23 Fresh Summer Buys That Landed At Reformation, Mango and H&M This Week
The great British summer has arrived, bringing with it a swinging pendulum of blazing sunshine and soft rains just to keep us on our toes. After waiting so long for the warm days, I'm ensuring I make the most of every ray of sunshine that breaks through the grey days. So, forget scrolling through websites on your lunch break or wandering around shopping centres on the weekend, I'm here to bring fresh shopping inspiration straight to you, so you can spend more time soaking up the sunshine (while it lasts).
What makes my job even easier is that three of my favourite stores, known for premium-looking styles with a contemporary edge, have just updated their summer collections with fresh in styles. So whether you're soaking up the sunshine in the city, or counting down to jetting off abroad, these new in summer buys are really worth your time.
From Mango, there's an influx of timeless styles ready to work hard this year and the next. Think reliable dresses, sophisticated long shorts, easy linens and a seriously chic basket bag that will become your work companion or beachside essential as needed. Reformation has turned up the heat this summer with joy-inducing shades and classic neutrals alike. Look out for a pair of sandals I predict will sell-out quickly, as well as plenty of day-to-night dresses ready for all your upcoming plans. Last, but far from least, reliable H&M is excelling in the footwear department right now, so much so that I had to include two pairs I've already added to basket. Alongside there's throw-on minis, reliable denim shorts and a pair of tailored trousers that made me do a double take.
Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in summer buys from H&M, Reformation and Mango.
NEW-IN H&M
We're looking to longer lengths shorts for a sophisticated edge this summer.
I predict these contemporary mesh shoes will sell quickly. Choose from black, white or red.
NEW-IN REFORMATION
NEW-IN MANGO
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
