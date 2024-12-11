Angelina Jolie Arrived in Paris Wearing France's Most Popular Flat Shoe Trend

Simple elegance is easy to recognize but can be hard to replicate. Often, a single piece makes the look; lately, in Paris, it's been the shoes.

Actress Angeline Jolie was recently spotted in the City of Lights wearing a combination of soft browns with smart, black pointy-toe flats. It's a style that has been around forever but has quietly taken over since Paris Fashion Week. Styled with everything from jeans to gowns, it's truly one of those wardrobe staples that goes with everything. And, they'll last—provided you're willing to spend a bit more upfront for quality leather and craftsmanship.

Keep scrolling to shop ten pairs of pointy black flats, plus some outfit inspiration from Jolie and other fashionable women spotted on the streets of Paris. Dress the shoes up for the holiday season, or keep it casual for commuting. The options are truly infinite.

How Showgoers at Paris Fashion Week Wear the Same Shoe Trend

Shop Pointy-Toe Black Flats

Jeffrey Campbell Hinted Pointed Toe Flats Shop Now Looks like The Row, but for way (way) less.

Vince Isabel Flats Shop Now It doesn't get more classic than this great pair of black leather pointy toe flats by Vince—they'll last forever.

Zara Faux Patent Leather Toe Shoes Shop Now Zara's interpretation of the trend features a patent leather pointy toe with a small square heel.

Gabriela Hearst Fleur Embellished Canvas Ballet Flats Shop Now Pricey but perfection in comfortable canvas with an alluring gold tone heel embellishment.

Toteme Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats Shop Now Toteme may be a Swedish brand, but this sleek design is perfectly Parisienne.

Larroudé Irene Flats Shop Now A pretty pointy toe in patent leather from Footwear News brand of the year, Larroudé.

Marc Jacobs Kat Ballerina Flats Shop Now Add a bit of personal style with patent leather, studs, and a bow.

Manolo Blahnik Bb 10 Leather Point-Toe Flats Shop Now Manolo Blahniks have never led us astray.

Marc Fisher LTD Leather Pointed-Toe Ballerina Flats Shop Now Marc Fisher makes great boots, so we bet these pointy flats are a top pick.