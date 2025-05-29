Spotted in France: The Legging Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Heels

At this point in the year, wearing full-length leggings doesn't sound all that appealing, but an alternative has emerged that's far more seasonally appropriate, and it happens to look far better (and less dated) when dressed up than traditional leggings do. The trend I'm referring to is capri leggings, and model Barbara Palvin was photographed wearing a pair in Cannes. Yes, she wore them with heels (and trendy zebra-print heels, I might add).

Capri pants are still as on-trend as ever, and I think they look better with heels than flats. Palvin proved this once again with her outfit, which also included a tied-at-the-waist white button-down shirt. It's the perfect early summer outfit for a sunny day in the South of France (or anywhere else), so feel free to copy it. Consider that a prompt, and keep scrolling to shop the look along with a few of my favourite capri leggings on the internet.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym Zebra-Print Leather Pumps (£845)

Shop the Look:

ARKET Linen Shirt – White – Women – Arket Gb £57 SHOP NOW We love a good linen button down. H&M Capri Leggings £10 SHOP NOW I have these and can confirm they are so comfy and chic. Magda Butrym Zebra-Print Leather Pumps £845 SHOP NOW Be still my beating heart.

Shop More Capri Leggings: