I Asked 3 TikTok Beauty Experts What the Next Big Makeup Trends Will Be—They Said These 5

With so much of our time spent on social media, it only makes sense that in 2024, TikTok makeup has become a genre in its own right. Indeed, as a beauty editor, when I'm looking for inspiration or information on the next big trend, TikTok is my go-to first port of call. Love it or loathe it, the trends born out of TikTok swiftly filter into the mainstream, impacting everything from the lipstick colours we gravitate towards to the new product development we see arriving in stores.

Whereas Instagram-led makeup trends of the past seemed to be all about bold, full glam (think: ultra sharp contour, blocked out eyebrows, and cut crease eyeshadow looks), TikTok makeup trends lean towards a more natural and minimal look. With that said, even the most natural-appearing makeup looks still often requiring a multi-step application process to achieve. You'll want to stock your makeup bag with products like skin tints, brow gels, freckle pens, and liquid blushers—all of which are having a moment thanks to TikTok.

If there's anything to note about TikTok, it's that trends move fast—many don't last more than a few weeks. So with that in mind, I asked TikTok content creators Quetta Lawson , Dominique Allison , and Lily Bayliss to lay out exactly what TikTok makeup trends they expect to see dominate through summer 2024 and beyond.

It's also worth noting that TikTok makeup looks tend to be much easier to follow than their old-school Instagram counterparts. "The most successful and enduring makeup trends on TikTok do well because they're simple and easy for everybody to try," says Allison. "If it doesn't take a lot of effort to do then people will replicate it." Likewise, she cites hacks that save you time, make use of everyday products, or that help you get multiple uses from one product are always more likely to go viral. Lawson agrees, adding "Makeup looks that people feel are achievable and easy to recreate at home will always so well." Indeed, far from being intimidating, a huge proportion of the makeup content on TikTok is created to simplify the process and hack your way to a more complex makeup look. "I love that I'm constantly learning new techniques even though I've been doing makeup for a while," says Allison. "The TikTok community is constantly giving me new tips and techniques."

From blended blusher looks to clever application techniques, these makeup trends will help you to stay ahead of the curve, without having to spend hours scrolling your FYP.

1. Sunkissed Summer Skin

Style Notes: "Freckly, bronzey, summer skin with peachy blush is something I'm seeing a lot of at the moment," says Lawson. In its most extreme iterations, some TikTokers have embraced this trend by creating the appearance of intensely sunburned skin, but if you're after a more wearable look, Lawson recommends utilising peach blush, freckle pens, face tans, and skin tints. To recreate this look, Bayliss explains that it's all about placement of the blush. "Instead of just your cheeks, the blush goes on your nose, under your eyes, and right up your cheekbones," she explains.

Shop the Look:

rhode Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy £24 SHOP NOW "I love Rhode Pocked Blush in the shade Toasted Teddy for a sunkissed or sunburned look," says Bayliss. "It looks just like you've been in the sun."

Freck XL Faux Freckle £25 SHOP NOW This easy-to-use tool effortlessly adds a spattering of freckles to your cheeks and nose—minus the sun damage.

2. Clean Girl

Style Notes: The clean girl makeup trend has been around for some time now, but Lawson, Allison, and Bayliss are all in agreement that it's here to stay for quite some time. "It's a less is more approach to makeup, very skincare-focussed with no foundation, dewy skin, and slicked back hair," explains Allison. "I think clean girl makeup will always stand the test of time as it's so accessible," adds Lawson. "It's minimal, quick and easy to do, and feels light on the skin."

"I think especially after lockdown, clean girl makeup really is here to stay—it's so timeless," adds Bayliss. "I remember watching Sofia Richie's wedding makeup tutorials and it really stuck in my mind that she said 'I will like this makeup look forever'".

Shop the Look:

Made By Mitchell Truth Tint £16 SHOP NOW Skip foundation and opt for a skin tint instead. With a fresh dewy finish, hydrating formula, and extensive shade range, this Made by Mitchell one is a popular choice on TikTok.

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick £35 SHOP NOW Charlotte Tilbury's new foundation stick was practically made for a clean girl makeup look. Its swipe-on format makes it effortless to use, and although it's by no means high coverage, it keeps skin looking natural and fresh.

3. Sunset Blush

Style Notes: Allison has several videos on her TikTok feed detailing exactly how to create this trend. Essentially, it calls for application of different shades of blush to mimic the effect of the sun setting in the sky across the cheeks. "Apply pink and orange tones of blush, then add a gold highlighter to create a gradient effect," she advises.

Shop the Look:

Maybelline Sunkisser Blush £10 SHOP NOW Allison recommends these Maybelline blushers for a seamless finish and lasting glow.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush £26 SHOP NOW Can't be bothered to mix three different products across your cheeks? This peachy-toned, high-on-shimmer blush will achieve the same effect.

5. Underpainting

Style Notes: Most of us apply our base makeup first and then apply blusher, contour, and concealer on top, but underpainting flips the process in reverse. "There's been a huge surge of people underpainting on TikTok, but it's a technique that's been around for years and will always be around," says Allison. "It's widely used by celebrity makeup artists and is super easy to do—it allows you to avoid a cakey finish because you end up using less foundation."

Shop the Look:

Milk Makeup Sculpt Stick £22 SHOP NOW These ultra-pigmented contour sticks are perfect for adding sculpting definition.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush £7 SHOP NOW Liquid blushers work best for this technique—e.l.f.'s affordable ones are a TikTok favourite.

5. Full Face of Concealer

Style Notes: "TikTok loves a makeup video that's edited really cleanly and with really good lighting," says Bayliss. "The full face of concealer trend went viral for this reason and because it's so satisfying to do." The trend sees multiple shades of concealer used not only as base makeup, but in place of contour, blusher, bronzer, and eyeshadow. "The best thing about this trend is that you don't need to buy loads of new products, plus it's a great way to use up shades that don'y work for you anymore."

Shop the Look:

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Concealer £28 SHOP NOW This cult concealer has seen a resurgence thanks to TikTok, where users rave about its ability to deliver a high-pigment finish while still feeling lightweight and blending easily.