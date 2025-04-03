Model Pritika Swarup Has an Angel's Complexion, so I Asked for All Her Skin and Makeup Secrets

(Image credit: Ulta; Prakti Beauty; Nordstrom; Sephora; Victoria Beckham Beauty)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

When I first meet Pritika Swarup, I'm completely blown away by her candlelit skin. It's to the point where the first thing I blurt out when introducing myself is, "It's so nice to meet you. Oh my god, your skin is stunning." Sure, she's a model, so a glowing complexion is naturally part of the job description, but there's a certain halo effect to her skin that clearly leaves me mesmerized. Later, when I learn more about her go-to beauty habits, that angelic aura starts to make sense. Pardon the cliché, but Swarup is the definition of lit from within.

"I believe beauty is about more than just the products we use—it's a reflection of our lifestyle, mindset, and overall health," she tells Who What Wear. "Growing up, I was influenced by India's traditional wellness system, which emphasizes the balance of mind, body, and consciousness." Immersed in her family's Ayurvedic rituals, Swarup views beauty as a means to nurture her body and mind. Soothing facial massages and breath work are just as indulgent (and essential) as the DIY turmeric-yogurt face masks she would whip up with her mom.

"I truly believe beauty should be a full-circle experience, one that nourishes not just the skin but overall well-being," she adds. "The way a product makes you feel is just as important as the results it delivers." This balance became the bedrock of her award-winning beauty brand Prakti Beauty, which couples clinically backed stalwarts with history-steeped botanicals and a sensorially appealing experience—think color-changing textures, mood-boosting aromas, and gently warming formulas.

"My mother and grandmother introduced me to the power of natural ingredients like amla, ashwagandha, and licorice root—time-honored botanicals known for their incredible benefits," she shares. "With Prakti, I wanted to honor these traditions while fusing them with cutting-edge scientific innovation to create clinically effective, results-driven skincare that feels as good as it performs."

Still, even with a roster of skin- and mind-nourishing products (plus a jam-packed modeling schedule), she relies on holistic daily rituals to amplify her beauty routine. "I swear by abhyanga face massage," she says. The ancient Ayurvedic technique helps her tap into her senses in addition to de-puffing, sculpting, and brightening her skin. "I also love starting my day with two-to-one breathing, a technique that helps me stay centered, focused, and relaxed no matter what comes my way. It's a simple practice but powerful for reducing stress, boosting energy, and setting a grounded tone for the day ahead," she says.

As for Swarup's treasured product lineup? Find her entire regimen below, including her staples for glossy skin and hair, the fragrance blends she holds dear, and the supplements she swears by for an inside-out glow.

Prakti Beauty PritiPolish Instant Glow Exfoliator $48 SHOP NOW "An absolute holy grail when it comes to exfoliation! I use this a few nights a week to keep my skin smooth, clear, and radiant. It balances, refines texture, and preps my skin for better absorption of my serums and treatments."

ILIA The Base Face Milk $58 SHOP NOW "The ultimate skin-soothing treat! This weightless face milk delivers an instant surge of hydration, calms redness, and leaves my skin feeling soft and perfectly prepped for layering with richer creams."

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Advanced Eye Cream $116 SHOP NOW "I apply this every morning and evening for brighter under-eyes. It's a staple in my routine and definitely helps after late nights!"

Prakti Beauty SundaSkin The Essential Hydrating Serum $65 SHOP NOW "A daily essential for me, this lightweight yet deeply hydrating serum gives my skin a soft, dewy glow. It's packed with powerful botanicals and actives, making it a must-have for anyone looking to nourish their skin while strengthening the barrier. "One of my favorite beauty memories is from backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show—my first major runway. The energy was electric, with models, makeup artists, and hairstylists moving in perfect sync to create these breathtaking looks. I'll never forget sitting in the chair when the makeup artist mentioned she loved Prakti skincare and wanted to use it to prep my skin. Of course, I pulled out my SundaSkin Serum and SapnaSoft Moisturizer right from my purse, and she layered them to create the perfect glowing base. It was such a surreal moment—seeing products I had created being used in the exact way I envisioned [and] bringing runway-level radiance to the skin."

Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick $26 SHOP NOW "This creamy, blendable contour stick melts into the skin for a natural, sculpted look. I love the dimension it adds!"

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder $42 SHOP NOW "This silky pressed powder blurs, sets, and perfects without ever leaving my skin looking dry. I use shade 2 for the perfect natural-looking finish."

PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush $39 SHOP NOW "This powder blush delivers the most beautiful, soft flush. The pigment is rich yet blendable, and it gives that 'lit from within' radiance."

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner $34 SHOP NOW "Eyeliner is a nonnegotiable in my makeup bag, and this one is my go-to. Luxe, rich, and so smooth, it blends like a dream and stays put—whether I'm keeping it subtle or going for a full-on smoky eye."

Prakti Beauty KhushiKiss Nourishing Lip Oil in Blushing Lotus $28 SHOP NOW "This lip oil deeply moisturizes, protects, and plumps the lips instantly. It enhances and evens lip tone for smooth, soft, and fuller lips. Blushing Lotus has a soft, neutral blush tint and high-shine finish, which I love!"

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $120 SHOP NOW "A true game changer for damaged or stressed-out hair. I use this after washing to strengthen and revive my strands—it makes a huge difference in keeping my hair healthy and resilient."

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil $46 SHOP NOW "Lightweight yet deeply nourishing, this oil smooths frizz and adds the perfect amount of shine. I love using it on damp hair for hydration or as a finishing touch for extra gloss."

Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Weightless Detox Dry Shampoo $30 SHOP NOW "With a nonstop schedule, I need a dry shampoo that keeps up. This one refreshes my hair instantly—absorbing oil, adding soft volume, and leaving my scalp perfectly balanced without any grit."

NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit $395 SHOP NOW "This microcurrent device is like a workout for your face! It lifts, sculpts, and defines, and with consistent use, it makes a visible difference in firmness and contour."

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete $500 SHOP NOW "My secret to effortless waves and volume. It styles my hair without extreme heat, keeping it healthy while still giving that 'fresh from the salon' look."

SolaWave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask $349 SHOP NOW "It's my go-to for giving my skin that next-level glow! This device uses red light therapy to smooth, revive, and enhance radiance—effortless, effective, and always chic."

Arrae Bloat $55 SHOP NOW "Their Bloat capsules help with digestion and reduce bloating naturally. I always keep them on hand for post-dinner or travel days."

AG1 Athletic Greens Powder $109 SHOP NOW "My daily must-have for a complete, balanced boost. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, it supports everything from energy to digestion."

Moon Juice SuperBeauty Cellular Skincare $60 SHOP NOW "Packed with antioxidants and collagen-boosting ingredients, these supplements support skin elasticity and overall glow. I've noticed a real difference in my complexion since incorporating them into my routine."

Creed Wind Flowers Eau de Parfum $300 SHOP NOW "This fragrance feels like a breath of fresh air with the perfect mix of sweet jasmine, zesty orange blossom, and soft florals. It's light yet complex, with warm sandalwood and musk adding depth that lingers—my go-to for a scent that's both elegant and uplifting."