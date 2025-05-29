Spotted in France: The Legging Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Heels

From kitten heels to 6 inches—no heels are left untouched with this trend.

The Image Direct)
(Image credit: The Image Direct/Toteme/H&M)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

At this point in the year, wearing full-length leggings doesn't sound all that appealing, but an alternative has emerged that's far more seasonally appropriate, and it happens to look far better (and less dated) when dressed up than traditional leggings do. The trend I'm referring to is capri leggings, and model Barbara Palvin was photographed wearing a pair in Cannes. Yes, she wore them with heels (and trendy zebra-print heels, I might add).

Capri pants are still as on-trend as ever, and I think they look better with heels than flats. Palvin proved this once again with her outfit, which also included a tied-at-the-waist white button-down shirt. It's the perfect early summer outfit for a sunny day in the South of France (or anywhere else), so feel free to copy it. Consider that a prompt, and keep scrolling to shop the look along with a few of my favourite capri leggings on the internet.

Barbara Palvin wearing a white button-down shirt in Cannes.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym Zebra-Print Leather Pumps (£845)

Shop the Look:

Linen Shirt – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Shirt – White – Women – Arket Gb

We love a good linen button down.

Capri Leggings
H&M
Capri Leggings

I have these and can confirm they are so comfy and chic.

Zebra-Print Leather Pumps
Magda Butrym
Zebra-Print Leather Pumps

Be still my beating heart.

Shop More Capri Leggings:

Iets Frans... Kali Capri Trousers
Urban Outfitters
Iets Frans... Kali Capri Trousers

Chic.

Mint Velvet Peddle Pusher Trousers, Black
Mint Velvet
Peddle Pusher Trousers

They'll look so good with a white tank and some mules.

Compact Knit Capri Trousers Black
Toteme
Compact Knit Capri Trousers Black

Trust Toteme to get capri leggings right.

Only Capri Legging in Black
ONLY
Capri Legging in Black

A great affordable option.

Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers
COS
Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers

These a slightly less fitted than leggings but still nail the trend.

Never Better Crop Leggings
Free People
Never Better Crop Leggings

Love.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 17"
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Crop 17"

A pair that works in and out of the gym.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest