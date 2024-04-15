Suki Waterhouse Wore the New Adidas It Sneakers to Coachella With a Fur Coat
Figuring out your wardrobe for Coachella can be a bit challenging, as there are a lot of factors in play. Aside from looking cool, there's comfort and functionality to deal with (because outside, dust, and walking), and Coachella performer Suki Waterhouse dressed accordingly. After her set over the weekend, Waterhouse was photographed walking across the grounds with Robert Pattinson, wearing and outfit that was both cool and functional, and her sneakers had a lot to do with that.
If you're growing a bit weary of Adidas Sambas or just want something different, I have good news because the next Adidas It sneakers have entered the chat—the SL 72. Adidas has been quick to release the retro sneakers in a variety of colorways, and celebrities and influencers have been embracing them at an equal pace. To go with her eclectic mix of a white furry coat, pleated shorts, sheer tights, and crew socks, Waterhouse opted for a yellow-and-blue pair of SL 72 sneakers in the RS style, which has a platform. If you're intrigued, keep scrolling to shop the new Adidas It sneakers in a variety of color combinations, but I would hurry, as I predict these are about to sell out everywhere.
On Suki Waterhouse: Dior bag; Adidas sneakers
Shop Adidas SL 72 Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
