With so many years spent at the epicentre of Hollywood, I'd find it hard to rattle off Angelina Jolie's accomplishments due to their sheer volume.

Actor, filmmaker and altruist, the Hollywood star's impact on pop culture and humanitarian issues is one of the most far-reaching I've known. And whilst she's an icon in all these ways, I wouldn't be a fashion editor if I didn't consider her influence on the fashion industry important. Keeping her daily style low-key and polished, the actor favours head-to-toe outfits in dark shades and voluminous, flowy designs. This week, however, Jolie took an unusual approach to her weekday styling. Leaving her long black dresses in her wardrobe, she emerged in New York wearing a cosy grey cardigan from Ryan Roche and black trousers—a marked difference from the dress and skirt outfits she usually opts for.

Angelina Jolie wears a grey cardigan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Jolie's chunky knit is a cosy staple most of us would usually reserve for low-key weekends, her thoughtful styling swaps made the warm knit feel supremely elegant. Instead of pairing her dark grey knit with jeans—as I would be all too tempted to do—Jolie dressed up her look by opting for a pair of chic wide-leg trousers instead. Letting her trousers drape down to the floor, Jolie added inches to her height by wearing a pair of platform heels instead of the ballet flats that she normally reaches for. Streamlining her frame while adding height and a little bit of glamour to her look, Jolie saved her long-line cardigan from looking too low-key for her weekday appointment.

Slinging a black pouch around her wrist and accessorising with a large pair of black sunglasses, I'm excited to emulate Jolie's elegant take on cardigan styling this winter.

To get Jolie's look, read on to discover our edit of the best cardigans below.

