Angelina Jolie Arrived in Paris Wearing France's Most Popular Flat Shoe Trend
Simple elegance is easy to recognize but can be hard to replicate. Often, a single piece makes the look; lately, in Paris, it's been the shoes.
Actress Angeline Jolie was recently spotted in the City of Lights wearing a combination of soft browns with smart, black pointy-toe flats. It's a style that has been around forever but has quietly taken over since Paris Fashion Week. Styled with everything from jeans to gowns, it's truly one of those wardrobe staples that goes with everything. And, they'll last—provided you're willing to spend a bit more upfront for quality leather and craftsmanship.
Keep scrolling to shop ten pairs of pointy black flats, plus some outfit inspiration from Jolie and other fashionable women spotted on the streets of Paris. Dress the shoes up for the holiday season, or keep it casual for commuting. The options are truly infinite.
How Showgoers at Paris Fashion Week Wear the Same Shoe Trend
Shop Pointy-Toe Black Flats
It doesn't get more classic than this great pair of black leather pointy toe flats by Vince—they'll last forever.
Zara's interpretation of the trend features a patent leather pointy toe with a small square heel.
Pricey but perfection in comfortable canvas with an alluring gold tone heel embellishment.
Toteme may be a Swedish brand, but this sleek design is perfectly Parisienne.
A pretty pointy toe in patent leather from Footwear News brand of the year, Larroudé.
Marc Fisher makes great boots, so we bet these pointy flats are a top pick.
Suede adds an element of luxury—just remember to waterproof these beauties before stepping out into the elements.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
-
I Did a Double Take When I Saw What Shoes Angelina Jolie Just Wore
Talk about unexpected…
By Eliza Huber
-
The Best Party Shoes From Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Revolve (Yes, Flats Included)
For every event on your calendar.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Chanel's New Flats Have All Other Shoes on High Alert
No one can compete.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 25 Black Friday Footwear Deals Are About to Sell Out (In Case You Get Bad FOMO)
Act fast.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Flat-Shoe Trend Looks So Posh, and Angelina Jolie Just Wore It on the Red Carpet
Per usual, she looks chic.
By Allyson Payer
-
So *This* Is the Gwyneth Paltrow Way to Style Skinny Pants and Boots
Get ready for Goopy goodness.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Wear This Shoe Trend If You Want to Wear Flats But Still Look Dressed Up
That was easy.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Want a Rich-Looking Wardrobe—33 Perfect Picks From Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale
Get your hands on these chic gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes