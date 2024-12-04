With so many years spent at the epicentre of Hollywood, I'd find it hard to rattle off Angelina Jolie's accomplishments due to their sheer volume.

Actor, filmmaker and altruist, the Hollywood star's impact on pop culture and humanitarian issues is one of the most far-reaching I've known. And whilst she's an icon in all these ways, I wouldn't be a fashion editor if I didn't consider her influence on the fashion industry important. Keeping her daily style low-key and polished, the actor favours head-to-toe outfits in dark shades and voluminous, flowy designs. This week, however, Jolie took an unusual approach to her weekday styling. Leaving her long black dresses in her wardrobe, she emerged in New York wearing a cosy grey cardigan from Ryan Roche and black trousers—a marked difference from the dress and skirt outfits she usually opts for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Jolie's chunky knit is a cosy staple most of us would usually reserve for low-key weekends, her thoughtful styling swaps made the warm knit feel supremely elegant. Instead of pairing her dark grey knit with jeans—as I would be all too tempted to do—Jolie dressed up her look by opting for a pair of chic wide-leg trousers instead. Letting her trousers drape down to the floor, Jolie added inches to her height by wearing a pair of platform heels instead of the ballet flats that she normally reaches for. Streamlining her frame while adding height and a little bit of glamour to her look, Jolie saved her long-line cardigan from looking too low-key for her weekday appointment.

Slinging a black pouch around her wrist and accessorising with a large pair of black sunglasses, I'm excited to emulate Jolie's elegant take on cardigan styling this winter.

To get Jolie's look, read on to discover our edit of the best cardigans below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CARDIGANS HERE:

Stradivarius Oversized Knitted Cardigan £40 SHOP NOW This also comes in. a fresh cream shade.

Mango Funnel-Neck Sweater With Buttons £30 SHOP NOW Trust me—this expensive looking cardi won't be in stock for much longer.

Marks & Spencer Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan £35 SHOP NOW A dark grey cardigan is a capsule wardrobe staple.

Zara 100% Wool Basic Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Sézane Barry Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW Sézane's cardigans are a fashion person's fabvourites.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW The cashmere composition makes this cosy cardigan a delight to wear.

Mango Striped Cardigan With Buttons £50 SHOP NOW Classic stripes will always have a place in my wardrobe.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan £19 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS — 4XL.

&Daughter Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red £350 SHOP NOW & Daughter's red knit is an influencers favourite.

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere-Blend Cardigan £1750 SHOP NOW This elegant cardigan is on every editors wishlist.