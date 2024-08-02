This Elegant Free People Co-Ord Makes Anyone Who Wears It Look Like They Own a Yacht
When not one, not two, not even three but four women whose style you admire invest in the same item, you know they're on to a good thing. At least this is the conclusion I drew this week when I saw several fashionable people wearing the same Free People skirt set I had already added to my virtual basket.
My first introduction to the brand's Fischer skirt co-ord came courtesy of Who What Wear UK's Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi, who selected it as one of her outfits for our recent Summer House retreat. I messaged her immediately: "Where did you get that adorable set from?". Two minutes later she had sent me the link accompanied by three simple words: "You need this."
Featuring an A-line midi skirt (which just so happens to be my favourite thing to wear) and a matching strappy crop top, what sets this co-ord apart is its jaunty, nautical-coded striped trim. With cute bow details to the neckline and pockets, the two-piece is pretty and preppy in equal measure.
The perfect look to wear during a heatwave (just like the one we've been treated to this week) and also for packing for a holiday, what I love most about a co-ord is how easy it is to throw on and look put together in. A matching set will always give off an air of class and elegance, and Free People's Fischer skirt co-ord sure does. I also enjoy splitting the items up too to create different outfits—with this set in particular, I know the skirt will work with a bandeau top, linen shirt or simple vest, while I have a hunch the cute crop top will loan itself well to linen trousers, wide-leg jeans, jorts and other skirts.
The set was initially available in navy with white piping however, after its sudden surge in popularity, the brand has since extended its offering with a maroon set also trimmed with white, and a white iteration flanked by red. All of which I love in equal measure.
Now, I keep seeing Free People's Fischer skirt set everywhere I look. Unable to stop thinking about it, I finally followed through with my purchase. With my order now safely on its way, I thought now was the ideal time to share it with you too, before it inevitably sells out.
Scroll on to shop Free People's Fischer skirt co-ord, then keep going to browse the other Free People pieces I have my eye on.
Shop Free People's Fischer Skirt Set
I ended up ordering the navy set, because I'm really into its chic sailor vibes.
White and red always looks so elegant together. Case in point: The above.
Shop More Excellent Free People Finds
Another Free People hit that's currently following me around on social media.
I know we're talking summer right now but trust me when I say these will be the boots of autumn.
A cute cardi you can wear with everything, from jeans to linen shorts.
These come in a slew of colours, but I like the tan for a change.
I saw two people wearing this pretty polkadot dress at Wimbledon last month.
A skirt that's made for twirling in. I also love the cropped cardigan that comes with it.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.