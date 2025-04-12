I'm Calling It: Cherry Blossom Makeup Is the Enchanting, Hailey Bieber–Coded Trend We'll See All Spring

I'm very much here for the grungy, angsty beauty trend overthrowing the traditional springtime beauty script, but I also can't ignore the other half of me itching to emulate an enchanted, frolicking garden fairy. I have layers, people! But that's the great thing about makeup—it's not permanent, so you don't have to hold yourself to a single aesthetic. Makeup trends contain multitudes: Today, you might opt for a smudged ring of eyeliner, but tomorrow may call for a flushed, floral-inspired beat.

For those feeling like channeling soft, springtime energy, cherry blossom makeup is the swoon-worthy trend that instantly makes you look elegant, radiant, and as celebrity makeup artist Kelly Zhang puts it, "beautifully alive." Other celeb artists agree, so I consulted all the pros for a step-by-step tutorial below.

What Is Cherry Blossom Makeup?

Imagine the delicate, billowy petals of a cherry blossom. Those fleeting pink and white blooms, synonyms with springtime renewal, have a dreamy quality that easily translates to soft, romantic makeup inspiration. "Inspired by blooming sakura, it focuses on sheer pink and coral tones blended seamlessly on the eyes and cheeks, with a subtle glossy lip," shares Zhang. "The skin glows with a fresh, dewy finish, as if lit from within—pure, radiant, and full of quiet excitement."

Zhang is quick to call out Blackpink's Jennie Kim as the ultimate muse. "She effortlessly embodies that soft-yet-striking look: the flushed cheeks, pinky-peach lids, and that signature dewy glow that makes her look like she’s just stepped out of a spring daydream," she says. Hailey Bieber also naturally comes to mind, as the beauty mogul became the poster child for the "strawberry girl" makeup look she cosigned a couple of summers ago (plus the "sugar plum fairy" makeup she spawned a few months later). I could see Bieber jumping on the cherry blossom beat, though it is slightly different from other fruit-forward aesthetics of seasons past.

See, previous trends like "strawberry girl" and "cherry girl" makeup lean on richer, bolder pops of color on the cheeks and lips to emulate a just-bitten piece of fruit, whereas a "cherry blossom" look relies on an airy, diffused glow. "They all celebrate youthful, dewy skin with a pop of rosy color," caveats celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin . "However, what makes 'cherry blossom' makeup feel a little different is the emphasis on lightness and transparency. It's less about bold, heavy color and more about that natural flush with soft, blurring textures." As celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest , co-founder of Ciele Cosmetics , adds, "Think of cherry blossom makeup as the watercolor version of those trends—sheer, breathable, and feminine."

At the end of the day, all these microaesthetics are pretty similar, so feel free to use any pinky-red tones you please without subscribing to a certain trend. But if you're someone who likes to curate a makeup mood board for various looks, know that the cherry blossom vibe involves lots of fresh, ethereal touches of color over bold, juicy stains.

How to Get the Look in 5 Steps

1. Start With a Dewy, Luminous Base

As any makeup artist will tell you, you can't craft a radiant complexion without focusing on skin prep. "I always start by prepping the skin with a hydrating base, like Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream, to get that natural dewiness going," notes Martin. That Tatcha cream works wonders as a hydrating primer (speaking from experience!), but you can follow up with a luminous primer to better latch onto your base.

Martin, Zhang, and DeRoest all recommend a sheer foundation or tinted serum for said base to maintain a natural, satin-skin finish. "The key is to let the skin shine through. You can spot conceal where needed, but keep it minimal," DeRoest adds. You can also tap on a translucent setting powder on your T-zone to help control excess shine, but make sure to keep the high points of your face (like your cheekbones and temples) nice and dewy.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream $89 SHOP NOW

Kelly Zhang Makeup Tinted Primer $35 SHOP NOW

ciele Tint & Protect Serum Foundation $44 SHOP NOW

2. Load on the Blush

"Blush is the hero for this look," declares DeRoest. That doesn't necessarily mean you must opt for a bright pop of color. Rather, "it should feel like a natural flush," DeRoest adds. "I’d go for a soft pink or berry shade and apply it high on the cheeks." Cream formulas are MVPs, considering how effortlessly they fuse to the skin for a dewy finish, but you can also follow up with a similar powder hue to set the pigment into place. As Zhang suggests, "Lightly dust blush across the bridge of the nose and under the eyes to enhance the innocent, first-love vibe."

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $25 SHOP NOW

Tower 28 Getset Powder Blush $22 SHOP NOW

SheGlam Color Bloom Liquid Blush $6 SHOP NOW

3. Keep the Eyes Monochromatic

Who doesn't love a streamlined routine? Rather than grabbing a separate eye shadow, Martin recommends dabbing your blush du jour on the eyelids to harmonize the cherry blossom look. If you want to go the extra mile, you can tap on a champagne or pearl shadow (or highlighter) on the center of your lids and the inner corners of your eyes. "This makes your eyes look brighter and more awake," notes Zhang. Or do like DeRoest and dab a bit of gloss on the lids to resemble a cherry blossom glistening with morning dew. Swoon!

"Skip heavy liner and instead use a brown or soft taupe pencil smudged at the lash line for subtle definition," she adds. "[Curling] your lashes and a light coat of mascara will keep the look feeling modern and understated."

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Acqua Highlighter $39 SHOP NOW

PATRICK TA Major Dimension Eyeshadow Duo $42 SHOP NOW

Kelly Zhang Makeup Gel Eyeliner $20 SHOP NOW

4. Add a Subtle Highlighter

If you'd like to add even more shine on your cheekbones, nose, and Cupid's bow, please go right ahead! Just make sure your highlighter reads luminous yet not glittery to maintain that fresh, lit-from-within feel. "Keep it dewy and skin-like rather than shimmery," advises DeRoest.

Ciele Glow & Protect SPF 50+ $34 SHOP NOW

Ogee Sculpted Face Stick $48 SHOP NOW

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Skinstick $32 SHOP NOW

5. Create Cherry Blossom Lips

You have a choice with "cherry blossom" lips: a juicy, water-glow stain or a soft-matte blur. No matter which route you take, "You want the color to be diffused and not too precise, so dabbing the product on with your fingers is a great technique," shares DeRoest. Apply your product of choice to the center of your lips, then gently tap out the edges with your fingertip or a fluffy brush to nail what Zhang calls a "natural bloom."

You can use a lip liner to softly define the shape, but you'll want to smudge it out as much as you can. "Avoid sharp edges. Cherry blossom lips look best when the lines are soft and slightly hazy—not sharply outlined," notes Zhang. And for those who choose the juicy lip stain path, a dollop of gloss or balm helps the look read even fresher and hydrated—the cherry blossom on top, if you will.

Tatcha The Kissu Hydrating & Plumping Lip Mask $29 SHOP NOW

Le Rouge Francais Rouge Tinctorial Lipstick $52 SHOP NOW