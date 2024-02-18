Every Single Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look from the 2024 BAFTAs [clone]

This evening London celebrates one of the biggest events in its calendar, the annual EE BAFTA Film Awards. In anticipation of the evening, stars from close and afar have ascended on the English capital with the hope of scooping up one of the most acclaimed awards in film and television.

With stars including Margot Robbie, Barry Keoghan and Emma Stone all up for awards, the guest list is set to be one of the most exciting that we've seen—and with an A-List guest list come spectacular outfits.

Naturally, we're here to showcase the most jaw-dropping from across the event. Keep scrolling for the evening's best celebrity looks straight from the BAFTAs 2024 red carpet.

ALL OF THE BEST CELEBRITY LOOKS FROM THE BAFTAS 2024 RED CARPET

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Margot Robbie

Wear: Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ayo Edebiri

Wear: Bottega Venetta, Tiffany jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Taylor Russell

Wear: Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Carey Mulligan

Wear: Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Paul Mescal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Michelle Keegan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Mackey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sheila Atim

Wear: Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Stone

Wear: Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kingsley Ben-Adir

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Wear: Antonio Riva

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rosamund Pike

Wear: Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Wear: Robert Wun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Dua Lipa

Wear: Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Barry Keoghan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sophie Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Meg Bellamy

Wear: Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Florence Pugh

Wear: Harris Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Sabrina Elba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Joy Sunday

Wear: Jimmy Choo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Cate Blanchett

Wear: Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Vivian Oparah

Wear: Vintage Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Archie Madekwe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emerald Fennell

Wear: Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kaya Scodelario

Wear: Vivienne Westwood, Jimmy Choo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Daisy Edgar Jones

Wear: Gucci, Jimmy Choo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Charithra Chandran

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: India Ria Amarteifio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Fantasia Barrino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Vera Wang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Morfydd Clark

Wear: Emilia Wickstead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Wear: Carolina Herrera, Cartier jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Savanah Leaf

Wear: Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Lashana Lynch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ryan Gosling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Claire Foy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emily Blunt

Wear: Elie Saab

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: David Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Emma Corrin

Wear: Miu Miu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Phoebe Dynevor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Celeste