This Sophisticated, Expensive-Smelling Scent Always Brings Out My Rich Alter Ego
I have a passion for vanilla perfumes. I've tried some of the most popular gourmand fragrances out there, and have built up quite the collection of vanilla-based scents over the years. I feel like there's a common misconception that vanilla fragrances are overly sweet and not very sophisticated, but as a beauty editor, I'm here to tell you that that's simply not the case. In fact, some of my most sophisticated and expensive-smelling perfumes are centered around vanilla, as this note can add an incredibly warm, seductive edge to a wide range of scents.
One perfume in particular that always gets me compliments is Burberry Goddess. This fragrance has gone somewhat viral on TikTok, with many people claiming that it's also one of their most complimented perfumes. Yes, it's sweet, but it has this sensual, intoxicating aroma that makes me feel like my rich alter ego every time I spritz it. Keen to know more? I've done an in-depth review on this trending scent, so keep on scrolling for all the details...
Burberry Goddess Perfume Review:
The Notes:
So, what does this perfume smell like? As mentioned above, this is a gourmand scent which features a trio of vanilla notes. The top note is a woody vanilla, with sweet vanilla caviar at the heart and a base of vanilla absolute. There is also hints of lavender throughout, which give the fragrance this distinctive floral edge. I like to describe it as a grown up gourmand, as although it has a strong sweetness to it, it's also incredibly warm and seductive.
It's worth noting that there are actually two iterations of the scent. You can also get Goddess Intense, which is my personal favourite. Although the fragrances are similar, this newer version features a fourth vanilla wood, which adds a rich, smoky element to the perfume, making it even more captivating.
Junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay, testing Burberry Goddess Intense.
The Longevity:
I've tried both versions of Burberry Goddess, and although I love the scent, one thing I will say is that they don't have the best lasting powers. Don't get me wrong, the fragrance definitely lingers on the skin, but if you're heading to dinner after work, I recommend popping the perfume in your bag for a quick top up in between plans.
What I do love about this scent is that other people seem to pick up on it a lot. TikTok certainly isn't lying, as this perfume is bound to earn you compliments. In fact, I wore this to the office the other day and when I got into the lift, two colleagues asked me what fragrance I was wearing.
The Packaging:
In true Burberry style, the packaging is as chic as ever. Both iterations come in a gorgeous gold bottle, and the perfumes have been designed to be refillable. Once you purchase a refill, all you have to do is unscrew the fragrance pump, screw the refill on and it will stop automatically once the bottle has been filled.
The Verdict:
All in all, I'm a big fan of this Burberry perfume. Since adding it to my collection I've reached for it almost every day, and it's already earned me so many compliments. Yes, it's sweet and features a lot of vanilla notes, but in my opinion it's also incredibly sophisticated. It's a little bit more expensive than fragrances from the likes of Zara or & Other Stories, but for a designer scent, I definitely think it's worth the money. The only downside is the longevity, but that really is the only thing I can fault.
Pros: Smells sweet yet sophisticated, looks chic and will earn you compliments
Cons: Doesn't last super long on the skin
Shop Burberry Goddess:
This perfume keeps selling out, but it's currently in stock on John Lewis, and also on sale!
I'm a big fan of this new iteration, in which the scent is amplified with a fourth vanilla wood note.
Shop More Vanilla Perfumes:
Another TikTok favourite, YSL's Libre has top notes of tangerine and lavender with a warm vanilla base.
Dior's vanilla scent smells so good. Think vanilla, amber, orange zest and bitter cocoa.
I'm a big fan of Phlur perfumes, and Vanilla Skin is the most beautiful, subtle, skin-like scent with hints of warming vanilla throughout.
This is a super sophisticated vanilla scent, enhanced by both spicy and woody notes.
This is a pure vanilla fragrance with hints of warm brown sugar. Simply delicious.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Pia Mance Always Looks Chic—10 Beauty Buys She Says Are the Key to Elegance
Incredible stocking stuffers ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Asked 6 Jet-Setting Beauty Editors for Their Nonnegotiable Travel Items
Just in time for your holiday travel plans.
By Shawna Hudson
-
That's That Me Espresso: Sabrina Carpenter Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Coffee-Inspired Scent
"Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya…"
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
From Mango Sticky Rice Perfume to a TikTok-Viral Face Sculptor—Patrick Ta's Gift Guide Is Full of Gems
Now, I want everything.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Don't Believe in Glow-Ups, But My "Winter Arc" Is Fueled by These Beauty Picks
It's all about consistency.
By Maya Thomas
-
Cyber Monday Might Be Over, But These 13 Editor-Approved Perfumes Are Still on Sale
Designer scents for a discount? Yes, please.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This $86 Fragrance Is Exactly What I Imagine My Dream Husband Smells Like
Woody, warm, and sweet.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Scent Experts Say These 4 Major Fragrance Trends Will Define 2025
From genderless scents to yuzu and beyond.
By Kaitlyn McLintock