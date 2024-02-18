Every Single Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look from the 2024 BAFTAs [clone]
This evening London celebrates one of the biggest events in its calendar, the annual EE BAFTA Film Awards. In anticipation of the evening, stars from close and afar have ascended on the English capital with the hope of scooping up one of the most acclaimed awards in film and television.
With stars including Margot Robbie, Barry Keoghan and Emma Stone all up for awards, the guest list is set to be one of the most exciting that we've seen—and with an A-List guest list come spectacular outfits.
Naturally, we're here to showcase the most jaw-dropping from across the event. Keep scrolling for the evening's best celebrity looks straight from the BAFTAs 2024 red carpet.
Who: Margot Robbie
Wear: Armani Privé
Who: Lily Collins
Who: Ayo Edebiri
Wear: Bottega Venetta, Tiffany jewellery
Who: Taylor Russell
Wear: Loewe
Who: Carey Mulligan
Wear: Dior
Who: Paul Mescal
Who: Michelle Keegan
Who: Emma Mackey
Who: Sheila Atim
Wear: Gucci
Who: Emma Stone
Wear: Louis Vuitton
Who: Kingsley Ben-Adir
Who: Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Wear: Antonio Riva
Who: Rosamund Pike
Wear: Dior
Who: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Wear: Robert Wun
Who: Dua Lipa
Wear: Valentino
Who: Barry Keoghan
Who: Sophie Wilde
Who: Meg Bellamy
Wear: Armani Privé
Who: Florence Pugh
Wear: Harris Reed
Who: Sabrina Elba
Who: Joy Sunday
Wear: Jimmy Choo
Who: Cate Blanchett
Wear: Louis Vuitton
Who: Vivian Oparah
Wear: Vintage Gucci
Who: Archie Madekwe
Who: Emerald Fennell
Wear: Armani Privé
Who: Kaya Scodelario
Wear: Vivienne Westwood, Jimmy Choo
Who: Daisy Edgar Jones
Wear: Gucci, Jimmy Choo
Who: Charithra Chandran
Who: India Ria Amarteifio
Who: Fantasia Barrino
Who: Vera Wang
Who: Morfydd Clark
Wear: Emilia Wickstead
Who: Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Wear: Carolina Herrera, Cartier jewellery
Who: Savanah Leaf
Wear: Bottega Veneta
Who: Lashana Lynch
Who: Ryan Gosling
Who: Claire Foy
Who: Emily Blunt
Wear: Elie Saab
Who: David Beckham
Who: Emma Corrin
Wear: Miu Miu
Who: Phoebe Dynevor
Who: Bradley Cooper
Who: Naomi Campbell
Who: Celeste
