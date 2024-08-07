Everyone on TikTok Is Raving About This Foundation, But Does It Really Live Up to the Hype?

As someone who prefers a more minimal and understated makeup look, I’ve been searching for a base routine that’s simple, easy and doesn’t require a million different products to achieve the healthy glow I want. However, I have hyperpigmentation and dry skin, so finding a high-coverage base product that doesn't highlight flaky patches can be difficult. I often find that the lightweight serum-based foundations that are "good" for my skin don’t provide me with the coverage I need for a flawless, even base. Equally, most high-coverage foundations are aimed at those with oily skin, leaving my skin looking parched and accentuating my fine lines and skin texture.

Enter Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint (£43), which I've been seeing all over my TikTok and Instagram feeds. It promises a breathable, lightweight formula that evens skin tone whilst providing a healthy and natural glow. So, I put it to the test.

(Image credit: Future)

I must admit that a foundation stick isn't a makeup product I usually reach for because they often give a matte finish incompatible with my dry skin. However, with simplicity the most important requirement of my everyday make-up routine, I was willing to give this a try.

My Review of Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint

The first thing that stood out when I read about this product was its skincare benefits. Packed with eight skin-loving ingredients including HA+ microspheres, coconut oil and collagen, it sounds ideal for skin that dries out easily. Available in 16 buildable shades and several undertones, this balm is formulated to melt into the skin for a seamless, natural coverage that mimics bare skin.

I opted for Shade 14, which is suitable for those with a deep skin tone and a warm golden undertone, but I swatched most of the shades and I'm impressed with how wide the range is. After swatching and blending it out on my hand, I was immediately impressed with how creamy and weightless the product felt. I usually reach for my foundation brush when applying most of my base products, but because of the balm's creamy texture and at the brand's recommendation, I decided to swipe it on with my fingers before blending it out on my face.

Before Using Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint

(Image credit: @ brittanyelizadavy for Who What Wear UK)

After Using Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint

(Image credit: @ brittanyelizadavy for Who What Wear UK)

It’s described as giving sheer, lightweight coverage, so I went in very heavy-handed, but despite this, it blended out evenly under the warmth of my fingers and left me with a super-glowy and even-toned base. I loved that after using other cream-based products such as my bronzer and blush, the foundation balm didn’t budge on my face.

I applied it in the morning and wore it to the office and an event after work. It lasted all day, settling nicely on my skin without showing up any flaky patches where my face was drier. Usually, even after sealing my makeup with setting spray, I find I have to touch up my face with more products and hydrating mists throughout the day. I popped the balm in my handbag in case I needed it, but surprisingly, I didn't—something I was especially grateful for during last week’s heatwave, and especially as someone who usually ends the day with a cake-y mess on her face thanks to layers of foundation touch-ups.

The only drawback was that because the coverage was much higher than I expected, it did look a tad too warm on my skin on its own. I was able to fix this with my concealer, bronzer and blush, but I definitely feel there’s more room for expansion in the shade range to cater to a wider range of undertones in each shade family.

My Final Thoughts

Pros:

- Buildable coverage

- Long-lasting

- Glowy finish

- Wide shade range.

Cons:

- Lack of undertones in each shade category

- Very dewy, so may not be suited to those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Overall, I would say that Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint meets my criteria of an easy-to-use base product that gives decent coverage and lasts throughout the day without drying out the skin. At £43 it’s not cheap, though pretty much evenly priced with other luxury-brand foundation sticks on the market. I'd recommend it over others I've tried for its longevity and skincare benefits, which I think set it apart.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint

Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint £43 SHOP NOW Number of shades: 16 Finish: Glowy Coverage: Sheer (buildable) Key Ingredients: HA+ microspheres, peptide complex, fatty acids, coconut oil, shea butter, collagen-stabiliser, marula oil, jojoba seed oil Standout Customer Review: "My skin is normal to dry and I found this absolutely lovely. I think the key is not to use too much—apply sparingly to the middle of the face and then buff outwards and apply a little at a time if necessary and repeat until product has 'melted' into skin. I apply La Mer loose powder over [the] top in a light dusting and this achieves a really airbrushed look for me. Shade range is good and I could have probably gone one or two lighter or darker and it would have been ok. Will not be for everyone, but if you have good skin which is not oily you may just love this. It feels silky and skincare-like. Love."

