This Sophisticated, Expensive-Smelling Scent Always Brings Out My Rich Alter Ego

I have a passion for vanilla perfumes. I've tried some of the most popular gourmand fragrances out there, and have built up quite the collection of vanilla-based scents over the years. I feel like there's a common misconception that vanilla fragrances are overly sweet and not very sophisticated, but as a beauty editor, I'm here to tell you that that's simply not the case. In fact, some of my most sophisticated and expensive-smelling perfumes are centered around vanilla, as this note can add an incredibly warm, seductive edge to a wide range of scents.

One perfume in particular that always gets me compliments is Burberry Goddess. This fragrance has gone somewhat viral on TikTok, with many people claiming that it's also one of their most complimented perfumes. Yes, it's sweet, but it has this sensual, intoxicating aroma that makes me feel like my rich alter ego every time I spritz it. Keen to know more? I've done an in-depth review on this trending scent, so keep on scrolling for all the details...

Burberry Goddess Perfume Review:

The Notes:

So, what does this perfume smell like? As mentioned above, this is a gourmand scent which features a trio of vanilla notes. The top note is a woody vanilla, with sweet vanilla caviar at the heart and a base of vanilla absolute. There is also hints of lavender throughout, which give the fragrance this distinctive floral edge. I like to describe it as a grown up gourmand, as although it has a strong sweetness to it, it's also incredibly warm and seductive.

It's worth noting that there are actually two iterations of the scent. You can also get Goddess Intense, which is my personal favourite. Although the fragrances are similar, this newer version features a fourth vanilla wood, which adds a rich, smoky element to the perfume, making it even more captivating.

The Longevity:

I've tried both versions of Burberry Goddess, and although I love the scent, one thing I will say is that they don't have the best lasting powers. Don't get me wrong, the fragrance definitely lingers on the skin, but if you're heading to dinner after work, I recommend popping the perfume in your bag for a quick top up in between plans.

What I do love about this scent is that other people seem to pick up on it a lot. TikTok certainly isn't lying, as this perfume is bound to earn you compliments. In fact, I wore this to the office the other day and when I got into the lift, two colleagues asked me what fragrance I was wearing.

The Packaging:

In true Burberry style, the packaging is as chic as ever. Both iterations come in a gorgeous gold bottle, and the perfumes have been designed to be refillable. Once you purchase a refill, all you have to do is unscrew the fragrance pump, screw the refill on and it will stop automatically once the bottle has been filled.

The Verdict:

All in all, I'm a big fan of this Burberry perfume. Since adding it to my collection I've reached for it almost every day, and it's already earned me so many compliments. Yes, it's sweet and features a lot of vanilla notes, but in my opinion it's also incredibly sophisticated. It's a little bit more expensive than fragrances from the likes of Zara or & Other Stories, but for a designer scent, I definitely think it's worth the money. The only downside is the longevity, but that really is the only thing I can fault.

Pros: Smells sweet yet sophisticated, looks chic and will earn you compliments

Cons: Doesn't last super long on the skin

