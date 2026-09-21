We're in that awkward transitional time between seasons. And while I'm puzzling over how to dress for cooler temperatures and drizzle, I'm also rethinking my beauty rotation. Now that the evenings are drawing in, I'm more tempted by rich, autumnal shades of burgundy and chocolate than peppy blues; the same applies to perfume.
Something happens when the leaves start to turn. I can't spritz anything fruity or solar. I want something that helps me tap into that cosy, autumnal fragrance energy: warm gourmands, smoky, boozy accords and enveloping woods that make me feel cocooned on first spritz.
Last year, I discovered just how good Zara perfumes are—really, many are blended by world-leading perfumers, and then, of course, there's their excellent price point. But where they really excel is decadent autumn fragrances; there's a real catalogue to choose from, whether you prefer deeper profiles or a musky skin scent. Ahead, the seven I'll have on rotation for the foreseeable.
This woody, spicy scent was created by none other than Jo Malone, founder of British fragrance brand Jo Loves. It's no wonder, then, that it's blended so masterfully. In fact, this is a compliment magnet, which completely belies the fact that it's under £40. For me, woods are very autumnal, and this instantly evokes long evenings spent outside a cabin in the forest, while a fire crackles and smoulders. It opens with bright grapefruit, pink pepper and cypress, before coffee adds a smooth, warm depth. Finally, there's a woody trail of earthy vetiver and patchouli, which grounds it beautifully and lingers for hours on end.
Key notes: Tobacco, honey, coconut, sandalwood, cedar
While this is part of the brand's tobacco collection, it's more of a smoky gourmand, with a heavy punctuation of boozy rum, which it opens with, and bourbon vanilla, which grounds it. Rich Warm Addictive is actually a great name, because it's exactly that; there's a sweetness thanks to notes of golden honey, coconut and white peony, but it remains intense on the skin. It's seriously cosy, too, conjuring leather armchairs, dimly lit bars and oakwood. I liken it to a grown-up vanilla scent, with a sultry, seductive kick thanks to all the alcohol notes.
3. Zara Sand Desert At Sunset Intense Eau de Parfum
I mentioned that Zara often taps renowned perfumers, and Sand Desert at Sunset Intense is one of the best examples. Master perfumer Benoist Lapouza collaborated with the brand to create a slew of oriental florals, and this is the bestseller. Often compared to Kilian Angel's Share (but at a fraction of the price), it's a warm, spicy amber scent that opens with zesty orange and smoky incense, before moving into a gourmand heart of moreish cinnamon, cocoa and tonka. It then dries down clean, powdery and woody, thanks to iris and cedarwood. It's complex, and again, a real bargain.
Affogato was the dessert of the summer, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't make for a gorgeous autumnal scent. This rich, creamy fragrance, created by Spanish perfumer Jordi Fernández, perfectly captures the juxtaposition of bitter coffee beans and vanilla gelato with a kick of dark-roast espresso and a deep, resinous base of amber, which is sensual and enveloping on the skin. I love the trail of coffee beans it leaves behind; it's actually rather revitalising for such a cosy scent, making it surprisingly complex.
One of the more unique Zara fragrances I've discovered, Dolce Nostalgia Vanilla & Incense, was also blended by Jo Malone, and no wonder it smells so expensive. It opens on the unconventional note of plum liquor, adding a cloying sweetness that makes it very different from the rest of my autumnal rotation. Then there's a sophisticated yet rugged edge of "cracked leather", which stops the plum from becoming overbearing, before it settles into a creamy, cocooning amber that has lovely projection.
Despite its "intense" label, this is a far lighter autumnal scent than the others on this list, and that's no bad thing. Especially for daytime, I prefer something more subtle, and the milky, woody notes of jasmine sambac and velvety sandalwood lend this a skin-scent edge that is perfect as we phase into winter. But despite the freshness of coconut water, it retains an overtly cosy profile, thanks to a base note of bourbon vanilla, which rounds it out beautifully. I can never stop sniffing my wrists when I wear this.
This is not for the faint of heart; if you don't like vanilla, steer clear—but if you even "like" it, you'll adore this. Super sweet, with hints of delectable dulce de leche, this confection is made autumnal thanks to deep, bourbon-infused vanilla and moss. It's my favourite kind of transitional scent, as it's softened considerably with the addition of apricot blossom and jasmine, meaning it's perfect for late September, when there's still a hint of warmth in the air. As with any vanilla-based scent, it's incredibly long-wearing; I can still smell it on my skin long after I first sprayed it.
How I Tested
Both the wider Who What Wear UK team and our beauty team have tested hundreds of perfumes between us, and we're very familiar with Zara's expansive offering. I tested each of the brand's autumnal scents for two weeks, judging each on projection, throw, sillage and lasting power.
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Nessa Humayun is an award-winning freelance beauty journalist and the former beauty editor of Marie Claire UK. With a decade of editorial experience across beauty, fashion and lifestyle, Nessa has written for publications including British Vogue, The Times, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, Dazed, The Independent and The London Standard.