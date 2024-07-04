23 Fresh Summer Buys That Landed At Reformation, Mango and H&M This Week

Florrie Alexander
By
published

The great British summer has arrived, bringing with it a swinging pendulum of blazing sunshine and soft rains just to keep us on our toes. After waiting so long for the warm days, I'm ensuring I make the most of every ray of sunshine that breaks through the grey days. So, forget scrolling through websites on your lunch break or wandering around shopping centres on the weekend, I'm here to bring fresh shopping inspiration straight to you, so you can spend more time soaking up the sunshine (while it lasts).

Woman wearing linen trousers and shirt

(Image credit: Mango)

What makes my job even easier is that three of my favourite stores, known for premium-looking styles with a contemporary edge, have just updated their summer collections with fresh in styles. So whether you're soaking up the sunshine in the city, or counting down to jetting off abroad, these new in summer buys are really worth your time.

From Mango, there's an influx of timeless styles ready to work hard this year and the next. Think reliable dresses, sophisticated long shorts, easy linens and a seriously chic basket bag that will become your work companion or beachside essential as needed. Reformation has turned up the heat this summer with joy-inducing shades and classic neutrals alike. Look out for a pair of sandals I predict will sell-out quickly, as well as plenty of day-to-night dresses ready for all your upcoming plans. Last, but far from least, reliable H&M is excelling in the footwear department right now, so much so that I had to include two pairs I've already added to basket. Alongside there's throw-on minis, reliable denim shorts and a pair of tailored trousers that made me do a double take.

Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in summer buys from H&M, Reformation and Mango.

NEW-IN H&M

Strappy Cotton Dress
H&M
Strappy Cotton Dress

A white summer dress is a staple.

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

These trousers are a best-seller for a reason.

Shoes
H&M
Braided Ballet Pumps

I have no doubt these will sell out.

Long Bandeau Dress
H&M
Long Bandeau Dress

Seriously elegant.

Bermuda Baggy High Denim Shorts
H&M
Bermuda Baggy High Denim Shorts

We're looking to longer lengths shorts for a sophisticated edge this summer.

Sleeveless Jersey Dress
H&M
Sleeveless Jersey Dress

Even the simplest styles can make a big impact.

Wide Belted Trousers
H&M
Wide Belted Trousers

Once again, H&M has excelled in the tailoring department.

Mesh Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mesh Ballet Pumps

I predict these contemporary mesh shoes will sell quickly. Choose from black, white or red.

NEW-IN REFORMATION

Aspen Linen Top
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top

Every details of this waistcoat is so considered.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

These went straight on my wish list.

Cami Linen Dress
Reformation
Cami Linen Dress

The square neckline adds a particular elegance.

Astoria Dress
Reformation
Astoria Dress

A style you can easy take from day to night.

Billy Short
Reformation
Billy Short

I've been living in boxer style shorts this summer.

Nonie Dress
Reformation
Nonie Dress

From the collar to the hem, there's so many pretty details to this dress.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Add some joy to the everyday with this sunny shade.

NEW-IN MANGO

A-Line Dress
Mango
A-Line Dress

You'll turn to this reliable dress time after time.

Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts
Mango
Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts

The raw hem is such a nice touch.

Natural Fibre Basket Bag
Mango
Natural Fibre Basket Bag

Every angle of this bag looks expensive.

Linen Waistcoat With Buttons
Mango
Linen Waistcoat With Buttons

The shade of the season.

100% Linen Trousers With Darts
Mango
100% Linen Trousers With Darts

You'll never regret adding sleek linens to your wardrobe.

Criss-Cross Straps Sandals
Mango
Criss-Cross Straps Sandals

Understated, elegant and ready to elevate all your looks.

MANGO, Midi-Dress With Straps
Mango
Midi-Dress With Straps

Go bold this season with a fiery red dress.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

