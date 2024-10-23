Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Season's Biggest Skirt Trend With Winter's Most Classic Flat Shoe

Gearing up for a day of filming in New York, Gwyneth Paltrow emerged in a typically elegant outfit that was undeniably timeless yet also stepped in fashion's new favourite trends.

Wearing a navy blouse with a pretty tie-neck detail, Paltrow's look was off to an ageless start. Leaning into the sophisticated feel of her chic navy blouse, Paltrow neatly tucked her top into a calf-grazing pleated skirt—carrying on the polished vibe of her look whilst nodding to the new pleated skirt trend that's been permeating style crowds since the start of the season.

Keeping things comfortable yet aptly smart, the actor completed her outfit with a pair of glossy leather loafers. In a deep black shade, Paltrow's leather shoes kept in tune with her smart casual ensemble, whilst adhering to winter's most classic flat shoe trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

With a sleek leather exterior that repels light drops of rain, and a polished silhouette that provides an interesting alternative to standard black boots, leather loafers are the shoe of choice for fashion people from October until March. Once the reserve of your favourite history teacher, leather loafers have hit the mainstream over the past few seasons, becoming a key offering of designer labels including Prada, Gucci and Miu Miu, and settling into style crowds around the world.

Styling so well with the pleated skirts that have been peppering runways for the past few years, the pleated skirt and loafer pairing is a classic combination feels fresh for the new season. A winter-ready alternative to the white voluminous skirts that saturated shop fronts during the summer, pleated skirts are the structured solution that fashion people are turning to now. To make these looks feel particularly current, fashion people are opting for larger, box-pleated skirts this season, instead of the narrow concertina pleated types that dominated across the late 2010s.

Whilst the pillars of Paltrow's look were anti-trend, her clever skirt-and-shoe pairing brought her look straight into the new season. To assemble an outfit that would have Paltrow nodding in appreciation, scroll on to shop her look and discover our edit of the best pleated skirts and loafers below.

