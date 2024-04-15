Suki Waterhouse Wore the New Adidas It Sneakers to Coachella With a Fur Coat

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Figuring out your wardrobe for Coachella can be a bit challenging, as there are a lot of factors in play. Aside from looking cool, there's comfort and functionality to deal with (because outside, dust, and walking), and Coachella performer Suki Waterhouse dressed accordingly. After her set over the weekend, Waterhouse was photographed walking across the grounds with Robert Pattinson, wearing and outfit that was both cool and functional, and her sneakers had a lot to do with that.

If you're growing a bit weary of Adidas Sambas or just want something different, I have good news because the next Adidas It sneakers have entered the chat—the SL 72. Adidas has been quick to release the retro sneakers in a variety of colorways, and celebrities and influencers have been embracing them at an equal pace. To go with her eclectic mix of a white furry coat, pleated shorts, sheer tights, and crew socks, Waterhouse opted for a yellow-and-blue pair of SL 72 sneakers in the RS style, which has a platform. If you're intrigued, keep scrolling to shop the new Adidas It sneakers in a variety of color combinations, but I would hurry, as I predict these are about to sell out everywhere.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at Coachella

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV / Backgrid)

On Suki Waterhouse: Dior bag; Adidas sneakers

Shop Adidas SL 72 Sneakers

Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers
Adidas
SL 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers in Gray

Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneaker
Adidas
SL 72 RS Sneakers in Utiyel/ Broyal/Cwhite

Sl 72 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
Adidas
SL 72 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers in Night Indigo/Semi Green Spark

Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneaker
Adidas
SL 72 RS Sneakers in Black

Sl 72 Og Sneaker
Adidas
SL 72 OG Sneakers in Indigo/Seagreen/Green

Adidas SL 72 Sneakers
Adidas
SL 72 Sneakers in Maroon /Almost Yellow/Preloved Brown

Adidas SL 72 Sneakers
Adidas
SL 72 Sneakers in Off White Almost Pink

Adidas SL 72 red
Adidas
SL 72 Sneakers in Scarlet

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

