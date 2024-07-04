23 Fresh Summer Buys That Landed At Reformation, Mango and H&M This Week

The great British summer has arrived, bringing with it a swinging pendulum of blazing sunshine and soft rains just to keep us on our toes. After waiting so long for the warm days, I'm ensuring I make the most of every ray of sunshine that breaks through the grey days. So, forget scrolling through websites on your lunch break or wandering around shopping centres on the weekend, I'm here to bring fresh shopping inspiration straight to you, so you can spend more time soaking up the sunshine (while it lasts).

What makes my job even easier is that three of my favourite stores, known for premium-looking styles with a contemporary edge, have just updated their summer collections with fresh in styles. So whether you're soaking up the sunshine in the city, or counting down to jetting off abroad, these new in summer buys are really worth your time.

From Mango, there's an influx of timeless styles ready to work hard this year and the next. Think reliable dresses, sophisticated long shorts, easy linens and a seriously chic basket bag that will become your work companion or beachside essential as needed. Reformation has turned up the heat this summer with joy-inducing shades and classic neutrals alike. Look out for a pair of sandals I predict will sell-out quickly, as well as plenty of day-to-night dresses ready for all your upcoming plans. Last, but far from least, reliable H&M is excelling in the footwear department right now, so much so that I had to include two pairs I've already added to basket. Alongside there's throw-on minis, reliable denim shorts and a pair of tailored trousers that made me do a double take.

Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in summer buys from H&M, Reformation and Mango.

NEW-IN H&M

H&M Strappy Cotton Dress £38 SHOP NOW A white summer dress is a staple.

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £20 SHOP NOW These trousers are a best-seller for a reason.

H&M Braided Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW I have no doubt these will sell out.

H&M Long Bandeau Dress £45 SHOP NOW Seriously elegant.

H&M Bermuda Baggy High Denim Shorts £28 SHOP NOW We're looking to longer lengths shorts for a sophisticated edge this summer.

H&M Sleeveless Jersey Dress £16 SHOP NOW Even the simplest styles can make a big impact.

H&M Wide Belted Trousers £35 SHOP NOW Once again, H&M has excelled in the tailoring department.

H&M Mesh Ballet Pumps £22 SHOP NOW I predict these contemporary mesh shoes will sell quickly. Choose from black, white or red.

NEW-IN REFORMATION

Reformation Aspen Linen Top £148 SHOP NOW Every details of this waistcoat is so considered.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW These went straight on my wish list.

Reformation Cami Linen Dress £148 SHOP NOW The square neckline adds a particular elegance.

Reformation Astoria Dress £248 SHOP NOW A style you can easy take from day to night.

Reformation Billy Short £98 SHOP NOW I've been living in boxer style shorts this summer.

Reformation Nonie Dress £248 SHOP NOW From the collar to the hem, there's so many pretty details to this dress.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW Add some joy to the everyday with this sunny shade.

NEW-IN MANGO

Mango A-Line Dress £30 SHOP NOW You'll turn to this reliable dress time after time.

Mango Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts £36 SHOP NOW The raw hem is such a nice touch.

Mango Natural Fibre Basket Bag £80 SHOP NOW Every angle of this bag looks expensive.

Mango Linen Waistcoat With Buttons £46 SHOP NOW The shade of the season.

Mango 100% Linen Trousers With Darts £50 SHOP NOW You'll never regret adding sleek linens to your wardrobe.

Mango Criss-Cross Straps Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Understated, elegant and ready to elevate all your looks.