I Just Turned 30—Every Expert-Approved Skincare Tip I Wish I'd Known in My 20s

In a shocking turn of events, I just turned 30. I say "shocking" because I feel like I should be no older than 25 on the inside, and if you ask me how a decade passed since my 20th birthday, I couldn't give you an answer. Despite that, I'm genuinely excited to enter a new decade of life. Everyone says your 30s are a time of greater stability, confidence, and contentment. You know more about who you are, what you want, and what's worth your time. I think that's lovely… and much better than paying any attention to the internal or societal pressure that often goes along with turning 3-0.

As a beauty editor, I couldn't help but reflect on my 20s through the lens of, well, beauty. I embrace signs of aging (I always remind myself lines and wrinkles are a privilege, not a curse), but that doesn't mean I want to welcome them all at once or—even worse—see them set in because of skin damage. I always aim to care for my skin as best as I possibly can because it's part of me and inextricable from my overall health. That said, that doesn't mean I haven't made some mistakes along the way.

Before turning 30, I committed all the classic skin sins. I used harsh acne products in middle school (even when I didn't have active breakouts). I didn't wear daily sunscreen in high school. I only moisturized my chest, hands, and limbs when they were visibly flaking. (Yikes.) Once I became a beauty editor, though, I stepped up my game. I started taking skincare super seriously, and I've been diligent about it ever since. Yet there was still room for improvement (lots of it). And I'm about to put it all out in the open in the hopes that it can help someone else. So, yeah, I guess I'm stepping into the role of your beauty editor big sister.

Ahead, see seven expert-approved skin tips I wish I knew and/or practiced more diligently in my 20s. The last thing I'll say: Please learn from my mistakes.

The Top Expert-Approved Skin Tips I Wish I Followed in My 20s

Cleanse your skin for way longer than you think you should

Use an antioxidant serum morning and night

Simplify your skincare routine by focusing on a few, effective hero ingredients

Yes, you really do need a dedicated eye cream

Give yourself an at-home face massage every single day

Don't forget bodycare… your body skin is aging too

Invest in the right tools and devices that can help (but remember: they're not the end game)

1. Cleanse Your Skin for Way Longer Than You Think You Should

I always thought I cleansed my skin thoroughly. I mean, I double-cleanse when I wear makeup and sunscreen, and I take my time. I let the oil cleanser melt into my skin to dissolve stubborn sunscreen and makeup. I work the gel cleanser into a foamy lather, massaging it in circles across my face and neck. So, imagine my surprise when I found out that I wasn't even cleansing my skin for half the time I was supposed to.

It all started when I heard Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist, founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care , and author of Glow From Within , call cleansing the "holy" step. She said barely anyone cleanses their skin as long as they should, recommending you take (wait for it) a full five minutes. She admits it might feel "excruciatingly long," but it will ensure your skin is free of sunscreen, makeup, dirt, and oil. "Spend a good five minutes washing your face while concentrating on doing mini circles and really penetrating the cleanser into the face," says Vargas.

I wanted to know how long I cleanse my skin on average, so I timed myself. Turns out, I was only spending 30 seconds on this super-crucial step. I realized I needed to spend more time on it (even one to two minutes would be an improvement). Not only does thorough cleansing prevent acne and irritation, but it also allows other (often expensive) skincare products to, you know, actually work, since invisible skin debris will prevent toners, essences, and serums from penetrating the skin. Take this as your sign to ritualize—not rush—your cleansing step.

A Few of My Favorite Cleansers

2. Use an Antioxidant Serum Morning and Night

I learned this tip from celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau . Most people use an antioxidant serum (like vitamin C) in the morning, since it helps defend the skin against free radicals from environmental aggressors (think smoke, exhaust, and UV light, among other things). But it's actually a good idea to use one both morning and night. That's because the skin's antioxidant supply can run out during the day while it's in "defense" mode.

At night, the skin enters "repair" mode. Giving it an extra boost of antioxidants can help with important processes, not to mention brightening the skin and fading dark spots and discoloration. So, go ahead and use that vitamin C serum twice. Alternatively, you can use another antioxidant-rich product (vitamin C isn't the only one). For example, retinoids can function as an antioxidant.

A Few of My Favorite Antioxidant Serums

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner 20% Vitamin C $62 SHOP NOW Renee Rouleau Firm + Repair Overnight Serum $73 SHOP NOW Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Treatment $55 SHOP NOW

3. Simplify Your Skincare Routine by Focusing on a Few, Effective Ingredients

Speaking of skincare ingredients like vitamin C, it's a good idea to choose one or two to base your routine on and leave it at that. Yep, it's true. Sometimes, the simpler, the better.

In the age of Instagram and TikTok, people tend to think complicated, multistep routines are best, but according to countless dermatologists I've spoken to, that's not true. The more products you layer and active ingredients you use, the higher the risk of irritation, clogged pores, and even allergic reactions. That's why I like to simplify my skincare routine by basing it around a couple of hero ingredients.

For me, that's an antioxidant like vitamin C, and a skin-soothing, barrier-supporting ingredient, such as exosomes, snail mucin, or ectoin. The first is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that all but erases redness (here's proof). The second is incredibly moisturizing and also offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. The third is a do-it-all ingredient that strengthens and supports the skin barrier. Below, I've listed three of my favorite products to use for each ingredient.

A Few of My Favorite Ingredient-Specific Products

4. Yes, You Really Do Need a Dedicated Eye Cream

I hate to admit it, but I didn't use eye cream for most of my 20s. I only started using it after hearing countless dermatologists say that it really, truly works (seeing fine lines appear after I turned 28 might have had something to do with it, too).

I, like so many other people, assumed eye cream was another unnecessary step and expense. Isn't moisturizer the same thing? Experts say no. The skin around the eyes is incredibly thin and delicate, and eye creams are supercharged with the right ingredients, in the right concentrations, to target signs of aging without irritating.

I've only been consistently using eye cream for two years, but it's already made a real difference. I don't see those fine lines anymore, and my chronic dark circles and puffiness have improved. There are so many fantastic formulas to choose from, but I tend to reach for Korean eye creams most often. I've found that they generally feel lightweight, play well with makeup, and, you know, work.

A Few of My Favorite Eye Creams

5. Give Yourself an At-Home Face Massage Every Single Day

I've always loved at-home facial massage, because 1) it feels good, 2) it makes my face look more sculpted, and 3) I swear it even makes my skin look brighter. Apparently, I'm not delusional. Multiple estheticians—including Billie Eilish's and Miley Cyrus's aesthetician, Biba De Sousa—say there's real merit to it.

Not only does it boost circulation for glowing skin, but it also encourages lymphatic drainage. "The lymphatic system is the system that carries the waste into the lymph nodes and then into the spleen and kidneys," De Sousa says. "It eliminates the toxic waste from the cells. It's that intracellular liquid that is sometimes stagnant, and it's full of dead skin cells, metabolic waste, sometimes viruses, and bacteria."

Activating the lymphatic system and encouraging lymph movement is important for overall health and aesthetics. Just like I thought, it makes the skin look brighter and more sculpted (no puffiness here). You can reference a face-massage tutorial, but I tend to spend five minutes applying light pressure to my face and neck, moving upwards and outwards. It takes me less than five minutes, and if I'm short on time, I'll do a little face massage while I'm cleansing to combine steps.

A Few of My Favorite At-Home Face Massage Essentials

6. Your Body Skin Needs Just as Much TLC as Your Facial Skin

Throughout my 20s, I rarely put the same time and energy toward my body skincare as I did towards my face and neck skincare, and it's hands down the biggest skin mistake I made. Life got busy, deadlines loomed, and I neglected to give my body skin the TLC it needed. As such, I'm currently trying to reverse some premature signs of aging on my neck, chest, shoulders, and arms.

Learn from me—wear body SPF whenever your skin is exposed (and be just as diligent with it as you are with your trusty face sunscreen). Moisturize dry limbs with a luxurious oil or lotion (bonus points if it's packed with antioxidants or glow-boosting actives). You can even consider using a body sculpting tool to reap the benefits of lymphatic drainage from the neck down. My go-to is the Wooden Body Sculptor from De La Heart.

A Few of My Favorite Bodycare Products

Tools and devices can be effective at targeting specific skin concerns, but they're not the end game. In other words, no tool or device can make up for an inconsistent skincare routine, a lack of daily SPF, or unhealthy lifestyle choices. They should be an addition to an existing routine, not the focus. I'll put it this way: if healthy skin habits are your diet, then tools and devices are your supplements.

I didn't always think that way. Even as a young beauty editor, I thought if I could get my hands on the latest and greatest skin tech, I'd never have to worry about clogged pores, irritation, redness, or aging, well, ever. Now that I'm older and wiser (and I've talked to every celebrity derm and/or aesthetician I could get access to), I see the error in my ways.

These days, I keep a simple yet consistent skincare routine, supplementing it with only a few tried-and-true tools and devices. The first is the Qure Micro-Infusion System, which is an at-home micro-needling kit that boosts collagen in the skin. Unlike derma-rollers, which can tear the skin and introduce bacteria (please don't use them), this kit contains six single-use needle heads and a micro-stamping chamber for a safe spin on at-home micro-needling. For all the nitty-gritty details, read my full review.

The second is an LED mask. Experts approve of LED light therapy for boosting collagen and refining skin texture, among other things. I've tried so many different masks over the years, but my current favorites are the Omnilux Contour Face LED Mask and the Currentbody Skin LED Face Mask. You have to be consistent with it, but I bet you'll see the same skin-firming, smoothing, and glow-boosting results I did.

These tips are meant to remind you that skincare is self-care, and you'll never regret investing time in yourself—whether you're in your 20s, 30s, 40s, or any other decade of life. While I can't go back in time to tell my 20-something self to take note, I'll follow these tips until I reach my 40s (and beyond).