These Celebs Attended the Met Gala With Long, Fairytale-Inspired Hair—Now I'm Cancelling My Haircut
The Met Gala might be known as "fashion's biggest night out," but it's also beauty's biggest night out. (For proof, check out this year's best beauty looks.) It's one of the only annual events where celebs go all out with hair and makeup—the bigger, bolder, and more experimental, the better.
Each year, I anxiously watch the red carpet (well, this year, it was green, but you get the point), so I can be the first to see each celebrity's look. Sure, it's part of my job as a beauty editor, but if I'm being honest, it's more than that. The Met Gala is the last major event before the summer season, and as such, it predicts all the biggest trends to come.
While watching celebs flock to the iconic Met staircase this year, I noticed something. Many of them had long, wavy hair falling down their backs. This isn't a coincidence. After all, this year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the official dress code is The Garden of Time, which is based on a 1962 short story of the same name. To put it simply, fairytale references were the name of the game. Could long, flowing, fairytale-esque hair be the next big thing? I certainly think so. It's time to invest in effective haircare products (and maybe some extensions). First, check out the best long-haired looks of the night.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner arrived at the Met Gala with uncharacteristically long hair. It was styled in natural-looking, beachy waves. That's the key to nailing this look. The more effortless and undone it looks, the better.
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline also got the fairytale hair memo. Her hairstylist, Marc Mena, used Great Lengths extensions and the Wavytalk 5-in-1 Curling Iron Set to create her Sleeping Beauty-worthy look.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana paired her Chloé dress with similar waist-length waves.
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki's signature blonde hair was ultra-long and straight.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron fully committed to the long hair trend. Her honey blonde tresses reach well past her waist. It's giving us mermaid vibes in the best way.
Shakira
Shockingly, this is Shakira's first-ever Met Gala (I know, how can that be possible?). I loved that she stayed true to her signature honey-toasted blonde color, styling it in those Met Gala-approved beachy waves.
Shop Products to Strengthen and Style Long Hair
This pre-shampoo treatment oil makes my scalp feel calm and moisturized, setting the stage for healthy hair growth. It also happens to smell incredible.
A scalp massager is a necessary part of my shower routine. It helps remove product buildup for a cleaner scalp and even boosts circulation for faster hair growth.
This is my favourite hair mask of all time. I know that's a bold statement, but it's true. Rich, moisturising ingredients like mango butter, banana, and coconut make my hair feel soft, smooth, and strong. Just like the Holiroots Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil, it smells incredible—like a luxurious tropical spa.
I heard about this product on TikTok, and I'm so glad I tried it. Its formula smooths sleek styles, preps shiny blowouts, and defines natural curls.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
-
Every Stunning Met Gala Beauty Look I'll Be Thinking About for Weeks to Come
They should pay rent for how long they'll live in my mind.
By Shawna Hudson
-
The Woman With the Best Hair on Instagram Has a New Haircare Range—I Put It to the Test
Am I Matilda Djerf yet?
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Sorry, Gen Z—This Millennial Hair Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet
It's back and better than ever.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Bobs Ruled the Oscars Red Carpet, From Zendaya to Florence Pugh
See the award-winning haircuts.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Sienna Miller Does the Best "No Makeup" Makeup—8 Products I've Spied Her Using
I'm buying her £16 skin saviour asap.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
All the Can’t-Miss Beauty Looks From the 2024 SAG Awards
They win our category for "best hair and makeup."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Béyonce's Cécred Hair Brand Just Dropped in the UK—Here's Everything We Know
Ring the alarm.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
The Glowdown: Adut Akech Shares the Beauty Secrets We All Want to Know
Including her go-to backstage products.
By Grace Lindsay