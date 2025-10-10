Skip the Flats—Cindy Crawford's L.A. Denim Trend Looks Better With Heels

The celebrity-approved way to wear flare jeans isn't grounded, it's elevated. And no one demonstrates this better than the OG supermodel, Cindy Crawford. The 5'10" style star is constantly spotted in the long, leg-lengthening denim silhouette, and here's the kicker: she almost exclusively pairs them with a heel.
Crawford often leans into the elevated aesthetic by opting for sleek black pumps, pointed-toe heeled boots, or even sophisticated high-heeled sandals, depending on the occasion. The flare of the jeans, when combined with a little extra height, elongates the leg, ensuring the outfit says, "I'm off the clock, but I still have a reservation."
So, take a page from the ’90s icon's playbook and leave the flats for your leggings. Whether you choose a dark-wash wide-leg or a true '70s-style flare, the key to unlocking its full potential is shoes with a couple of extra inches. Find a classic stacked pump or a sleek leather bootie that peeks out under the hem, and you'll find your new favorite, most flattering denim outfit formula. Keep scrolling to browse jeans, shoes, shirts, and accessories that can be mixed and matched to re-create Crawford's look for yourself.
Re-Create Cindy Crawford Casual Denim Outfit
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew button-downs are a wardrobe staple.
Good American
Good Waist High Waist Wide-Leg Palazzo Jeans
Good American Jeans look great on everyone thanks to their comprehensive range of sizes.
ZARA
Wide Heeled Split Leather Sandals
These affordable, elegant heels will elevate any fall outfit.
Coach
Suede Bleeker Bucket Bag
Treat yourself to a fresh bag for fall.
By Adina Eden
Large Paperclip Link Necklace
This delicate design can be worn every day.
ZARA
Ruffled Striped Shirt
Ruffles add a playful feminine detail.
Reformation
Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
If you only buy one new pair of jeans this season, make it this pair from Ref.
Stuart Weitzman
Benni Ankle Strap Sandals
These look like Crawford's exact shoes.
ZARA
Corduroy Effect Tote Bag
Don't be afraid to mix up materials by adding a bit of corduroy into the outfit formula.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.