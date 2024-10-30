Jennifer Aniston's and Gwyneth Paltrow's Favourite '90s Bag Trend Has Come Roaring Back Into Style

Fashion trends always have a way of coming back around. Once a staple of the '90s, leopard-print bags were frequently spotted on the arms of style icons like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow. From Aniston's laid-back, California-cool vibe to Paltrow's polished elegance, the bag complemented both aesthetics. Fast-forward to 2024, and these statement accessories are making a major resurgence. Whether styled with jeans or paired with a sleek evening dress, leopard-print bags are simultaneously nostalgic and modern.

I know what you're about to say: Leopard-print bags never went out of style. I agree with you! However, there's no doubt that the trend is surging in popularity. It's a smart investment because it's super trendy right now but will never completely fall out of favour. Talk about a win-win! Scroll down to see how Aniston and Paltrow styled the trend in the '90s and shop current versions for yourself.

See How Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow Styled the Trend in the '90s:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Shop Our Favourite Leopard-Print Bags:

ZARA Animal Print Shoulder Bag £16 SHOP NOW A great introduction to the leopard print trend.

GANNI Leopard Small Ganni Bou Bag £395 SHOP NOW Ganni is one of my favorite Scandi brands.

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Leopard-Print Shoulder Bag £4120 SHOP NOW For an investment piece that will always be in style—as proven above—look to Saint Laurent.

H&M Oblong Shoulder Bag £23 SHOP NOW A cute party-ready style.

COS Leopard Fold Micro Tote - Pony Hair £135 SHOP NOW I love COS's fold tote, which comes in both a jumbo and micro size.

Jimmy Choo Cinch M Natural Leopard Print Pony Bag £1895 SHOP NOW The perfect amount of slouchiness.

Topshop Gilbert Grab Bag With Ruched Handle £26 SHOP NOW Leopard looks particularly good with red.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Sling Bag £130 SHOP NOW A practical and stylish crossbody.

ZARA Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag £90 SHOP NOW So so cute!

ISABEL MARANT Oskan Moon Leather Hobo Bag £895 SHOP NOW For a boho take on the print, look to Isabel Marant and the Oskan hobo bag.

Staud Goodnight Moon Leopard-Print Leather Tote Bag £315 SHOP NOW I love a top-handle iteration during party season.