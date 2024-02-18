Every Single Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look from the 2024 BAFTAs [clone]

This evening London celebrates one of the biggest events in its calendar, the annual EE BAFTA Film Awards. In anticipation of the evening, stars from close and afar have ascended on the English capital with the hope of scooping up one of the most acclaimed awards in film and television.

With stars including Margot Robbie, Barry Keoghan and Emma Stone all up for awards, the guest list is set to be one of the most exciting that we've seen—and with an A-List guest list come spectacular outfits.

Naturally, we're here to showcase the most jaw-dropping from across the event. Keep scrolling for the evening's best celebrity looks straight from the BAFTAs 2024 red carpet. 

ALL OF THE BEST CELEBRITY LOOKS FROM THE BAFTAS 2024 RED CARPET

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Margot Robbie
Wear: Armani Privé

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lily Collins

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ayo Edebiri
Wear: Bottega Venetta, Tiffany jewellery

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Taylor Russell
Wear: Loewe

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Carey Mulligan
Wear: Dior

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Paul Mescal

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Michelle Keegan

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Mackey

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sheila Atim
Wear: Gucci

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Stone
Wear: Louis Vuitton

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kingsley Ben-Adir

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Wear: Antonio Riva

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rosamund Pike
Wear: Dior

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Wear: Robert Wun

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Dua Lipa
Wear: Valentino

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Barry Keoghan

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sophie Wilde

BAFTA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Meg Bellamy
Wear: Armani Privé

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Florence Pugh
Wear: Harris Reed

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sabrina Elba 

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Joy Sunday
Wear: Jimmy Choo

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Cate Blanchett
Wear: Louis Vuitton

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Vivian Oparah
Wear: Vintage Gucci

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Archie Madekwe

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emerald Fennell
Wear: Armani Privé

BAFTA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kaya Scodelario
Wear: Vivienne Westwood, Jimmy Choo

Getty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Daisy Edgar Jones
Wear: Gucci, Jimmy Choo

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Charithra Chandran

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: India Ria Amarteifio

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Fantasia Barrino

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Vera Wang

BAFTA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Morfydd Clark 
Wear: Emilia Wickstead

BAFTA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Wear: Carolina Herrera, Cartier jewellery

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Savanah Leaf
Wear: Bottega Veneta

BAFTAS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lashana Lynch

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ryan Gosling

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Claire Foy

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emily Blunt
Wear: Elie Saab

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: David Beckham

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Corrin
Wear: Miu Miu

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Phoebe Dynevor

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Bradley Cooper

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Naomi Campbell

baftas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Celeste

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK's news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

