I Have The Row Taste But an H&M Budget—5 Stylish Yet Affordable Trends I'm Investing in This Spring

Does anyone else feel like winter has dragged on for about 10 years, or is it just me? As a summer person who loves nothing more than shedding the layers as soon as the sun comes out, I'm of course counting down the months/ weeks/ days until the weather warms up—or I can go on holiday, preferably the latter. But either way, I'm so excited to start wearing all the new uplifting spring trends that are flooding, rather than trickling, into the 'new in' sections right now. And after checking the likes of Zara, Mango, M&S and all of my other favourite high street heroes, I've noticed so many could-be-designer items.

Taking inspiration from the runways is nothing new, but this season, I would say the affordable collections coming through are by far some of the best I've seen in quite a few seasons. Mango's new Selection edit has a Saint Laurent-style slouchy suit I've already ordered, Sézane has a blazer in the new colour of the season (more on that later) and there's an under-£60 River Island checked dress I refuse to gatekeep. Ticking off some of spring/summer 2025's biggest trends, keep going to shop them all on the high street.

AFFORDABLE FASHION TRENDS TO TRY THIS YEAR:

1. Soft Pink

Style Notes: When Simone Rocha, Khaite and Erdem all back the same colour, you know it's about to be a thing. Soft, blush pink was all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and I'm all for injecting this uplifting shade directly into my new season wardrobe. Zara has off-the-shoulder tops (another mini trend), M&S has easy-to-layer knits and sorbet suiting is coming in from Sézane. And yep, I want it all.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW Yes, cosy cashmere gets a firm yes across all seasons.

ZARA Draped Soft Strapless Top £23 SHOP NOW Just copy Zara and wear with baggy jeans.

Mint Velvet Pink Leather Woven Knot Handle Bag £120 SHOP NOW It also comes in red, so of course I want both.

Sézane Tyler Trousers £135 SHOP NOW Naturally you'll want the matching trousers to go with.

2. Checks

Style Notes: While gingham checks are often associated with the warmer months, this year, there's a new check in town—and it's all about big, bold, moody check prints in darker colours that would usually been seen throughout autumn/winter. Spotted at Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios and Dior, the high street has already tapped into the trend with jackets, skirts and dresses that can be worn across all seasons.

River Island Brown Check Cowl Neck Midi Dress £59 SHOP NOW Love, want, need—round of applause for River Island.

Next Check Quilted Cord Collar Jacket £60 SHOP NOW This looks so premium.

CP Shades Cp Shades Lily Maxi Skirt £258 SHOP NOW Wear with tall boots for now and sandals as soon as the sun arrives.

Topshop Box Pleat Mini Skirt in Green Check £32 SHOP NOW Go preppy with loafers.

3. Slouchy Suiting

Style Notes: If there's one trend that'll define the upcoming seasons, it's 'I mean business' outfits. Think oversized 80s-esque trouser suits, crisp white shirts buttoned to the top with a tie and chunky loafers. Saint Laurent basically made this aestetic its entire personality for spring/summer 25, and I for one will be following suit (quite literally). Mango's brand new Selection collection has just dropped, and there's a grey suit in the edit that has nailed the vibe.

MANGO Oversized Double-Breasted Suit Jacket £150 SHOP NOW Fresh from the new Selection edit, this slouchy suit is pure Saint Laurent vibes.

MANGO Wideleg Wool-Blend Suit Trousers £80 SHOP NOW You'll also be able to style these with a vest top and ballet flats.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £35 SHOP NOW There's also a matching waistcoat you can add to wear as a three-piece.

H&M Wide Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Love the shape? There's 6 other colours to choose from!

4. Technical Jackets

Style Notes: Be it a shell jacket (yes, really), a parka or a zip up track jacket, they're all earning their stripes this season as one of the key jacket styles—according to Miu Miu, Prada, Zimmerman and Tory Burch. If it looks like you could have raided your gym stuff at the bottom of your wardrobe for it, then you've nailed the look. Wear over unlikely items such as sequin skirts or linen mini dresses for the designer look, or stick to baggy jeans or wide-leg trousers to make it work as part of your new everyday uniform.

ZARA Jacket With Side Stripe £30 SHOP NOW Track jackets are back.

MANGO Oversized Parka With Zip £80 SHOP NOW Well done, Mango.

Tala Reversible Woven Track Jacket £65 SHOP NOW Athleisure brand Tala has so many options, but I love this retro red and navy version.

H&M Running Popover Jacket in Drymove £38 SHOP NOW You'll be able to wear it for your gym class, too.

5. Top-Handle Bags

Style Notes: Slouchy suede totes have reigned supreme for quite some time now, so to give them a much-deserved day off, I recommend investing in a top-handle ladylike bag instead. Seen on the Gucci catwalk and set to be huge handbag news for the foreseeable, it's all about that structured handle—doesn't matter which bag style it is underneath.

Charles & Keith Aurelia Metallic-Accent Elongated Tote £79 SHOP NOW This looks so expensive, doesn't it?

Cos Small Studio Bowling Bag £180 SHOP NOW It's a lot bigger than the catwalk version, but I couldn't not include this grey suede bag-of-actual-dreams.

ZARA Mini Topstitched Bag £28 SHOP NOW No one will believe this is under £30!