wish I had this fragrance mist with me back then! It perfectly captures the scent of island fig trees swaying in the breeze with a woodsy, creamy dry-down that’s at once fresh and sophisticated. Argan and jojoba oils simultaneously moisturize the skin and extend the fragrance’s longevity, which is always a plus.” — Schneider
I’ve waxed poetic about this oceanic Orebella perfume oil for months now, but I’d be remiss to not pair it with what feels a predetermined, utterly perfect destination. Though I’ve yet to visit the white stone-lined coastal regions of Greece, this fragrance seems to sing with the salty, Mediterranean winds of summer trips to come. It’s a concoction of sea salt, olive tree accord, pink pepper, and lavender—a fragrance profile as intricate as the cut of a gemstone and scent reminiscent of sunset dips in sapphire blue seas. As soon as I arrive on a someday Mykonos ferry, I’ll be slathering myself in this glowy, long-lasting elixir.
Customer review: “Orebella's Salted Muse is a captivating blend that truly lives up to its name. The salty marine note hits first—fresh and airy—followed by a warm, musky base that lingers beautifully on the skin. There's an almost magnetic quality to it: clean yet sensual, like a sea breeze meeting soft skin. The projection is moderate but noticeable, and the longevity is impressive—lasting a good 6-8 hours on me without needing a re-spray. It's versatile enough for both daytime and evening wear, though it definitely leans more niche and artistic than mainstream. The only reason for the 4 stars instead of 5 is the opening can feel a bit sharp for some noses, especially if you're not used to salty or mineral-forward scents. But once it settles, Salted Muse becomes something truly enchanting. If you're looking for a sophisticated, slightly daring scent that feels like poetry in a bottle, this one's worth a try.”
Best for Athens: Penhalgion’s Heartless Helen Eau de Parfum
Penhaligon's
Heartless Helen Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Pink pepper, sandalwood, and jasmine
This one’s niche, and for good reason. History fans will be itching to take a day out of their beach stay to tour the ancient city of Athens, and this stunning summer scent is the perfect fragrance for a day of city-strolling. Named after Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, this “fearless” perfume is a woodsy floral comprised of pink pepper, sandalwood, and jasmine. Its light enough to fall into the fresh, summer category, but has an air of sophistication that feels all too fitting for the famous capital of Greece.
Editor review: “Should I be headed to Athens in the near future (I can only hope), I wouldn’t hesitate to throw this beautiful, peacock-adorned perfume into my bag. The floral, yet unisex scent works well in practically any warm-weather destination, but I love the idea of wearing this perfume, inspired by a strong female muse, in a city named after a revered Greek goddess. Call it the history nerd in me, but I can’t think of a more fitting fragrance to wear in this storied city.” — Alyssa Brascia, associate beauty editor
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).