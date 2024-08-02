This Elegant Free People Co-Ord Makes Anyone Who Wears It Look Like They Own a Yacht

When not one, not two, not even three but four women whose style you admire invest in the same item, you know they're on to a good thing. At least this is the conclusion I drew this week when I saw several fashionable people wearing the same Free People skirt set I had already added to my virtual basket.

(Image credit: Phill Taylor for Who What Wear UK)

My first introduction to the brand's Fischer skirt co-ord came courtesy of Who What Wear UK's Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi, who selected it as one of her outfits for our recent Summer House retreat. I messaged her immediately: "Where did you get that adorable set from?". Two minutes later she had sent me the link accompanied by three simple words: "You need this."

Featuring an A-line midi skirt (which just so happens to be my favourite thing to wear) and a matching strappy crop top, what sets this co-ord apart is its jaunty, nautical-coded striped trim. With cute bow details to the neckline and pockets, the two-piece is pretty and preppy in equal measure.

The perfect look to wear during a heatwave (just like the one we've been treated to this week) and also for packing for a holiday, what I love most about a co-ord is how easy it is to throw on and look put together in. A matching set will always give off an air of class and elegance, and Free People's Fischer skirt co-ord sure does. I also enjoy splitting the items up too to create different outfits—with this set in particular, I know the skirt will work with a bandeau top, linen shirt or simple vest, while I have a hunch the cute crop top will loan itself well to linen trousers, wide-leg jeans, jorts and other skirts.

The set was initially available in navy with white piping however, after its sudden surge in popularity, the brand has since extended its offering with a maroon set also trimmed with white, and a white iteration flanked by red. All of which I love in equal measure.

Now, I keep seeing Free People's Fischer skirt set everywhere I look. Unable to stop thinking about it, I finally followed through with my purchase. With my order now safely on its way, I thought now was the ideal time to share it with you too, before it inevitably sells out.

Scroll on to shop Free People's Fischer skirt co-ord, then keep going to browse the other Free People pieces I have my eye on.

Shop Free People's Fischer Skirt Set

Free People Fischer Skirt Set £118 SHOP NOW I ended up ordering the navy set, because I'm really into its chic sailor vibes.

Free People Fischer Skirt Set £118 SHOP NOW This colour way feels supremely chic, too.

Free People Fischer Skirt Set £118 SHOP NOW White and red always looks so elegant together. Case in point: The above.

Shop More Excellent Free People Finds

Free People Mila Mini £78 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous colour.

Free People Milan Midi £98 SHOP NOW Another Free People hit that's currently following me around on social media.

Free People Kira Harness Boots £298 SHOP NOW I know we're talking summer right now but trust me when I say these will be the boots of autumn.

Free People We the Free It's on Cardi £68 SHOP NOW A cute cardi you can wear with everything, from jeans to linen shorts.

Free People Sammi Midi £88 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for Free People's white dresses.

Free People Aurora Flats £128 SHOP NOW I would love to own these as well as the maroon version of the skirt set.

Free People Maisie Cutwork Top £88 SHOP NOW This is giving French-girl.

Free People Ellie Co-Ord £78 SHOP NOW The brand really does excel in the co-ords department.

Free People Essential Triangle Scarf £24 SHOP NOW Free People's accessories are always so strong.

Free People Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans £118 SHOP NOW These come in a slew of colours, but I like the tan for a change.

Free People Ultraviolet Dress £140 SHOP NOW I saw two people wearing this pretty polkadot dress at Wimbledon last month.

Free People Perfect Tones Set £98 SHOP NOW A skirt that's made for twirling in. I also love the cropped cardigan that comes with it.

Free People Sarasota Tote £68 SHOP NOW Crochet bags are a huge trend this season.