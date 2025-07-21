IMO, This Keratin Treatment Dupe Deserves Way More Hype—and It’s 47% Off

Quick question: What have you bought from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and why is it not IGK's keratin treatment dupe? Sorry for the snark, but I firmly believe everyone should have this product—or product trio, to be more specific—on-hand for smooth at-home blowouts. I've personally used it for years, and it's helped my sleek styles last days without succumbing to hair-raising humidity.
Nordstrom's biggest event of the year offers the perfect opportunity to restock on beauty staples (especially luxury items you genuinely fear running out of), and you better believe I'll be adding an extra IGK hero to my collection. I suggest you do the same before the sale concludes August 3 or when the product inevitably sells out, just like all the wildly popular Nordstrom items.
This set has all you need for a smooth, glossy blowout: a multitasking prep spray that delivers 450°F heat protection as it detangles, softens, and adds shine; a heat-acticated, frizz-controlling blowout balm; and my pesonal favorite, a heat-protective blowout spray that mimics the results of a keratin treatment. The spray alone gives me the sleek style of my dreams—nary a flyaway in sight—but the trio enhances those results threefold, especially when humidity runs high (so, ahem, right about now).
To be clear, I don't see anything wrong with frizz. Frizz is sexy—it gives a look more texture and life. I'll typically amplify the fluff for my wavy-curly strands, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't crave a super-smooth blowout from time to time. On those days, I want nothing but polished, glass-like lengths—so I grab my Good Behavior Smoothing Spray.
It's formulated with special bonding polymers that adhere to hair, providing a protective coating around the hair shaft; this, in turn, reduces frizz and adds a high-shine finish. These polymers become activated by heat, which works pretty similarly to a keratin treatment. What's more, it contains spirulina protein to strengthen strands while you style, similar to how a the professional treatment infuses hair with keratin (aka the protein your hair is made of).
Using the Smoothing Spray is simple: Mist it over damp, freshly washed hair in sections, making sure every strand is completely coated, then blow-dry your hair as normal to activate the formula's smoothing properties. If you want a little extra smoothing power, you could mist it again on dry hair before going in with a flat-iron, but the blow-dry alone definitely does the trick for me.
Countless reviewers agree, one Sephora shopper even dubbing it "Instagram hair in a can." They continue, "My hair has NEVER looked and felt this amazing from a simple blow-dry, ever. Not greasy or oily, doesn't feel weighed down, gleams with shine, bouncy, sleek and like spun silk to the touch." I couldn't have said it better myself!
The Smoothing Spray does have its own heat-protection abilities, but now that it comes in an exclusive set, I will be taking advantage of the Prep Spray to further shield my strands from damage. (After all, dehydrated, heat-stressed strands only leads to more frizz!) I also can't ignore the Blowout Balm and it's keratin-like claims; given how effective the spray is for creating a sleek, lustrous mane, I can only imagine the liquid hair I'd have from using both stylers together. The spray alone is normally tagged at $38, so copping three high-performing products for $53? Sounds like a no-brainer.
