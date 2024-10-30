Jennifer Aniston's and Gwyneth Paltrow's Favourite '90s Bag Trend Has Come Roaring Back Into Style
Fashion trends always have a way of coming back around. Once a staple of the '90s, leopard-print bags were frequently spotted on the arms of style icons like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow. From Aniston's laid-back, California-cool vibe to Paltrow's polished elegance, the bag complemented both aesthetics. Fast-forward to 2024, and these statement accessories are making a major resurgence. Whether styled with jeans or paired with a sleek evening dress, leopard-print bags are simultaneously nostalgic and modern.
I know what you're about to say: Leopard-print bags never went out of style. I agree with you! However, there's no doubt that the trend is surging in popularity. It's a smart investment because it's super trendy right now but will never completely fall out of favour. Talk about a win-win! Scroll down to see how Aniston and Paltrow styled the trend in the '90s and shop current versions for yourself.
See How Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow Styled the Trend in the '90s:
Now, Shop Our Favourite Leopard-Print Bags:
For an investment piece that will always be in style—as proven above—look to Saint Laurent.
I love COS's fold tote, which comes in both a jumbo and micro size.
For a boho take on the print, look to Isabel Marant and the Oskan hobo bag.
I love a top-handle iteration during party season.
