Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Season's Biggest Skirt Trend With Winter's Most Classic Flat Shoe
Gearing up for a day of filming in New York, Gwyneth Paltrow emerged in a typically elegant outfit that was undeniably timeless yet also stepped in fashion's new favourite trends.
Wearing a navy blouse with a pretty tie-neck detail, Paltrow's look was off to an ageless start. Leaning into the sophisticated feel of her chic navy blouse, Paltrow neatly tucked her top into a calf-grazing pleated skirt—carrying on the polished vibe of her look whilst nodding to the new pleated skirt trend that's been permeating style crowds since the start of the season.
Keeping things comfortable yet aptly smart, the actor completed her outfit with a pair of glossy leather loafers. In a deep black shade, Paltrow's leather shoes kept in tune with her smart casual ensemble, whilst adhering to winter's most classic flat shoe trend.
With a sleek leather exterior that repels light drops of rain, and a polished silhouette that provides an interesting alternative to standard black boots, leather loafers are the shoe of choice for fashion people from October until March. Once the reserve of your favourite history teacher, leather loafers have hit the mainstream over the past few seasons, becoming a key offering of designer labels including Prada, Gucci and Miu Miu, and settling into style crowds around the world.
Styling so well with the pleated skirts that have been peppering runways for the past few years, the pleated skirt and loafer pairing is a classic combination feels fresh for the new season. A winter-ready alternative to the white voluminous skirts that saturated shop fronts during the summer, pleated skirts are the structured solution that fashion people are turning to now. To make these looks feel particularly current, fashion people are opting for larger, box-pleated skirts this season, instead of the narrow concertina pleated types that dominated across the late 2010s.
Whilst the pillars of Paltrow's look were anti-trend, her clever skirt-and-shoe pairing brought her look straight into the new season. To assemble an outfit that would have Paltrow nodding in appreciation, scroll on to shop her look and discover our edit of the best pleated skirts and loafers below.
SHOP GWYNETH PALTROW'S SKIRT AND LOAFER LOOK:
SHOP MORE PLEATED SKIRTS AND LOAFERS:
I always come back to Charles & Keith for their chic shoe collection.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm Obsessed With Loafers—5 Outfits I'll Be Re-Creating With the Preppy Shoes
Loafer looks ahead.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Zoe Saldaña Arrived at the Airport in the Flat-Shoe Trend That Makes Security a Breeze
Arrive two hours early? Pass.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 7 Coat Trends Set to Rule the Rest of 2024
Now would be a good time to take notes.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Skirt Trend I've Seen Everywhere, From Prada to Zara
Pleats, please.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore the Fall Version of Summer's Biggest Skirt Trend
The perfect transitional buy.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Shoe Color You're Not Wearing (But Should Be)
I need at least three pairs immediately.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
J.Law and Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Bag Color That Makes Any Casual Fall Outfit Look Rich
Sofia Richie is a fan too.
By Natalie Munro