Angelina Jolie Arrived in Paris Wearing France's Most Popular Flat Shoe Trend

Simple elegance is easy to recognize but can be hard to replicate. Often, a single piece makes the look; lately, in Paris, it's been the shoes.

Actress Angeline Jolie was recently spotted in the City of Lights wearing a combination of soft browns with smart, black pointy-toe flats. It's a style that has been around forever but has quietly taken over since Paris Fashion Week. Styled with everything from jeans to gowns, it's truly one of those wardrobe staples that goes with everything. And, they'll last—provided you're willing to spend a bit more upfront for quality leather and craftsmanship.

Keep scrolling to shop ten pairs of pointy black flats, plus some outfit inspiration from Jolie and other fashionable women spotted on the streets of Paris. Dress the shoes up for the holiday season, or keep it casual for commuting. The options are truly infinite.

Angelina Jolie wears pointy-toe black flat shoes with a camel-colored wool trench coat and brown leather bag while in Paris, France.

How Showgoers at Paris Fashion Week Wear the Same Shoe Trend

A woman wears an all black outfit with black pointy toe flats in Paris during fashion week.

A woman rides a black bike wearing a black coat, tights, and pointy toe flats in Paris during fashion week.

A woman wears jeans and a baseball hat with a black leather jacket and matching black flats.

Lauren Santo Domingo wears a black halter dress with black pointy toe flats during Paris Fashion Week.

Shop Pointy-Toe Black Flats

Hinted Pointed Toe Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flats

Looks like The Row, but for way (way) less.

Vince Isabel Flats
Vince
Isabel Flats

It doesn't get more classic than this great pair of black leather pointy toe flats by Vince—they'll last forever.

Faux Patent Leather Toe Shoes
Zara
Faux Patent Leather Toe Shoes

Zara's interpretation of the trend features a patent leather pointy toe with a small square heel.

Fleur Embellished Canvas Ballet Flats
Gabriela Hearst
Fleur Embellished Canvas Ballet Flats

Pricey but perfection in comfortable canvas with an alluring gold tone heel embellishment.

+ Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats
Toteme
Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

Toteme may be a Swedish brand, but this sleek design is perfectly Parisienne.

Irene Flats
Larroudé
Irene Flats

A pretty pointy toe in patent leather from Footwear News brand of the year, Larroudé.

Marc Jacobs the Kat Ballerina Flats
Marc Jacobs
Kat Ballerina Flats

Add a bit of personal style with patent leather, studs, and a bow.

Bb 10 Leather Point-Toe Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Bb 10 Leather Point-Toe Flats

Manolo Blahniks have never led us astray.

Leather Pointed-Toe Ballerina Flats
Marc Fisher LTD
Leather Pointed-Toe Ballerina Flats

Marc Fisher makes great boots, so we bet these pointy flats are a top pick.

Gianvito RossiSuede Pointed-Toe Ballerina Flats in black.
Gianvito Rossi
Suede Pointed-Toe Ballerina Flats

Suede adds an element of luxury—just remember to waterproof these beauties before stepping out into the elements.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

